Hemp Oil Vs CBD Oil For Dogs: Differences & Which One To Choose | Pittsburgh City Paper

In recent years, the popularity of natural products for our beloved canine companions has grown significantly. Pet owners seek alternatives that promote their dogs' health and well-being without subjecting them to potentially harmful chemicals or medications. Natural remedies like hemp oil and CBD oil have emerged as attractive options, offering a range of potential benefits without the side effects often associated with traditional treatments. In this article, we'll delve into the distinctions between hemp oil and CBD oil for dogs, helping you decide which one best suits your pet's needs.

Natural products have gained favor among pet owners for several compelling reasons. They are often considered gentler on a dog's system, with fewer adverse effects than synthetic or pharmaceutical options. Additionally, many pet parents are drawn to these natural alternatives because they are derived from plants, aligning with the desire for holistic and environmentally friendly solutions. Furthermore, as natural products like hemp oil and CBD oil become more accessible, it's crucial to understand the differences between them to choose the most suitable option for your furry friend. So, let's explore the world of hemp oil and CBD oil for dogs and discover which one could be the ideal choice to enhance your pet's health and happiness.

Is There a Difference Between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil?

Yes, there is a difference between hemp oil and CBD oil. Both these natural products are derived from the cannabis plant, but they serve distinct purposes and contain varying components. Understanding these differences is crucial when deciding which one is best for your dog.

Are CBD Oil and Hemp Oil Safe for Dogs?

Before incorporating any new product into your pet's regimen, safety is a paramount concern. In this section, we'll explore the safety aspects of CBD oil and hemp oil for dogs. Knowing how to use these natural remedies responsibly is essential to ensure the well-being of your furry companion.

What Is Hemp Oil?

To begin our journey into the world of natural remedies for dogs, let's unravel the essence of hemp oil. Understanding the source, manufacturing process, and the potential benefits it offers to dogs will lay the foundation for informed decision-making. Hemp oil is a versatile option with many uses, and we'll delve into its unique properties further in this section.

Source

The source of hemp seeds and oil is a fundamental aspect to consider. Hemp oil is derived from the seeds of the hemp plant. These seeds are known for their rich nutritional value, making both hemp seeds and oil a wholesome choice for dogs. We'll explore the unique qualities of hemp seed oil and how its source sets it apart from other products.

Manufacturing Process

The process by which hemp oil is manufactured plays a significant role in its quality and composition. Understanding the manufacturing process will give insight into the purity and safety of the product. We'll discuss the steps involved in creating hemp oil and what to look for in a well-manufactured product.

Benefits for Dogs

Hemp oil offers a range of potential health benefits for dogs. In this section, we'll delve into the advantages it provides, from nutritional value to its applications in supporting your pet's health. By the end, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of why hemp oil is a popular choice among pet owners.

What to Look for

When considering hemp oil for your dog, it's essential to know what to look for in a high-quality product. We'll provide guidance on what factors to consider, including the ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing standards, ensuring that you make the best choice for your pet's well-being.

What Is CBD Oil?

To navigate the world of natural remedies for dogs, it's essential to comprehend what CBD oil is and how it differs from other cannabis-derived products. In this section, we'll provide an overview of the many benefits of CBD oil, exploring its source, manufacturing process, potential benefits for dogs, and the key aspects to consider when selecting the right CBD oil for your pet.

Source

The source of CBD oil is a crucial factor in understanding its properties and effects on dogs. CBD oil is primarily derived from specific parts of the cannabis plant, and the source of these plant components can influence the quality and safety of the final product. We'll delve into where CBD oil comes from and how this impacts its suitability for dogs.

Manufacturing Process

The manufacturing process of CBD oil plays a significant role in its composition and efficacy. By examining the steps involved in creating CBD oil, you can gain insights into the purity and potency of the product. We'll discuss the manufacturing methods, extraction techniques, and what to look for in a well-crafted CBD oil for your dog.

