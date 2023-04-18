Best CBD Oils for Dogs With Arthritis | Pittsburgh City Paper

Arthritis is a common health issue that can affect dogs of all breeds and sizes. It can cause pain and discomfort, impacting your furry friend's health, well-being, and overall quality of life.

While there is no cure for arthritis, there are a number of treatments available that can help manage the symptoms. CBD oil, for example, is a promising solution for reducing inflammation and pain in dogs.

In this article, we will explore the five best CBD oils for dogs with arthritis in 2023. We consider various factors such as potency, ingredients, and price to help you make an informed decision about which CBD oil to choose for your dog.

What Are the Best CBD Oils for Dogs With Arthritis?

There are many CBD oils for dogs with arthritis on the market, but here are some of the best options to consider:

Honest Paws - Mobility Oil - Best Overall CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis





Pros & Cons

Pros:

Supports joint health and mobility

Made with high-quality, organic ingredients

Easy-to-use dropper

30-day money-back guarantee

Helps with anxiety

Cons:

Limited flavors

Highlights/Summary

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Mobility is a high-quality CBD oil that is designed to support joint health and mobility in dogs. It is made with a full-spectrum hemp extract, which means it contains all of the beneficial compounds found in hemp. The oil is also third-party lab tested for purity and potency, ensuring that it is safe for your furry friend.

Ingredients

This dog CBD oil is made with high-quality, organic ingredients, including full-spectrum hemp oil, turmeric extract, and MCT oil.

The hemp extract and other natural ingredients in the oil are specifically designed to support joint health and mobility, making it a great option for dogs with arthritis or other joint issues.

Hemp Source

Honest Paws CBD Oils are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The mobility tincture includes USDA organic full-spectrum hemp oil that's NASC certified and free from pesticides.

Subscription Program

Honest Paws offers a subscription program that allows customers to receive their CBD oil products on a regular basis for a discounted price. By selecting a delivery frequency of every 30 days, customers have the opportunity to save 15% on their purchases.

Extraction Method

Honest Paws uses a CO2 extraction method. This is considered one of the safest and most efficient methods of extracting CBD from the hemp plant.

Price

125 mg - $39.95

250 mg - $49.95

500 mg - $79.95

1000 mg - $99.95

These are the prices for one-time purchases, but you will also have the option to subscribe and save 15%.

Penelope’s Bloom - CBD Oil for Dogs - Best for Aiding Mobility & Flexibility



Pros & Cons



Pros:

Fast-acting, full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs

Available in a wide range of strengths

Made in the USA

Cons:

Limited information about the manufacturing processes on the website

Highlights/Summary

Penelope's Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs is a high-quality, affordable product that is easy to use and provides a wide range of benefits for dogs. Many pet owners have reported that it has helped to reduce anxiety, improve joint mobility, and provide general pain relief for their dogs. The oil is reasonably priced, making it an affordable option for those who want to give their dogs the benefits of CBD without breaking the bank.

Ingredients

Penelope's Bloom CBD pet products are made from organic hemp and are free from GMOs, gluten, and dairy, making them a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This tincture also includes chamomile oil and MCT oil.

Hemp Source

All of the cannabinoids (including CBN, CBG, and THC levels of 0.03% or less), terpenes, and flavonoids that are present in the hemp plant are included in this CBD oil.

Subscription Program

Customers can choose the frequency of delivery, such as every 1 or 2 months, and save 20% on their orders.

Extraction Method

Penelope's Bloom employs a specialized CO2 extraction method to extract CBD that is highly purified.

Price

250 mg - $29.99

500 mg - $44.99

750 mg - $59.99

1000 mg - $74.99

These prices are applicable for one-time purchases. However, there is an option to subscribe and save 20%.

Essential CBD Extract for Pets - Best for Reducing Inflammation

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Made from high-quality CBD

Approved by veterinarians

Contains no additives or preservatives

Cons:

Unclear pricing

Highlights/Summary

Essential CBD Extract for Pets is a 100% organic hemp-based oil that's safe for pets and approved by veterinarians. It helps with a variety of health concerns, including inflammation, anxiety, joint pain, nausea, and more.

The positive reviews from pet owners and the company's commitment to using high-quality, natural ingredients make it a worthwhile option for pet owners who want to give their pets the benefits of CBD.

Ingredients

This CBD tincture is made from full-spectrum phytocannabinoids.

