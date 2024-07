Spicy ice cream, vegan desserts, Filipino fusion cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

Amboy Pittsburgh

A new Filipino restaurant is coming to the North Side and kicking off with a series of pop-ups. On Sun., July 14, Chef Rafael Vencio, formerly of Amboy Urban Farm, will use his farm-to-table experience to create Filipino fusion cuisine, described on Amboy's website as "modern tradition."

July is National Ice Cream Month, and Jeni’s intends to kick it up a notch with a spicy new topping. The scoop shop announced that starting Thu., July 11, Sichuan Chili Crisp is coming to its Pittsburgh locations through a new partnership with Chinese food company Fly By Jing. Dessert lovers are invited to try a “Spice Cream” that features one of three Jeni’s flavors — Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel, or Double Dough — on a waffle cone topped with the “savory crunchy” hot sauce at no additional charge. The “spicy treat” is available for a limited time.