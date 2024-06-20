Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

"Swelter in place," was Lynn's advice today as the heat dome cooking half the country remains unmoved. Lynn also talked about the extraordinary fact that Pittsburgh has only one plumber to handle its hundreds of fountains, swimming pools, public toilets and unsurprisingly, he's overworked. And no matter what you think, the bald eagle is not the national bird. Also, the Hajj death toll, Louisiana's Ten Commandments mandate and the Stonehenge desecration. God help us and swelter in place.

