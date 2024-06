Trump, Trump, Trump. That's all media are covering. The New York Times today had 5 Trump-related stories and one on Biden. The narcissist-in-chief still is still getting what he wants most - attention. Also, the passing of former Heinz CEO Tony O'Reilly who lived a charmed life, almost up to the end. And how the Mellon money is ending up in Trump's pockets.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.