New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sarah McAlee of Brothmonger

Golden Gai
116 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty. goldengaipgh.com

After selling out several rounds of take-out sushi boxes as a preview, Golden Gai, a new Japanese spot, will now operate a walk-up window in Bakery Square, and offer online ordering, with a sit-down restaurant in the works. The concept comes from the same restaurant group behind Meat & Potatoes, Sally Ann’s, täkō, and Coop De Ville. Follow Golden Gai’s Instagram for updates.
click to enlarge A crowd gathers in and around a brewery outfitted with ample windows and stylish lighting.
CP Photo: Owen Gabbey
Dancing Gnome taproom in Sharpsburg

Dancing Gnome Brewery x Four Chord Music Fest
1025 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com

Four Chord Music Fest marks 10 years with a new beer. On Thu., May 30 from 4-10 p.m., Dancing Gnome will debut the Decade IPA a new brew created in partnership with Four Chord  at its Sharpsburg brewery. According to the event page, guests can sample the new beer, win tickets to Four Chord at Carrie Blast Furnaces in June, score discounted merch from previous festivals, and hear DJ sets from Old Neon, Mallory Run, and Fortune Cove. The event is free with first come, first serve seating.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
173 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty and 447 Cinema Dr., South Side. jenis.com

Jeni’s announced a new summer flavor drop for June. The Hot Summer Spins collection, described in a press release as “a delicious take on the classic Americana summer,” will debut on June 6 and feature five flavors Sparkly Cherry Pie blends Sichuan peppercorn ice cream with cherry jam shortbread crust; Snow Cone combines blue brambleberry, watermelon, and pink lemonade sorbets; Burnt Orange Dreamsicle; and Tahini Oat Chocolate Cookies. Customers will also see the return of Double Dough, which swirls chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream in brown sugar custard. Try the limited-time flavors at Jeni’s Pittsburgh locations or order pints online.
click to enlarge New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Hot Summer Spins flavor collection from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Bona Fide Bellevue
318 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. bonafidebellevue.org/art-wine-crawl

On June 8 from 5-9 p.m., the Bellevue Art & Wine Crawl invites wine lovers to “sip for a cause.” Hosted by Bona Fide Bellevue, the borough’s volunteer-run nonprofit, the Lincoln Avenue event allows attendees to shop a street market of regional artists and craftspeople while sampling wine from 14 “sip stops.” This year’s drink selections include seven non-alcoholic options through a collaboration with The Open Road. Art lovers can also bid on pieces from local students, with proceeds directly benefitting students and art teachers. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online.
click to enlarge New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Bona Fide Bellevue
Street fair on Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue

Beers of the Burgh
801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Swissvale. beersoftheburgh.com

Beers of the Burgh brings together 50 local breweries for “an epic beer fest." Taking place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces on June 8 from 2:30-7 p.m., the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with “all styles of ales, ciders, mead and more” from Allegheny City Brewing, Cinderlands, Old Thunder, Eleventh Hour, Golden Age, and the newly launched Jackworth Ginger Beer. Food trucks from Stuntpig, Blue Sparrow, and more will also be on site. Tickets (starting at $64) can be purchased through Showclix.

Brothmonger
brothmonger.com

Sarah McAlee, aka Brothmonger, announced a fundraiser to help move her popular artisan soup pop-up into a permanent space. An Instagram post breaking Brothmonger’s “biggest soup news” yet states that “after years of working out of any kitchen that will have me,” McAfee is partnering with Honeycomb Credit to create a home base, with a goal of selling wholesale to local grocery stores.
click to enlarge New Jeni's ice cream flavors, big Brothmonger plans, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Maggie Weaver
Tomato-based lamb stew with cheddar and chive cornbread from Brothmonger

PAIR Charcuterie
201 Smithfield St., Downtown. pairpgh.com

Charcuterie is a craze, and Downtown Pittsburghers can now enjoy a custom cheese board with their coffee. PAIR Charcuterie opened to a crowd of about 150 people, as reported by the Pittsburgh Courier. Owned by Pittsburgh native Shaquala Swinton-Betts, the new shop offers cured meats, various cheeses, fresh fruits, nuts, coffee, lattes, pastries, and more, in addition to catering options and renting out the space for private events.

The new charcuterie shop is the first business to open in The Pitt Building on Smithfield St. since it was acquired by nonprofit organization The Greenwood Plan; in January, the organization announced plans to convert the building into a Black-owned business incubator.

PAIR’s current hours of operation are weekdays 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. with online ordering available through their website.