Benefits for Dogs

CBD oil boasts an array of potential benefits for dogs, making it a popular choice among pet owners. In this section, we'll explore how CBD oil can support your dog's health and well-being, addressing various areas of improvement. Understanding the advantages of CBD oil will help you make an informed decision regarding your pet's care.

What to Look for

When considering CBD oil for your dog, knowing what to look for is essential to ensure that you choose a high-quality and safe product. We'll provide guidance on the factors to consider when selecting CBD oil, including the ingredients, extraction methods, and the credibility of the manufacturer, empowering you to make the best choice for your furry friend.

Hemp Oil vs CBD Oil for Dogs: Which Should I Choose?

When deciding between hemp oil and CBD oil for your dog's well-being, various factors come into play. In this section, we'll discuss what you should consider when making this important decision, including your dog's health conditions, the desired benefits and effects, and any associated treatments or medications.

Health Conditions

The first crucial aspect to consider is your dog's specific health conditions. Not all dogs have the same needs, and their health issues can vary greatly. We'll delve into how different health conditions can influence your choice between hemp oil and CBD oil, helping you determine which product is best suited to address your dog's unique requirements.

Desired Benefits & Effects

Understanding the desired benefits and effects you seek for your dog is essential for selecting the right product. While both hemp oil and CBD oil offer potential advantages, they may excel in distinct areas. We'll explore each oil's potential benefits and effects, empowering you to choose the one that aligns with your pet's well-being goals.

Associated Treatments & Medications

If your dog is undergoing other treatments or medications, ensuring compatibility and avoiding potential interactions is vital. We'll discuss how hemp oil and CBD oil may interact with other therapies and medications commonly used for dogs. This knowledge will help you make an informed choice that supports your dog's overall health and doesn't interfere with their existing treatments.

Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Let's explore some of the best CBD oil products for dogs and what they excel at:

Honest Paws - Best for Anxiety and Stress Relief DiamondCBD - Best for Pain Management CBDMD - Best for Joint Health PetReleaf - Best for Overall Wellness



Honest Paws - Best for Anxiety and Stress Relief

If you're seeking a CBD oil product that addresses anxiety and stress-related concerns in your canine companion, Honest Paws Calming CBD Tincture for Dogs is a standout choice.

Highlights

Verified Safe & Free of Toxins: Honest Paws ensures the safety of your pet by offering a product that is verified safe and free of toxins.

Multiple Strength Options: The Calming CBD Tincture comes in various strengths, including 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg, allowing you to select the potency that best suits your pet's needs.

Money-Back Guarantee: The Honest Paws Promise includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied with the product, you can seek a refund.

Vet Opinion

Veterinarians and pet owners alike appreciate Honest Paws for its ability to help pets manage anxiety, stress, and related behaviors. The tincture's calming effect can assist dogs in staying relaxed without causing drowsiness. It's especially beneficial for pets who struggle with separation anxiety, changes in routine, loud noises, and more.

Ingredients & Testing

Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil: Honest Paws uses organic full-spectrum hemp oil that's free of GMOs, soy, corn, and contaminants. This oil undergoes third-party testing to ensure its purity and potency.

Chamomile: Chamomile is included for its calming and relaxing properties.

MCT Oil: Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil serves as the carrier oil, enhancing the absorption and bioavailability of the hemp oil.

Customer Support

Honest Paws values customer satisfaction and has a dedicated customer support team to address any product inquiries or concerns.

Pricing

The price for the Honest Paws Calming CBD Tincture varies based on the chosen strength. It starts at $42.47 USD for a one-time purchase. Customers who opt for the subscribe and save option can enjoy a 15% discount, bringing the price down to $36.10 USD.

>>> Visit Honest Paws Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Effective in managing anxiety and stress in pets.

Multiple strength options to cater to various pet needs.

Money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers.

Safe, toxin-free product.

Third-party lab-tested for quality.

Cons:

Price may vary depending on the chosen strength.

The calming effect might not suit all pets, as individual responses can differ.

Honest Paws Calming CBD Tincture for Dogs is an ideal choice if you're looking to provide your furry friend with a natural solution to soothe anxiety and stress, making their life more relaxed and enjoyable.

