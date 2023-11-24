Homegrown Cannabis Co. Reviews 2024: Is It Legit? Pros, Cons & Genuine Customer Reviews | Pittsburgh City Paper

Established in 2012, Homegrown Cannabis Co. stands out as one of the most trustworthy seed banks on the market. It has an impressive selection of high-quality seeds, many discounts, and an excellent shipping and delivery policy.

This Homegrown Cannabis Co. review discusses the latest Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons, products, prices, genuine customer reviews, and more.

While it has thousands of satisfied customers, is it as good as they say? To find out, make sure you stick to the end.

Without further ado, let’s get to know Homegrown Cannabis Co. better!

Homegrown Cannabis Co.: First Look

Homegrown Cannabis Co. was established in 2012, and the company has made a name for itself in the market. They provide new and seasoned growers with a large variety of cannabis seeds and everything else you require for successful marijuana cultivation, including marijuana grow kits.

Apart from offering a great assortment of premium seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons allow you to save up to 50% on the best-selling items. For free shipping in the United States, use the “letsgrow” discount code.

The renowned seed bank also offers promo codes to get you free seeds and provides a germination guarantee and discreet shipping.

Keep reading to learn more about what this seed bank has to offer!

Pros:

Germination guarantee on all orders

Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons

Buy Homegrown Original strains

420+ marijuana strains

Affordable seed packs

Cons:

Free shipping on orders above $99

Customer team is not available 24/7

This is one of the main sections in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews. Below, we look into the seed bank’s highlight features, which set it apart from similar companies. We examine the quality of its seeds, germination guarantee, pricing, customer care service, and more.

Cannabis Seeds Quality & Selection

The quality of Homegrown Cannabis Co. seed is unmatched. The company is a premier supplier of premium marijuana seeds, including the best autoflower seeds, high-THC seeds, Indica and Sativa-dominating seeds, hybrids, CBD seeds, medical seeds, and feminized seeds.

The company employs professional cultivators like Dank Duchess, with many years of experience to ensure impeccable quality. Its impressive team is made up of cannabis lovers and enthusiasts.

Regarding the selection, there are over 420 strains available for you, which is more than many other seed banks in the industry offer. If you are unsure which seeds will work the best based on your personality and preferences, take the Homegrown Cannabis Co. quiz and find your perfect match.

If you are new to growing marijuana, we suggest you check out the Homegrown Cannabis Co. blog posts. Here, you will find handy tips and tricks for making your cultivation journey more successful and exciting.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Germination Guarantee

As mentioned in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, all customers can benefit from the company's germination guarantee. You should be aware that if the marijuana seeds you previously bought did not sprout, the company will send replacement seeds.

However, to be eligible for the germination guarantee, you must document each step you have taken to ensure the seeds germinate. You will find detailed, helpful germination instructions on the website.

Keep in mind that the germination guarantee is valid for 90 days from the day of delivery. To learn more, check the company's germination policy on the official website.

Cannabis Seeds Price

Some of the products come with a higher price tag, but this is nothing unusual considering you are getting unmatched quality seeds cultivated by experts in the industry.

Simultaneously, you can use Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons and take part in special BOGO deals to save on the best-sellers and featured seeds. There are also Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons for free shipping to save this way.

What we love about Homegrown Cannabis Co. is the pricing associated with seed packs. This is a seed bank with some of the most affordable seed packs. Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that retail prices for seeds start at $7 per seed. You can get smaller seed packs for $10 to $12 per seed, each with premium genetics.

The pricing tag associated with bigger seed packs is lower. You can get four, eight, twelve, and twenty-four seed packs. For those who want to make even bigger orders, Homegrown Cannabis. Co has an excellent wholesale department with discounts available.

If you want to mix different seeds, check out the Homegrown Cannabis Co. Automagic Mix Pack, Candyman Mix Pack, Amsterdamned Mix Pack, and Cash Money Mix Pack. Once again, use Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons to save on your seed pack orders.

Payment Methods

Our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews would be incomplete without a few words about the company's selection of payment methods. The average payment processing time is three working days when using bank transfer and ACH.

Payments via e-wallets, CashApp GPay, and Zelle are usually processed the next working day. Bitcoin is also one of the accepted payment options, alongside Money Order and Check. You can also pay by phone.

Shipping Policies

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers fast and discreet shipping to customers residing in the United States. Depending on your location, your package is expected to reach your doorstep within five business days on average.

Shipping may take up to nine business days, depending on your chosen shipping method. If you choose USPS, you get a tracking number and an estimated delivery date. To ensure discreet packaging, the company does not list the content of packages anywhere. Stealth shipping practices apply to each order at no extra cost.

Marijuana seeds you purchase from Homegrown Cannabis Co. also come in plain baggies. Speaking of shipping, remember that orders above $99 are eligible for free shipping. In other cases, Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that smaller shipping fees apply.

Return Policy

According to the company’s Refund Policy, customers can get replacement seeds for free if the previously purchased seeds did not germinate. However, since many factors are involved, the company does not offer refunds when something is wrong with plants.

