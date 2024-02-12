Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Sports Radio Show Host, Summer Art Camp Assistant, Assistant Brewer, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Digital Campaign Manager. CeaseFirePA, Pennsylvania’s leading nonprofit advocacy organization working to end gun violence, is accepting applications for a full-time Digital Campaign Manager. As the Digital Campaign Manager, you build and lead their digital presence, developing and implementing digital strategies to grow engagement, expand their reach, and motivate Pennsylvanians to take action for life-saving policies. They are looking for someone with at least four years of experience in digital work and communications in a nonprofit setting, but are open to hiring a candidate with fewer years of experience for this role at the Associate level. Salary is $60,000-68,000/year, or $40,000-45,000 for an Associate, plus benefits for full-time staff. Click here for more details

Wish Assistant. Children’s charity Make-A-Wish has an immediate entry-level opening for a dynamic self-starter for a full-time Wish Assistant position in their downtown office. This position requires working with volunteers, families, and children to implement the organization’s mission as well as assisting with office administration tasks. Office experience is desired, bilinguality in Spanish is highly desired, and non-profit experience is a plus. Click here for more details

Youth Engagement Coordinator. Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens (YBMKQ) is a nonprofit with a mission to provide Pittsburgh’s youth with programs where they can feel safe to learn and grow into leaders of tomorrow, and most importantly to simply exist. They are seeking a full-time Youth Engagement Coordinator to work in Penn Hills as the primary contact and mediator between families and guardians of enrolled youth and the organization. The Youth Engagement Coordinator will be the primary manager for YBMKQ’s Youth Engagement Facilitators (functionally programming staff). This role will require diligent management of multiple individuals, up to 10 at a time. Click here for more details

Community Engagement Coordinator. Do you have a passion for animal welfare and communications? Non-profit Animal Friends serves the Pittsburgh region by providing tens of thousands of affordable services, and impacting more than 100,000 lives through humane education, pet behavior classes, pet therapy, and a pet food bank each year. And they are seeking a Community Engagement Coordinator to play a vital role within the Communications Department in supporting the communications, marketing, and branding efforts of Animal Friends. This person is responsible for curating, researching, writing, and editing content for the organization’s website, social media channels, and various other print and digital publications. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Museum Summer Art Camp Assistant. The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is looking for a dedicated and energetic part-time Museum Art Camp Assistant. This contract position will support the Museum Art Camp Teacher in facilitating engaging and educational art programs for children and teens. The Assistant will play a crucial role in creating a positive and inclusive learning environment, assisting with art activities, and ensuring the safety and well-being of camp participants. The camps run approximately June 9th-August 9th, with daily weekday hours of 8:30am-1:30pm with additional hours required prior to the start of camps. Click here for more details

Director of Communications. Are you a communications professional with a passion for the arts? Do you want to work for an internationally recognized orchestra? Do you have the desire to work in all aspects of communications, collaborating closely with all parts of the organization? If so, consider a career as the Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. This is a full-time, hybrid position based out of their downtown office in Heinz Hall. Salary is $75,000-90,000/year plus comprehensive benefits. Click here for more details

Event Steward. Are you all about customer service and looking for work in a dynamic, community-centered, arts environment? Union Project and Kelly Strayhorn Theater are seeking a friendly, hospitality-minded part-time employee for their Event Steward Team. The Event Steward Team provides a top-quality experience to patrons, artists, and visitors at three locations: Union Project, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and KST’s Alloy Studios. Duties include but are not limited to: day-of event coordination, set-up and break-down, ticketing/box office, house management/ushering, hospitality services, and facility maintenance. Work is primarily weeknights, weekends, and some holidays. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

On-Air Radio Host 93.7 The Fan. Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan is seeking a full-time Talk Show Host. Candidates must have vast knowledge of the Pittsburgh sports scene, an engaging personality, excellent storytelling, and an understanding of how to drive audiences both over-the-air and through digital streams. Candidates should have previous radio experience and success or equivalent experience in a related sports profession. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant Brewer, Wholesale Manager. Garfield’s Two Frays Brewery is in search of friendly, passionate people for part-time Brewing Operations and Wholesale Management roles. The Assistant Brewer helps the Head Brewer with brewing, cellaring, and packaging beer as demand for Two Frays product continues to increase. The Wholesale Manager’s role is to increase the wholesale business, develop and maintain organized contact with customers, take orders, deliver products to customers, and manage payments. Additionally, this role may also create and manage offsite events. Pay for both roles is $18/hour, with about 20-30 hours per week. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Forest Hills’ Roman Bistro is seeking a part-time or full-time Line Cook who is comfortable in an active, fast-paced environment and has experience working in a restaurant kitchen. The Line Cook will perform a range of kitchen duties including following recipes, chopping and slicing ingredients, preparing food, maintaining stations, keeping stations clean, and following all Servsafe procedures. Click here for more details

Fresh Dough Pizza Maker. Somma Pizza in the Plum/Oakmont area is seeking a full-time Line Cook to prepare fresh dough pizza, hoagies, and sandwiches. Must have a strong work ethic, desire to learn, and a desire to be part of a team. Pay is $12-17/hour. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. Bloom Cafe in Valencia is looking for a full-time Sous Chef who wants to put down roots and succeed with them. This position is great for someone who has experience working in a commercial kitchen, has a desire to learn about and craft seasonally driven menus, and is a team player. Compensation is negotiable. Daylight hours only. Click here for more details