Hemp Source

Essential CBD Extract for Pets is 100% natural and does not contain any synthetic chemicals or stimulants. It also contains 0% THC, which means your dog will not experience psychoactive effects.

Extraction Method

The oil is extracted using CO2 extraction, which is a safe and effective method for extracting CBD from hemp.

Price

There is limited information on the website regarding pricing.

CBDPet - CBD Oil for Pets - Best Money-Back Guarantee

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD sourced in the United States

90-day money-back guarantee

Third-party tested

Positive customer reviews

Cons:

Limited concentration selection (every bottle contains 100 mg of CBD)

Highlights/Summary

CBDPet is a company that offers a range of CBD products specifically formulated for pets. This includes their CBD Oil for Pets. This tincture contains only high-quality ingredients, and the CBD is sourced from organic hemp in the United States. It's labeled with clear dosage instructions, making it easy for pet owners to give their dogs the right amount of CBD.

Ingredients

The ingredients in this CBD tincture are minimal and consist of only full-spectrum CBD extract and cold-pressed hemp seed oil.

Hemp Source

CBDPet's CBD is sourced from organic hemp grown in Washington and Colorado. It is 100% free of any synthetic or artificial ingredients.

Subscription Program

CBDPet offers a convenient subscription program that allows pet owners to receive regular shipments. The program offers a 20% discount on each order.

Extraction Method

The company uses CO2 extraction to ensure purity and potency.

Price

1 Bottle - $24.99

3 Pack - $67.50

6 Pack - $119.99

While the listed prices are for one-time purchases, it is worth noting that there is an alternative option to subscribe and receive a 20% discount on your order.

CBDfx - CBD Oil for Dogs - Best Flavored CBD Oil

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High-quality, effective CBD product for dogs with arthritis

Comes in 4 strengths

Delicious chicken flavor

Cons:

Even the “small dog” option is quite potent

Highlights/Summary

CBDfx is a well-known brand in the CBD industry and has recently introduced its CBD Dog Tincture, which is specifically designed for pets. This product is made with high-quality, organic, full-spectrum CBD oil, making it an excellent choice for pets suffering from anxiety, joint pain, and other health issues.

A notable feature of the CBD Dog Tincture from CBDfx is its taste. Many pets can be picky when it comes to taking supplements, but the natural chicken flavor makes it more appealing to dogs.

Ingredients

This CBD oil for dogs has a simple formula consisting of CBD-rich hemp oil, MCT oil, and natural chicken flavor.

Hemp Source

CBDfx sources their CBD oil in Kentucky, where they cultivate high-quality hemp and extract full-spectrum CBD oil known for its superior quality.

Subscription Program

CBDfx does not offer a subscription program but has frequent discounts.

Extraction Method

The CBD is extracted using a CO2 extraction method, ensuring the highest quality of the final product.

Price

250 mg - $29.99

500 mg - $44.99

1000 mg - $69.99

2000 mg - $99.99

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Dogs With Arthritis?

Arthritis is a prevalent condition in dogs, primarily in senior dogs. The signs and symptoms of arthritis may vary depending on the severity of the condition. Pet owners should watch out for some common indicators, such as:

Pain When Making Movements That Weren't a Problem Before

A common symptom of arthritis in dogs is experiencing pain during movements that were previously effortless. The inflammation can lead to the deterioration of the cartilage that cushions the joints, further aggravating the issue. As the condition worsens, the pain can intensify and begin to impact the dog's normal movement. Routine activities that were once a breeze, such as jumping or climbing stairs, can become painful and challenging. Arthritic dogs may also exhibit decreased activity levels as the disease progresses.

Limping

When a dog experiences joint pain and stiffness, they may favor the other limb, resulting in limping. The limping may be particularly noticeable when the dog rises from a resting position or after extended periods of inactivity. This is due to the arthritic joints becoming stiff and painful when not in use. It may take some time for the dog to limber up and feel more comfortable.

Sensitive to Touch

Sensitivity is another common sign of arthritis in dogs, as inflamed and painful joints can be uncomfortable to the touch. Dogs with arthritis may have tender and sensitive joints, causing them to flinch or whimper when touched. This is particularly true when pressure is applied directly to the affected joint.

An Attitude or Behavior Change

Behavioral changes can be a visible sign of arthritis in dogs. The constant pain and discomfort can affect their mood and temperament. Dogs with arthritis may exhibit irritability or a lack of interest in socializing or playing. They may also display signs of depression, such as sleeping more than usual or withdrawing from their typical activities.