DiamondCBD - Best for Pain Management

If you're searching for a CBD oil product that excels in pain management for your furry friend, DiamondCBD's MediPets Dog CBD Oil for Small Dogs is a top choice.

Highlights

Optimal CBD Strength: With 90mg of CBD Isolate Hemp Extract per bottle, equivalent to 3mg of CBD per ml, this product is designed to provide effective pain management.

Easy to Administer: MediPets Dog CBD Oil is hassle-free to give to your dog. Simply add a few drops to your pet's food or place it under their tongue. Your dog will not only experience relief but also show you affection throughout the day.

Safety and Efficacy: This CBD oil for pets is regarded as safe and effective, which is why many veterinarians endorse it.

Vet Opinion

Veterinarians appreciate the benefits of MediPets Dog CBD Oil, especially when it comes to managing pain in dogs. It's an ideal solution for dogs dealing with discomfort or other joint pain or issues. Its ability to improve their well-being and vitality makes it a valuable addition to your pet's daily routine.

Ingredients & Testing

All-Natural Hemp: This CBD oil is crafted from all-natural hemp cultivated in the USA, emphasizing safety and purity.

Third-Party Testing: DiamondCBD ensures third-party testing for safety and efficacy. The product is guaranteed to be free from contaminants and contains less than 0.3% THC.

Customer Support

DiamondCBD is dedicated to customer satisfaction and offers comprehensive support to address any product queries or concerns.

Pricing

The pricing for the MediPets Dog CBD Oil for Small Dogs is $17.49, marked down from $24.99 (30% off).

>>> Visit DiamondCBD Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Effective for pain management in small dogs.

Hassle-free administration.

Safe and endorsed by veterinarians.

Third-party lab-tested for safety and purity.

Competitive pricing.

Cons:

May not be suitable for large dogs, as the strength is designed for small breeds.

DiamondCBD's MediPets Dog CBD Oil for Small Dogs is an excellent choice for pet owners looking to alleviate their dogs’ pain and discomfort effectively. It's a valuable addition to your pet's wellness routine with optimal CBD strength and a focus on safety.

PetReleaf - Best for Overall Wellness

For those seeking a premium CBD oil that contributes to the overall wellness and calmness of medium and large dogs, look no further than PetReleaf's USDA Organic Stress Releaf 600mg CBD Oil.

Highlights

USDA Organic: This CBD oil is proudly USDA Organic, ensuring your pet receives a high-quality and natural product.

Calming with Ashwagandha: PetReleaf incorporates Organic Ashwagandha into its formula, known for its calming properties.

Multi-Purpose Support: This CBD oil is designed to promote overall wellness, helping to ease stress and anxiety in various situations, such as travel, vet visits, and daily routine changes.

Vet Opinion

Veterinarians recommend PetReleaf's Stress Releaf CBD Oil for medium and large dogs due to its commitment to organic and natural ingredients. It's a versatile solution for dogs experiencing stress and requires overall wellness support.

Ingredients & Testing

Key Ingredients: Organic Ashwagandha and Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract are the primary components.

Quality Assurance: This CBD oil is lab-tested for purity and quality, ensuring that it adheres to the highest standards.

Customer Support

PetReleaf provides strong customer support and encourages open communication regarding their products.

Pricing

The price for PetReleaf's Stress Releaf 600mg CBD Oil is $79.99.

>>> Visit PetRelief Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

USDA Organic and free from synthetics.

Calming properties of Ashwagandha.

Supports overall wellness.

Reduces stress in various situations.

Natural and peanut butter flavors available.

Easy-to-administer with the dropper.

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other options.

PetReleaf's Stress Releaf 600mg CBD Oil is a top choice for pet owners looking for a natural, organic solution to promote their dog's overall wellness and manage stress in various circumstances. With a focus on quality and purity, it's a valuable addition to your pet's daily routine.

Best Hemp Oil For Dogs

RensPets - Best for Anxiety and Stress Relief CornBreadFarms - Best for Pain Management Charlotte's Web - Best for Overall Wellness



RensPets - Best for Anxiety and Stress Relief

Highlights

Plant-Based Omega 3 & Omega 6 Fatty Acids: RensPets' Hemp Seed Oil is rich in these essential fatty acids, which are known for their calming and anti-inflammatory properties.

Supports Heart & Organ Function: This hemp oil helps promote overall heart and organ health in dogs.

Healthy Coat & Skin: It aids in creating a shiny coat, healthy skin, and reducing shedding.

Brain & Bone Development: RensPets' Hemp Seed Oil contributes to the development of a healthy brain and strong bones in dogs.

Suitable for Kibble & Raw Diets: It's a versatile addition to various dog diets, making it easy to incorporate into your pet's daily routine.

Vet Opinion

Many veterinarians recommend RensPets' Hemp Seed Oil for its beneficial properties, especially in managing anxiety and inflammation in dogs.

Ingredients & Testing

RensPets' Hemp Seed Oil is carefully crafted to provide the best quality, with a focus on natural and effective ingredients. It has undergone rigorous testing to ensure safety and efficacy.

Customer Support

RensPets is dedicated to providing excellent customer support and guidance on using their hemp seed oil for your dog's well-being.

Pricing

RensPets offers a competitively priced product $29.99, making it accessible to dog owners looking to alleviate anxiety and stress in their pets.

>>> Visit RensPets Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Rich in Omega 3 & Omega 6 Fatty Acids

Supports heart, organ function, and overall wellness

Promotes a healthy coat, skin, and brain development

Suitable for various dog diets

Vet-recommended

Competitive pricing

Cons:

Variable Response

Taste Sensitivity

CornBreadFarms - Best for Pain Management

Highlights

Natural Support for Mobility: CornBreadFarms' Hemp Oil for Pets is an excellent choice for pet owners looking to support their furry friends' mobility, especially as they age.

Calming Restlessness: If your pet experiences restlessness during the day or night, this hemp oil can offer natural support, helping your pet stay calm and comfortable.

Vet Opinion

Many veterinarians recommend hemp-based products like CornBreadFarms' Hemp Oil for Pets to support joint health and alleviate discomfort in pets with mobility issues or anxiety.

Ingredients & Testing

Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Hemp Flower Extract, Vegan Corndog Flavoring.

CornBreadFarms distills their hemp extract to be light, refined, and nearly flavorless, making it more palatable for pets. Additionally, the inclusion of organic coconut oil and vegan corndog flavoring ensures that your pets not only find relief but also enjoy the flavor.

Customer Support

CornBreadFarms offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try their product risk-free. If you're unsatisfied for any reason, they will refund your full order (minus shipping costs).

Pricing

One-time purchase: $49.99

Subscribe & Save: $39.99 (20% off)

>>> VisitCornBreadFarms Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Designed for pets with mobility issues

Provides natural calming support

Made with organic ingredients

Palatable for pets due to vegan corndog flavoring

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Some pets may not enjoy the flavor

Limited flavor options

Possible mild side effects if overconsumed

Not intended for human use

Charlotte's Web - Best for Overall Wellness

Highlights

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: Charlottesweb offers a full spectrum of hemp-derived cannabinoids to provide a comprehensive wellness solution for your pets.

Pet-Friendly Formulation: Available in both unflavored and chicken-flavored options, making it suitable for even picky pets.

High-Quality Ingredients: This hemp oil is crafted with Charlotte's Web's proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract blended with easily digestible MCT oil.

Quality Assurance: Charlottesweb sources its hemp from the USA and subjects its products to rigorous quality testing, ensuring that you receive a safe and effective product for your pets.

Vet Opinion

Many veterinarians recommend full-spectrum hemp extract like Charlottesweb's Pet CBD Oil to help pets maintain overall wellness and manage various health concerns.

Ingredients & Testing

Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Hemp Flower Extract (Full Spectrum), Vegan Corndog Flavoring (Chicken-Flavored option).