The company does not offer refunds on orders which have already been delivered. However, you get replacement seeds if your order doesn’t reach your doorstep or if you receive a damaged package. You have 90 days after receiving your order to ask for a replacement.

Customer Service

As you will recall, we mentioned in one of the previous sections of our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews that the company’s customer care team is unreachable 24/7. While this is true, we have to appreciate and mention that there are multiple contact options.

You can use the company’s Contact Form, and one of the customer care agents will respond within twenty-four to forty-eight hours. You can also contact a customer care agent via phone at (760) 313-7455 between 07:30 am. and 05:30 pm. (PST) every business day.

The amazing Homegrown Cannabis Co. team is also active on social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. You can leave a comment on any of the posts or send a direct message.

Online consultancy is also available if you require personalized guidance and support. To contact an online consultant, Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews suggest clicking the “Chat Bubble” button at the bottom right corner of the screen. The Live Chat option works every business day between 07:30 a.m. and 05:30 p.m. (PST).

Deals & Promotions

This leads us to Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons and discount deals. As discussed in one of the earlier sections of our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, this is one of the best seed banks you want to focus on if you are a fan of significant discounts and promo deals.

Head to the “Deals” section on the main menu to access all Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupon codes. All customers can use the “letsgrow” promo code once to benefit from free shipping. Apply the promo code during checkout.

The renowned seed bank also offers coupons for free seeds. Use the “gg4auto” promo code to get a free four-pack of famed Gorilla Glue #4 seeds in the autoflower version. This promo deal applies to any order, but you can use the promo code only once.

The company also recently signed a partnership deal with Oaksterdam University to offer discounts on featured horticulture courses, including those revolving around marijuana cultivation.

With the “homegrown” promo code, you can get a 10% discount on your purchase at the Oaksterdam University official website. You also receive STASH points for every $1 invested here. Once you collect enough STASH points, you unlock many additional discounts and perks; at Homegrown Cannabis Co., you can get a twelve-seed pack for just $99, with no promo code.

The company also offers special weekly BOGO deals on over 420 premium marijuana seeds. You can get up to ten free seeds on bigger orders with special BOGO deals. According to our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, Buy 1 Get 1 Free BOGO deals and discounts on twelve-seed packs are also available.

Design

In terms of design, the website is fairly simple, but we like it since simplistic designs allow straightforward navigation.The homepage is exceptionally well-designed, featuring the best-selling options and different sections reserved for the biggest BOGO and other discount deals.

On the homepage, you will find germination tips and tricks alongside featured seed mix packs, the company’s quiz for finding your perfect strain, and other information for starting your marijuana cultivation journey.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Popular Strains Offerings

Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that this company has an impressive assortment of 420 marijuana seeds, with new strains added to the lineup on a regular basis.

Chocolope Kush

Chocolope Kush is one of the best-selling strains at Homegrown Cannabis Co. This Sativa-dominant hybrid came to be by crossing Kosher Kush and Cocholope. This powerful lineage makes Chocolope Kush known for producing high cerebral highs, and the flavor is a mix of chocolate and vanilla with spicy notes.

This hybrid is also very potent, with a THC level of around 20%. If you purchase Chocolope Kush seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., remember that the flowering time is eight to ten weeks. Keep an eye on ventilation and humidity since this strain is susceptible to mold.

Princess Stinky

Another very popular strain in the Homegrown Cannabis Co. lineup is Princess Stinky. In terms of potency, this is an excellent option for new cannabis users since the THC level is not over 18%, and the CBD level is unmeasurable.

This hybrid is renowned for its distinct earthy flavor and spicy aromas. The taste is also sweet. Consumers usually report that this strain triggers relaxing effects in the body and mind.

Big Devil

Discussing the best-selling strains from the Homegrown Cannabis Co. assortment, we also have to mention Big Devil. This strain is known for producing relaxing and euphoric effects due to its THC content of up to 18%. Big Devil is also favored for its unique aroma that mixes skunk flavors with sweet and fruity flavors.

The average flowering time is eight to nine weeks, and the average yield is 400 to 550gr/m2 when grown indoors and around 250gr/m2 outdoors. Use a high-quality fertilizer before and during flowering to get bigger yields.

Lemon Blast

Among 420 and more weed strains available at Homegrown Cannabis Co., you can get Lemon Blast regular seeds at an affordable price. This is a more potent marijuana strain with a THC level of up to 23%, more powerful than other strains discussed in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews.

Lemon Blast is a Sativa-dominant strain that fosters uplifting and euphoric feelings. Consumers also report healthy giggles and overall happiness. This tangy strain entices the senses with scents of lemon and citrus tempered by a hint of sweetness and tartness.

Diesel Power

Diesel Power feminized marijuana seeds are also available at Homegrown Cannabis Co., alongside hundreds of other options. Diesel Power is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain that offers big yields with a high THC level of around 20%.

This unique strain crosses Diesel and OG Kush, legendary strains among cannabis enthusiasts and self-proclaimed cannabis lovers. The level of CBD is around 0.4%, meaning it offers more balanced effects ranging from euphoria to relaxation and an intense motivational boost.

