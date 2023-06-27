 Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court rejected Independent State Legislature Theory (06-27-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court rejected Independent State Legislature Theory (06-27-23)

By

Lynn and Susan discuss a lot of topics today including Doris Day, humor in the bible, FDA approving gel to improve erectile dysfunction, fruit loops and stress not good for your penis, a meteorologist on tv threatened over climate coverage leaving his job in Iowa, student not given diploma because of dancing across the stage, Supreme Court has rejected independent state legislature theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik trying to expunge the impeachments of Trump, Putin's speech about the insurrectionist in Russia, this and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

