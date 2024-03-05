 Lynn Cullen Live - How restrictive America is for women (03-05-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - How restrictive America is for women (03-05-24)

By

Lynn and Susan parsed the Supreme Court decision overturning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to keep Trump off the ballot for being an insurrectionist and noted that while the initial part of the decision was unanimous, other parts broke down by gender not political affiliation. Also, they talked about how restrictive America is for women and noted how the French just overwhelmingly amended their constitution to give women full control of their bodies and how Mexico is poised to elect a Jewish woman president, two things unthinkable in the good old USA. And on a less important matter, how men are going to plastic surgeons to have their nipples made smaller and almond-shaped like David Beckham's.

