Lynn Cullen Live: Kelly confirms Trumps "suckers and losers" comments (10-03-23)

Lynn and Susan are discussing topics including: Trump in court, John Kelly confirms Trump called fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers" and that he did not want to be seen with military amputees because "it doesn’t look good for me.", Matt Gaetz moves to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, a North Carolina radio station plans to reject broadcasts of 'inappropriate' Met operas, a story about Lynn getting stuck in a wicker chair at Sally Jessy Raphael's house, and stories from @pgh_scanner. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