Uncontrollably Chewing, Biting, or Licking the Affected Area

Uncontrollable chewing, biting, or licking is another common sign of arthritis in dogs. The constant discomfort and pain in the joint can cause the dog to develop compulsive behavior to alleviate the distress. However, this behavior can lead to further inflammation and irritation in the affected joint and can even cause skin damage or infection if left untreated.

Muscle Atrophy

Muscle atrophy or loss of muscle mass is a possible sign of arthritis. The chronic pain and discomfort associated with the condition can cause the dog to become less active and use the affected limb less often, leading to muscle weakness over time. Furthermore, inflammation in the joint can cause the breakdown of the surrounding muscles, contributing to atrophy.

Whimpering or Vocalizing When Touched or Moved

Whimpering or vocalizing when touched or moved is a common sign of arthritis in dogs. The inflamed joints can be extremely painful and sensitive to movement, triggering a pain response. The dog may vocalize or whimper when trying to move the affected joint independently, such as when getting up from a lying position or climbing stairs.

What Are the Types Of CBD Oils For Dogs With Arthritis?

There are several types of CBD oils for dogs with arthritis, including:

Full-Spectrum oils: Full-spectrum hemp extract contains all the compounds found in the cannabis plant, including small amounts of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. The THC content is typically less than 0.4%, which means your dog should not experience psychoactive effects. This type of CBD oil is believed to have greater therapeutic potential due to the entourage effect, a theory that suggests that the combination of cannabinoids and other compounds found in the cannabis plant can enhance the therapeutic effects of CBD.

Broad-Spectrum Oils: Broad-spectrum hemp extract contains all the beneficial compounds found in the cannabis plant except for THC. Similar to full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum dog CBD oil is believed to have a greater therapeutic potential for dogs due to the entourage effect. This is because the different cannabinoids and compounds found in the cannabis plant work together, enhancing the overall therapeutic effects of CBD.

CBD Isolate: This type of CBD oil is created by removing all other compounds, leaving only pure CBD. This makes it a great option for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids found in full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oils. While CBD isolate may not have the same potential therapeutic benefits as full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oils due to the absence of other compounds, it can still provide a range of benefits for dogs. These include reducing anxiety, improving joint mobility, and promoting overall wellness.

It is important to note that not all CBD oils for dogs are created equal, and it is crucial to choose a reputable brand that has third-party testing for purity and potency.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis?

CBD oil has been shown to have several potential benefits for dogs with arthritis, including:

Improved Joint Health

CBD oil may help improve joint health in dogs with arthritis by reducing inflammation and promoting cartilage health.

Reduced Chronic Inflammation

Organic CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce chronic inflammation in the affected joint and surrounding tissues.

Anxiety and Depression Relief

Dogs with arthritis may experience anxiety and depression due to chronic pain and discomfort. CBD oil has been shown to have calming effects, which can help alleviate these symptoms.

Improved Emotional Balance

CBD oil can help improve emotional balance in dogs with arthritis, as it has been shown to have mood-stabilizing properties.

Improved Cancer-Related Symptoms

CBD oil may help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with cancer in dogs, such as pain, inflammation, and nausea.

Nerve Pain-Neuropathy Relief

CBD oil may help relieve nerve pain associated with neuropathy, which is a common complication of arthritis in dogs.

Osteoarthritis Pain Management

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that affects many dogs, particularly those who are older or overweight. CBD oil is often used as a natural remedy to treat osteoarthritis pain in dogs and alleviate the inflammation caused by the condition.

What Are the Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD oil is generally considered safe for dogs, but it can cause potential side effects in some cases. These are the most common side effects of CBD oil for dogs:

Dizziness: CBD oil can cause dizziness since it can lead to a minor fall in blood pressure. This side effect is more probable to occur at higher doses of CBD and in dogs with lowered blood pressure.

Lethargy: CBD oil interacts with receptors in the brain responsible for regulating sleep and wakefulness. This can cause some dogs to feel drowsy or lethargic, especially when administered in higher doses. It is important to note that lethargy is typically a mild and short-term side effect of CBD oil, and most dogs can tolerate it well. It's a good idea for dog owners to talk to a veterinarian to determine how much CBD oil is good for their dog's joints.

