Lynn said Joe Biden should step aside after his disastrous debate. If people thought he was too old for the job before, they're certain of it now. He had one job to do. Show up. And he failed miserably. During the show, the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity came down and it underscored why Donald Trump cannot be allowed in the White House again. God help us.

