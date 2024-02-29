Lynn Cullen Live - Trumpian Supreme Court (02-29-24)

Before she got into the big stories about Mitch McConnell's leaving his Senate position and the Trumpian Supreme Court giving the Insurrectionist-in Chief a helping hand delaying his trials by agreeing to take up his absurd claim that a president is immune from prosecution for anything, Lynn talked about why there's a February 29, a leap day. It's because while we learn it takes the Earth 365 days (a year) to circle the sun, it really takes 365 days, 6 hours, 9 minutes and 9 seconds and so we need an extra day every four years to even things out. Who the hell ever figured that out, we don't know, but Julius Caesar mandated a leap day in 46 BC. And that's the history lesson for today.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.