>>Check the best prices for cannabis seeds at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Alternatives

While our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews focuses on one seed bank, we wanted to introduce you to several awesome alternatives. Check the following seed banks if you are looking for premium seeds at affordable prices, great promo deals, and other perks and benefits.

Seed Supreme: Best alternative overall

ILGM: Best for grow kits

MSNL Seeds: Best deals & discounts

WeedSeedsExpress: Best for beginner seeds

1. Seed Supreme: Best Alternative Overall

As mentioned earlier in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, this seed bank has over 420 strains, a great assortment. However, Seed Supreme wins in this category with over 4,000 premium strains from 1,500 professional cultivars.

The assortment is massive, with feminized and auto-flower seeds coupled with several exotic seed options, hybrids, and very affordable seed variety packs for customers who prefer mixing and matching different seed options.

Seed Supreme offers both Delivery and Germination guarantees. Like Homegrown Cannabis Co, it also offers stealth shipping methods and discrete packages. Orders above $90 are shipped for free; the average shipping time is a few business days.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at Seed Supreme

2. ILGM: Best for Grow Kits

ILGM is a reputable seed bank that has amassed a wonderfully loyal customer base for ten years. On the ILGM website, you will find many guidelines with advice on how to grow new strains of cannabis.

In addition to providing a remarkable selection of seeds in various strains, ILGM reviews note that the company also offers grow kits. Not many seed banks sell grow kits, especially those of this quality.

The selection of strains is impressive, with hundreds of different options. If you are interested in the best-sellers, check out White Widow, Granddaddy Purple, and Godfather OG. New customers at ILGM get a $10 discount.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at ILGM

3. MSNL Seeds: Best Deals & Discounts

While we mentioned several promos and discount codes in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, MSNL Seeds may be a better option if one of your main goals is to save. MSNL Seeds has been active in the industry since 1999, and since its beginnings, it has been dedicated to quality and transparency.

The first thing you notice after accessing the official website is a huge selection of BOGO and other deals. For instance, you can save up to 50% on featured seeds during seasonal sales.

MSNL Seeds also offers subscribers 10% discounts on their first order. The selection of premium seeds is not missing either, with a vast selection of auto-flowering, feminized, regular, high-THC, and high-yield seeds.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at MSNL Seeds

4. WeedSeedsExpress: Best for Beginner Seeds

WeedSeedsExpress has been operational in the industry since 2005, almost two decades. As mentioned in our Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has handy guides for beginner and more seasoned growers, but WeedSeedsExpress offers more information.

In addition, at WeedSeedsExpress, you have a variety of beginner-friendly seeds, perfect for those just starting their cultivation journey. Our top picks in this category are Godfather OG, Chiquita Banana, Girl Scout Cookies, Gorilla Glue, and Granddaddy Purple.

They also offer a fantastic catalog of beginner seeds, autoflower seeds, feminized seeds, and more, all available with a germination guarantee. If you are unsure which weed strain to get, take the Seedfinder quiz on the official website.

>>Check the best prices for seeds at WeedSeedsExpress

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Reviews by Verified Customers

Below, we examine Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews posted by real customers. The company’s overall rating is 9.6/10 on Yotpo based on over 5,800 Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews by real customers.

Brian is just one of the hundreds of satisfied Homegrown Cannabis Co. customers. He claims that Homegrown Cannabis Co. is his go-to place to get premium-quality marijuana seeds with high-end genetics.

Doug is another satisfied customer who praised the company’s experienced and professional customer care team and its willingness to help in any way. He also shared his delight with the quality of the seeds he purchased and the big yields he got.

Ted purchased Girl Scout Cookies with autoflower seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. He explained how he followed the company’s germination guide and popped seeds in just 36 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions About Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Homegrown Cannabis Co.

What Is Homegrown Cannabis Co. Shipping Time To the USA?

Homegrown Cannabis Co. shipping time in the USA ranges from four to nine business days.

Where Is the Homegrown Seed Company Located?

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is headquartered in San Diego, California, USA.

What Is the Guarantee on Homegrown Cannabis Co.?

According to the official website of Homegrown Cannabis Co, the company offers a germination guarantee, where you can get replacement seeds if the seeds you previously purchased fail to germinate.

Does Homegrown Cannabis Co. Ship to the United States?

Yes, Homegrown Cannabis Co. ships its products to different states in the USA.

How Many Strains Does Homegrown Cannabis Co. Offer?

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers an impressive assortment of 420+ weed strains, including Homegrown Original strains.

Is Homegrown Cannabis Co. Reliable?

Yes, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is one of the industry's most reputable and reliable seed banks, with over a decade of experience.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Reviews – The Takeaway

We hope our detailed Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews answer some of your questions about this seed bank. If you are wondering whether Homegrown Cannabis Co. is worth your time, everything we’ve explained should give you an answer.

If you decide to start shopping here, use Homegrown Cannabis Co. coupons to benefit from free shipping, claim free seeds, or save on your first order. Either way, we wish you success in your marijuana growing journey!

>>Check the best prices for cannabis seeds at Homegrown Cannabis Co.