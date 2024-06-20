 Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

By

"Swelter in place," was Lynn's advice today as the heat dome cooking half the country remains unmoved. Lynn also talked about the extraordinary fact that Pittsburgh has only one plumber to handle its hundreds of fountains, swimming pools, public toilets and unsurprisingly, he's overworked. And no matter what you think, the bald eagle is not the national bird. Also, the Hajj death toll, Louisiana's Ten Commandments mandate and the Stonehenge desecration. God help us and swelter in place.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Oy. (06-13-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Oy. (06-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 19-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 13-19
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation