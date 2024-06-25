 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about current slang and how it shows the dark, suspicious world we're living in (06-25-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about current slang and how it shows the dark, suspicious world we're living in (06-25-24)

Lynn and Susan talked about current slang and how it shows the dark, suspicious world we're living in: In fact "sus" means something suspect and "based" means something that is true or real. Also, applause for the Surgeon General who has declared our fetish for guns a national health crisis. And kudos to the Israel Supreme Court for unanimously telling the ultra-Orthodox they have to fight the wars they so fervently want.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