Dry Mouth: When the production of saliva is reduced due to CBD consumption, it can result in a dry mouth, which can be uncomfortable for some dogs. The effects of dry mouth can present as your pet having trouble swallowing, bad breath, or experiencing difficulty eating. Additionally, a lack of saliva can lead to bacterial growth in the mouth, causing infections and promoting tooth decay. Therefore, it's essential to keep your dog's oral hygiene in check, especially if they're experiencing dry mouth due to CBD pet products.

Stomach Upset: CBD oil can cause GI upset in some dogs, which may manifest as diarrhea, vomiting, or appetite changes.

These side effects are generally mild and temporary. However, if your dog experiences any concerning side effects after taking pet CBD oil, it's best to consult with your veterinarian.

Do Vets Recommend CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis?

Yes, some veterinarians do recommend CBD oil for dogs with arthritis. It can help manage symptoms of pain, inflammation, and stiffness associated with the condition.

Your veterinarian can also help you determine the proper dosage and monitor your dog for any potential side effects.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil for My Dog With Arthritis

When selecting the best CBD oils for your dog's arthritis, there are multiple factors to take into account, such as:

Price: While price is important, it's also essential to consider the quality and potency of the product. Lower-priced CBD oils may not be as effective as higher-priced ones.

Lab Results: Check for independent third-party lab results when looking at CBD oil companies. These tests ensure that the CBD oil contains the advertised amount of CBD and is free of harmful contaminants.

Other Ingredients: CBD oil products may contain other ingredients, including carrier oils, flavorings, and other natural compounds. Before purchasing CBD oil, it's crucial to check the ingredients list to ensure that there are no harmful additives or fillers that could harm your dog.

Potency: Look for CBD oils with a solid potency to ensure that they are effective in managing your dog's arthritis symptoms.

Quality: The quality of the CBD oil is also essential to take into consideration, including the source of the hemp and the extraction method that was used to make the oil.

Customer Reviews: Checking customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into other pet owner's experiences with the product.

Brand Reputation: Select a reputable brand with a history of producing high-quality CBD products for pets. This can help ensure that you are getting a safe product for your dog and an effective treatment for your dog's arthritis.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Give to My Dog With Arthritis?

The suitable CBD oil dosage for a dog's arthritis pain can vary based on factors such as the dog's health, weight, the severity of their arthritis, and the concentration of the CBD oil.

It is recommended to begin with a low dosage and gradually increase it over time while keeping a close eye on the dog's response.

A veterinarian can assist in determining the appropriate dosage for your dog. Too much CBD oil is not good for dogs as it can lead to potential side effects, but too little may prove ineffective.

How Long Does it Take for CBD Oil to Work on Dogs for Arthritis?

The time it takes for CBD oil to take effect on a dog with arthritis may differ depending on various factors, such as the severity of the condition, the CBD oil dosage, and the dog's individual response.

Relief can occur anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour for some dogs, while others may require several hours to notice an improvement in their symptoms.

It's critical to collaborate with a veterinarian to determine the proper dosage and to monitor the dog's progress closely.

Can My Dog Take CBD Oil With Other Arthritis Medications?

It’s important to seek advice from a veterinarian before administering CBD oil alongside other arthritis medications that you're consistently giving to your dog.

Although CBD is generally deemed safe, it can interact with specific medications. A veterinarian can offer guidance if you're considering CBD oil in conjunction with other arthritis medications. They can also recommend the appropriate strength and dosage for your dog.

Bottom Line

CBD oil has become popular for managing arthritis pain in dogs due to its potential therapeutic benefits. With several brands available, it's important to consider factors such as potency, quality, and ingredients before selecting a specific CBD oil.

To ensure that you are choosing the best CBD oil for your dog's arthritis, it is also important to consult with a veterinarian who can provide valuable insights and recommendations. They can suggest an appropriate dose and help monitor your dog's response to CBD oil.

After careful consideration of various options, Honest Paws - Mobility Oil stands out as the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis. Honest Paws - Mobility Oil contains a full-spectrum formula, which includes all the cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. This means that it can provide a more comprehensive range of potential therapeutic benefits.

Moreover, Honest Paws - Mobility Oil contains high-quality ingredients which are free from harmful additives or fillers. This makes it a safe and effective option for managing arthritis pain and improving overall wellness in dogs.

Disclaimer: Please note that this information is provided for general educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It's always best to consult with a licensed veterinarian for personalized advice on your dog's health and well-being.