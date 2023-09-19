 Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Redhawk Coffee Roasters

Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com

A popular Mexican fusion restaurant chain hit a major milestone and customers are reaping the benefits. Mad Mex and its creator, the big Burrito Restaurant Group, will celebrate 30 years with giveaways, events, and more. Select visitors who purchase a Tres Décadas Margarita have the chance to receive free limited-edition glassware featuring an anniversary design by artist Rick Bach. Mad Mex will also collaborate with local breweries on anniversary Tres Décadas beers to be announced in the coming weeks. There will also be an Oct. 30 birthday bash during which all dinner sales will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Oh, and Mad Mex fall flavors are back, so be sure to save room for a big, sloppy, Thanksgiving-themed Gobblerito.

Washington Italian Festival
139 South Main St., Washington. primoitaliano.org/festival

If you feel like Little Italy Days has veered from its mission of honoring the region's Italian-American heritage, maybe try the Washington Italian Festival. On Sat., Sept. 23 from 12-8 p.m., visitors can head to the Community Pavilion located in downtown Washington, where they will find a number of festivities showcasing Italian cuisine, wine, and traditional dance and music. The event includes food by Chicco Baccello, Angelo’s Restaurant, Forlini Food Truck, Marilyn’s Italian Kitchen, the Primo Italiano Sons and Daughters of Italy, among other eateries, as well as vino and libations by The Washington Winery, J&D Cellars, Red Fox Winery, Red Pump Spirits, Liberty Pole Spirits, and BDI. The event is free and open to all ages.
click to enlarge Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Millie's Homemade on Highland Avenue

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream x UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation
millieshomemade.com

Enjoy a sweet treat while helping sick kids with a new launch from Millie's. The local chain partnered with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh patients to create Sundae Funday, a combination of Millie’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream ice cream, cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and fudge. Find it in select Millie’s scoop shops, and in pints at Giant Eagle and Market District locations. Proceeds from Sundae Funday sales will benefit the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Redhawk Coffee Roasters
redhawkcoffee.com

A new partnership signals good times for two businesses with birdy names. Redhawk, a local coffee brand, announced on Instagram that customers can now buy their products at participating Giant Eagle locations. Be sure to check the coffee and tea aisle at your nearby Giant Eagle for bags of Redhawk's signature roasts.
click to enlarge Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Various cheeses at Chantal's Cheese Shop

Chantal's Cheese Shop
4402 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. chantalscheese.com

Show love for a small local business and delicious cheese with some Chantal's merch. The Bloomfield shop just released a tote bag, T-shirt, and sweatshirt featuring its logo and a new design urging people to "Eat Artisan Cheese." Buy one for the cheese lover in your life, or treat yourself to some new duds.

Blue Dust
601 Amity St,, Homestead

Homestead will lose what's touted as its first-ever gastropub with the closing of Blue Dust. KDKA reported that the business — once lauded by Pittsburgh City Paper for its "capacity to elevate ordinary recipes through small, creative touches" — closed on Sept. 17 after being open since 2009. Blue Dust has not disclosed a reason for the closure. 

Tags

Related Content

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Staff Writer, Sushi Chef, Nursery Retail Associate, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Staff Writer, Sushi Chef, Nursery Retail Associate, and more

Get ready, Pittsburgh, “garbage plates” are taking over Mad Mex Oakland

By Owen Gabbey

Get ready, Pittsburgh, “garbage plates” are taking over Mad Mex Oakland

Latest in Food

Musical condiments, taco deals, ice cream for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Musical condiments, taco deals, ice cream for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

Sharaya’s Treats sells vegan "nostalgia snacks" in a nostalgic way

By Amanda Waltz

Sharaya’s Treats sells vegan "nostalgia snacks" in a nostalgic way

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Chicken fingers for days, Iron City-inspired candles, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Chicken fingers for days, Iron City-inspired candles, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-19, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Musical condiments, taco deals, ice cream for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

Musical condiments, taco deals, ice cream for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Sharaya’s Treats sells vegan "nostalgia snacks" in a nostalgic way

Sharaya’s Treats sells vegan "nostalgia snacks" in a nostalgic way

By Amanda Waltz

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

This LGBTQ-owned distillery is a spirited new addition to Sharpsburg

This LGBTQ-owned distillery is a spirited new addition to Sharpsburg

By Owen Gabbey

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Sept. 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation