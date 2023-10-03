 Lynn Cullen Live: Kelly confirms Trumps "suckers and losers" comments (10-03-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Kelly confirms Trumps "suckers and losers" comments (10-03-23)

By

Lynn and Susan are discussing topics including: Trump in court, John Kelly confirms Trump called fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers" and that he did not want to be seen with military amputees because "it doesn’t look good for me.", Matt Gaetz moves to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, a North Carolina radio station plans to reject broadcasts of 'inappropriate' Met operas, a story about Lynn getting stuck in a wicker chair at Sally Jessy Raphael's house, and stories from @pgh_scanner. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: "Hollywood Elites" and the man of the people (09-28-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: "Hollywood Elites" and the man of the people (09-28-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Possible Government Shutdown again (09-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Possible Government Shutdown again (09-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: GOP House Judiciary Committee antics (09-21-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: GOP House Judiciary Committee antics (09-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: What other customs have we outgrown? (09-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: What other customs have we outgrown? (09-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Senate Dress Code (09-19-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Senate Dress Code (09-19-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: "Uncivil" War, Eco-Anxiety, and More (09-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: "Uncivil" War, Eco-Anxiety, and More (09-18-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 27- 3, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Your Brain on Trump (10-02-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: GOP House Judiciary Committee antics (09-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: GOP House Judiciary Committee antics (09-21-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Possible Government Shutdown again (09-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Possible Government Shutdown again (09-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation