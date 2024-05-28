New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news

Golden Gai
After selling out several rounds of take-out sushi boxes as a preview, Golden Gai, a new Japanese spot, will now operate a walk-up window in Bakery Square, and offer online ordering, with a sit-down restaurant in the works. The concept comes from the same restaurant group behind Meat & Potatoes, Sally Ann’s, täkō, and Coop De Ville. Follow Golden Gai’s Instagram for updates.
116 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty. goldengaipgh.com
Dancing Gnome Brewery x Four Chord Music Fest
Four Chord Music Fest marks 10 years with a new beer. On Thu., May 30 from 4-10 p.m., Dancing Gnome will debut the Decade IPA — a new brew created in partnership with Four Chord — at its Sharpsburg brewery. According to the event page, guests can sample the new beer, win tickets to Four Chord at Carrie Blast Furnaces in June, score discounted merch from previous festivals, and hear DJ sets from Old Neon, Mallory Run, and Fortune Cove. The event is free with first come, first serve seating.
1025 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s announced a new summer flavor drop for June. The Hot Summer Spins collection, described in a press release as “a delicious take on the classic Americana summer,” will debut on June 6 and feature five flavors — Sparkly Cherry Pie blends Sichuan peppercorn ice cream with cherry jam shortbread crust; Snow Cone combines blue brambleberry, watermelon, and pink lemonade sorbets; Burnt Orange Dreamsicle; and Tahini Oat Chocolate Cookies. Customers will also see the return of Double Dough, which swirls chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream in brown sugar custard. Try the limited-time flavors at Jeni’s Pittsburgh locations or order pints online.
173 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty and 447 Cinema Dr., South Side. jenis.com
Bona Fide Bellevue
On June 8 from 5-9 p.m., the Bellevue Art & Wine Crawl invites wine lovers to “sip for a cause.” Hosted by Bona Fide Bellevue, the borough’s volunteer-run nonprofit, the Lincoln Avenue event allows attendees to shop a street market of regional artists and craftspeople while sampling wine from 14 “sip stops.” This year’s drink selections include seven non-alcoholic options through a collaboration with The Open Road. Art lovers can also bid on pieces from local students, with proceeds directly benefitting students and art teachers. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online.
318 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. bonafidebellevue.org/art-wine-crawl
Beers of the Burgh
Beers of the Burgh brings together 50 local breweries for “an epic beer fest." Taking place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces on June 8 from 2:30-7 p.m., the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with “all styles of ales, ciders, mead and more” from Allegheny City Brewing, Cinderlands, Old Thunder, Eleventh Hour, Golden Age, and the newly launched Jackworth Ginger Beer. Food trucks from Stuntpig, Blue Sparrow, and more will also be on site. Tickets (starting at $64) can be purchased through Showclix.
801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Swissvale. beersoftheburgh.com
Brothmonger
Sarah McAlee, aka Brothmonger, announced a fundraiser to help move her popular artisan soup pop-up into a permanent space. An Instagram post breaking Brothmonger’s “biggest soup news” yet states that “after years of working out of any kitchen that will have me,” McAfee is partnering with Honeycomb Credit to create a home base, with a goal of selling wholesale to local grocery stores.
brothmonger.com
PAIR Charcuterie
Charcuterie is a craze, and Downtown Pittsburghers can now enjoy a custom cheese board with their coffee. PAIR Charcuterie opened to a crowd of about 150 people, as reported by the Pittsburgh Courier. Owned by Pittsburgh native Shaquala Swinton-Betts, the new shop offers cured meats, various cheeses, fresh fruits, nuts, coffee, lattes, pastries, and more, in addition to catering options and renting out the space for private events.
201 Smithfield St., Downtown. pairpgh.com
The new charcuterie shop is the first business to open in The Pitt Building on Smithfield St. since it was acquired by nonprofit organization The Greenwood Plan; in January, the organization announced plans to convert the building into a Black-owned business incubator.
PAIR’s current hours of operation are weekdays 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. with online ordering available through their website.