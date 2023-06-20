 Lynn Cullen Live: Say that 10 times fast. (06-20-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Say that 10 times fast. (06-20-23)

Lynn is joined today with Susan, as usual, and their nephew Louis Miller who is a Cartography Reference and Teaching Librarian at the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education at the University of Southern Maine. Say that 10 times fast. He teaches with maps. They discuss many topics including: a trial date for Donald Trump, Hunter Biden to plead guilty on two misdemeanor tax charges and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge, a 3,000-year old sword found in Germany, a virgin crocodile had a baby, a Penn State Professor caught having sex with his dog on a trail cam, the missing Titanic Submarine, and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