Charlottesweb uses organic MCT coconut oil for easy digestion and the full spectrum of hemp extract to maximize the health benefits. They also offer a chicken-flavored option, making it more appealing to pets.

Customer Support

Charlottesweb provides valuable customer support and answers common questions through the FAQ page. They maintain transparency and uphold their commitment to quality.

Pricing

One-time purchase: $59.99

Subscribe & Save: $47.99 (20% off)

>>> Charlotte’s Web Website <<<

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Full-spectrum hemp extract for comprehensive wellness

Pet-friendly flavor options

High-quality ingredients and rigorous testing

USA-grown hemp

Effective for calming anxiety and addressing health concerns

20% discount with Subscribe & Save

Cons:

Some pets may be picky about the flavor

Slight variation in effectiveness for specific concerns

Premium pricing compared to some alternatives

May require adjusting the dosage for optimal results

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CBD or Hemp Better for Calming Dogs?

CBD (cannabidiol) and hemp are closely related but not exactly the same. CBD is a specific compound found in hemp, while hemp contains a variety of compounds. When it comes to calming dogs, both CBD and hemp-based products can be effective. Full-spectrum hemp extract, which contains a range of other cannabinoids, including CBD, can often provide more comprehensive benefits. It's important to choose high-quality products from reputable brands and consult with your veterinarian to determine the best option for your dog's skin being.

How Much Hemp Oil to Give a 10lb Dog?

The appropriate dosage of hemp oil for a 10lb dog depends on several factors, including the dog's specific needs, the concentration of hemp seed oil extract in the product, and the brand's recommendations.

In general, a starting dose of 1mg to 5mg of hemp extract per 10lb of body weight is often recommended. However, it's essential to consult your veterinarian for personalized guidance, as they can consider your dog's health, age, and any other medications they may be taking.

Is Hemp and CBD the Same as Marijuana?

Hemp and CBD are not the same as marijuana, although they are all members of the Cannabis sativa plant species. The key difference lies in the concentration of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound responsible for the "high" associated with marijuana. Hemp typically contains very low levels of THC (0.3% or less), while marijuana has higher THC levels. CBD, which can be derived from the hemp plants, doesn't produce the psychoactive effects of THC. It's important to note that CBD and hemp products are non-intoxicating and legal in many places.

Can Too Much Hemp Hurt My Dog?

While hemp is generally considered safe for dogs, giving your dog excessive amounts can lead to some mild side effects. These may include lethargy, sleepiness, or mild digestive discomfort. However, these effects are usually temporary and not harmful. It's crucial to follow the recommended dosages provided by the product manufacturer and, ideally, consult your veterinarian to ensure your dog's safety and well-being.

Can Dogs Have Hemp Oil Every Day?

Many dogs can safely consume hemp oil daily. However, the appropriate frequency and dosage may vary from one dog to another. It's essential to consult with your veterinarian to determine the best regimen for your dog's specific needs. They can consider factors such as your dog's age, weight, health conditions, and the intended purpose of using hemp oil. Regular use may be beneficial for managing certain health concerns, promoting overall wellness, and providing long-term benefits. Always follow the product's recommended dosing guidelines.

Related

Hemp Oil vs CBD Oil: Recap

In the realm of pet wellness, the debate between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil offers a range of options for pet owners. Whether you're seeking to alleviate anxiety, manage pain, or enhance your pet's overall health, both products have distinct advantages.

Hemp Oil, rich in essential nutrients, promotes holistic well-being, while CBD Oil, with its therapeutic properties, targets specific health concerns. The key lies in making informed decisions tailored to your pet's unique needs.

But remember, your veterinarian should be your trusted partner in this journey. Consult their expertise to ensure you choose the right product for your furry friend's health. Ultimately, both Hemp Oil and CBD Oil open doors to a happier, healthier life for your pet, so choose wisely and watch them thrive!

The following information is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as veterinary advice. Always consult with a qualified veterinarian before using CBD or any supplements for your dog.