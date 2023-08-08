Festive corn fun, new mall eats, free frozen lemonade, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Multiple locations. ritasice.com
Rita’s announced a line of new Frozen Lemonades, and to celebrate, the chain will use the menu items to help kids with cancer. Through Sept. 10, sales of every Frozen Lemonade flavor — including Classic Lemon, Strawberry, Peach, and Iced Tea — will help support the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
, described in a press release as funding research, raising awareness, supporting families, and "empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer." Rita’s states that $1 from every Frozen Lemonade sold will be donated to ALSF, up to $10,000. Guests are also encouraged to donate $1 at their local Rita’s and add their name to Rita’s Wall of Hope. Through Sept. 3, Rita’s loyalty members can also receive a free small Frozen Lemonade with any purchase in the company's mobile app
.
CitiParks celebrates National Farmers Market Week with live music, chess games, vendor giveaways, and pop-ups throughout the week at regularly scheduled markets. Find events on Wed., Aug. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Carrick market located at the Dairy District on 1529 Brownsville Road, and on Fri., Aug. 11 from 3-7 p.m. at the North Side market located at Allegheny Commons Park.
The Frick Pittsburgh
7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
The Frick Pittsburgh has a special dinner for Pittsburgh foodies. On Thu., Aug. 17, guests are invited to a Farm Dinner with The Café at the Frick's executive chef Kevin Hermann. The event description promises "locally sourced ingredients" paired with wines "hand-selected by world-traveled, story-telling, wine enthusiast Camila Alarcón-Chelecki." Tickets are extremely limited and available at Eventbrite
.
Ross Park Mall shoppers will soon have new dining options. Simon, the real estate company that owns Ross Park, announced in a press release the addition of Yallah Chicken & Tacos, a dine-in restaurant described as specializing in "spicy chicken sandwiches, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more," Cinnabon, and The Potato Bar. Yallah is slated to open this month, followed by The Potato Bar in the fall and Cinnabon during "the holiday season."
That's right - it's corn! Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
announced that it will, in fact, have the juice when it hosts Cornfest
, a fundraiser set to celebrate the best crop of the season. Taking place on Sept. 9, the event promises to have all thing corn, including games of cornhole and a corn recipe cook-off. Proceeds from Cornfest will benefit the Millvale Community Library. (It's worth mentioning that Abeille Voyante also recently launched a loyalty program
that rewards regular customers with special deals and perks )
Vegan oatmeal cream pies from Sweet Alchemy
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop
945 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc
After launching its first-ever bakery crawl
in May, Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop announced that the event will return in the fall. Set to take place on Sept. 24, the Fall Bakery Crawl
will, according to an Instagram post
, focus on the flavors of autumn, including pumpkin and apple.
East Liberty welcomed a new coffee shop to its already robust food and drink scene. LV Coffee Project, a new venture from the KLVN Coffee Lab
in Larimer, now shares a space with the Lorelei beer hall and promises to serve coffee from around the world seven days a week.
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Fans of Scratch & Co. can now look forward to special happy hour deals. The Troy Hill eatery announced in an Instagram post that between 5-7 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday, patrons can enjoy $2 off all bar sandwiches. The post also said that the deal will extend to Wednesday in the coming weeks.
A local chef partnered with a family-owned tea company to help bring a new brand to the Pittsburgh area. Milo’s Tea, a beverage company based in Alabama, marked its expansion into the region through a collaboration with Jamilka Borges
, who created recipes using Milo’s Tea and Lemonade. In addition to the recipes, Borges will also feature a specialty Milo’s menu item at her restaurant, Wild Child, when it reopens in the fall.