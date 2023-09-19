Redhawk flies into Giant Eagle, Mad Mex turns 30, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com
A popular Mexican fusion restaurant chain hit a major milestone and customers are reaping the benefits. Mad Mex and its creator, the big Burrito Restaurant Group, will celebrate 30 years with giveaways, events, and more. Select visitors who purchase a Tres Décadas Margarita have the chance to receive free limited-edition glassware featuring an anniversary design by artist Rick Bach. Mad Mex will also collaborate with local breweries on anniversary Tres Décadas beers to be announced in the coming weeks. There will also be an Oct. 30 birthday bash during which all dinner sales will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Oh, and Mad Mex fall flavors are back, so be sure to save room for a big, sloppy, Thanksgiving-themed Gobblerito
Washington Italian Festival
139 South Main St., Washington. primoitaliano.org/festival
If you feel like Little Italy Days
has veered from its mission of honoring the region's Italian-American heritage, maybe try the Washington Italian Festival
. On Sat., Sept. 23 from 12-8 p.m., visitors can head to the Community Pavilion located in downtown Washington, where they will find a number of festivities showcasing Italian cuisine, wine, and traditional dance and music. The event includes food by Chicco Baccello, Angelo’s Restaurant, Forlini Food Truck, Marilyn’s Italian Kitchen, the Primo Italiano Sons and Daughters of Italy, among other eateries, as well as vino and libations by The Washington Winery, J&D Cellars, Red Fox Winery, Red Pump Spirits, Liberty Pole Spirits, and BDI. The event is free and open to all ages.
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream x UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation
millieshomemade.com
Enjoy a sweet treat while helping sick kids with a new launch from Millie's. The local chain partnered with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh patients to create Sundae Funday, a combination of Millie’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream ice cream, cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and fudge. Find it in select Millie’s scoop shops, and in pints at Giant Eagle and Market District locations. Proceeds from Sundae Funday sales will benefit the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
A new partnership signals good times for two businesses with birdy names. Redhawk, a local coffee brand, announced on Instagram
that customers can now buy their products at participating Giant Eagle locations. Be sure to check the coffee and tea aisle at your nearby Giant Eagle for bags of Redhawk's signature roasts.
Chantal's Cheese Shop
4402 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. chantalscheese.com
Show love for a small local business and delicious cheese with some Chantal's merch. The Bloomfield shop just released a tote bag, T-shirt, and sweatshirt featuring its logo and a new design urging people to "Eat Artisan Cheese." Buy one for the cheese lover in your life, or treat yourself to some new duds.
Blue Dust
601 Amity St,, Homestead
Homestead will lose what's touted as its first-ever gastropub with the closing of Blue Dust. KDKA reported
that the business — once lauded by Pittsburgh City Paper
for its "capacity to elevate ordinary recipes through small, creative touches" — closed on Sept. 17 after being open since 2009. Blue Dust has not disclosed a reason for the closure.