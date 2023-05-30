New summer cocktails, Galley Group goes Creole, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Galley Bakery Square
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. galleybakerysquare.org
Galley Group, the Pittsburgh food hall development and management company, announced the opening of a new restaurant in its Bakery Square location. Set to debut on June 6, Envie is described in a press release as focusing on a "Creole and Midwestern-inspired menu" featuring locally sourced ingredients. Founded by Jacob Brooks, the new concept will serve dishes like a Bayou Sizzler Platter with andouille sausage, Cajun chicken, and shrimp, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, flautas with seasoned chicken and cheese, and more.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Summer has arrived at Square Cafe, where diners are now able to access the re-opened open-air rooftop deck and sample various new drinks. According to a press release, Square Cafe will feature new cocktail and mocktail specials on a bi-weekly basis all season long. Expect the Morning Ale "mule-like pick-me-up" made with Casco Viejo Blanco Tequila, the Mango-Berry Frosé, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of the "unicorn-inspired" Cosmosa cosmopolitan.
Station
4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. station4744.com
Dine al fresco in Bloomfield this summer when Station debuts its newly renovated covered patio and summer drink menu. The latest cocktail offerings include the Ostara made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, the G&T-inspired Cuss Words, and the Basil-cally a Martini made with tomato Boyd & Blair vodka. Pair these with any of the Italian dishes on the Station food menu. Reservations are recommended.
Necromancer Brewing
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
Necromancer will ride its wave of success to Greenfield. The brewery announced that it will take over Hough's Taproom & Brewpub, a corner bar located on Greenfield Avenue. In an Instagram post
, Necromancer describes its mantra for the project as "British Pub, but make it Necromancer." Necromance hopes to open the new location by September.
Threadbare Cider and Mead
1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill. threadbarecider.com
Threadbare has a new treat for this summer. Cider lovers can now find 12 oz. cans of Threadbare Ciderday and Hometown Lemonade Ciders. An Instagram post
describes Ciderday as an "approachable semi-sweet expression of Pennsylvania apples and select native yeast" with notes of green apple and citrus. Hometown Lemonade has "summertime on-the-boardwalk vibes featuring fresh lemon juice and is infused with whole dried elderflowers."