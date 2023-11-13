Sweeten your Thanksgiving with these festive, (mostly) Pittsburgh-made desserts | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Oliver Pinder, owner and chef at Wild Rise Bakery

Wild Rise Bakery

wildrisebakery.com

La Gourmandine Bakery

lagourmandinebakery.com

Bella Christie's Sweet Boutique

bellachristies.com

Is it cake? In this case, yes, it is. The appeal of the Thanksgiving Dinner Cupcake Box from Bella Christie's Sweet Boutique cannot be overlooked

— the uncanny little desserts feature icing sculpted into realistic-looking string beans, mashed potatoes (complete with a melting pat of butter), and other Thanksgiving table staples. The boxes are available for pre-order until Sat., Nov. 18 from the Bella Christie's Aspinwall and

McCandless locations.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bella Christie's Sweet Boutique Thanksgiving Dinner Cupcake Box from Bella Christie's Sweet Boutique

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream

millieshomemade.com

Farmer x Baker

farmerxbaker.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake