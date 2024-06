Lynn talked about her contempt for the Supreme Court majority and it's cowardly refusal to decide cases set off by their Dobbs decision. That decision has caused chaos in healthcare and fear in women. They keep kicking the can back to lower courts on technicalities. They did manage to decide that a bribe is not a bribe if it is paid after the fact. Then it's just a thank-you gift. You can't make this stuff up!

