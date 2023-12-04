Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Marijuana Dispensary Associate, Tattoo Artist, Baker, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Medical Assistant. Allies for Health and Wellbeing is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that empowers individuals and communities through high-quality integrated medical care and supportive human services, specializing in HIV, hepatitis C, and STI testing and care, gender-affirming care, and inclusive primary care. Allies invites you to celebrate the holidays with a new career as a part-time Medical Assistant! The Medical Assistant is responsible for preparing patients and assisting providers with examinations/treatments, administering injections as directed by providers, administering medications, recording vital signs, and much more. Pay is between $17-18.50/hour. Click here for more details

Communications Intern. The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council seeks a Spring Communications Intern to assist its marketing and communications efforts. This internship is an opportunity to experience various roles central to a communications department and to better understand the operations of a nonprofit arts service organization. The Communications Intern will work closely with the Director of Marketing and Communications to support their work in public outreach, marketing, media communications, and more. This is a hybrid (remote and in-person) position, working 10-15 hours per week for $15/hour from January - April 2024. Click here for more details

Donor Database Coordinator. Planned Parenthood of Western PA is seeking a full-time Donor Database Coordinator. This position is responsible for the recording and acknowledgment of PPWP’s donor data and donations using donor management software. The Donor Database Coordinator works closely with Development and Finance teams to ensure efficiency and timeliness in processing donor information and donations using best practice techniques to maintain optimal data integrity. Pay is $21/hour, plus an excellent benefits package including paid time off, employer-paid medical, dental and vision benefits, life insurance, and a 401(k) plan. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Resident Tattoo Artist. Voted as Best Tattoo Shop 2023 by our City Paper readers, Sanctuary Pittsburgh has an open slot for a talented Resident Artist at their professional tattoo studio located in Lawrenceville. They are seeking a passionate and hardworking individual who has a strong portfolio in black and gray botanical/floral work, but all styles are welcome. Their clients are primarily female/non-binary and queer, so the studio is designed to be welcoming, non-judgmental, and unapologetically for the girls and the gays. Sanctuary offers a spacious and clean studio with a cozy vibe, walk-in traffic, free business cards, frequent social media promotions, and an extensive client email list, plus most disposable supplies are provided. Click here for more details

Retail Associate. Paw De Deux sells sustainably made clothing, accessories, and costumes for pets and their people in their shop located inside Lawrenceville Market House. They are looking for a new team member with a love of animals, strong people skills, and enthusiasm for their brand to rep the shop as a part-time Retail Associate. There will be lots of opportunities to expand your role in the business, including social media management, retail merchandising/visualization, marketing, business analytics, web design, photography, and creative production (sewing, jewelry-making, fiber arts skills), if desired. Click here for more details

Dispensary Worker. Maitri Medicinals offers quality medical marijuana products to patients who suffer from qualifying medical conditions and diseases at their Pittsburgh, Uniontown, and Greensburg dispensaries. Maitri seeks candidates who are passionate and eager to learn more about the benefits of medical marijuana, qualified to deliver professional, quality patient service in a heavily regulated industry, and share their core values. Available positions include: Dispensary Associate, Dispensary Medical Provider, Dispensary Pharmacist, and Processing Technician. Click here for more details

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Beertenders, Cooks, Servers. Burgh'ers Brewing Co. is now accepting applications for The Highline Beer Garden location located at 319 E Carson St. in the South Side. They have positions available for full-time and part-time Beertenders, Cooks, and Servers. Servers and beertenders make $4-7.25/hour plus tips, and cooks make $15-18/hour. Any employee working 32 hours a week is eligible for free, 100% covered health insurance. Click here for more details

Front-of-House, Kitchen Prep. ShadoBeni in the North Side offers Trinidadian vegan cuisine. They are currently hiring for multiple positions, including Front-of-House and Kitchen Prep. Click here for more details

Baker. Driftwood Oven is an artisan Sourdough Pizzeria and Bakery located in Lawrenceville. They are looking to add a new Baker to their fun and busy bakery team. This baker will be responsible for sourdough breads, and responsibilities include: scaling, mixing, cutting, proofing, and baking of all leavened breads; maintaining mixing and baking stations; and following strict temperature and time guidelines for all mixes. Starting pay is $19.50, and goes up based on experience. Click here for more details

Weekend Beertender. East End Brewing Company is looking for one or two sets of hands to help out with the Saturday and Sunday shifts at their Mount Lebanon Taproom! If you've ever wanted to get into beertending or the brewery scene, this is a great way to start. While this position is just one or two days now, there is possible room for more shifts down the road. This is a tipped position and will require work in the evening hours. Click here for more details

Barista, Production Assistant. Mechanic Coffee in Verona has available positions for a part-time Barista and a part-time Production Assistant. Responsibilities for the Barista role include preparing and serving handcrafted drinks, engaging with customers, using the register and handling money, learning and explaining different coffee types and profiles (E.g. Blend vs. Single Origin), and more. Starting wage is $10/hour plus tips. The role of the Production Assistant is a multifaceted job helping to execute weekly tasks to ensure the production of consistent products that uphold the quality and standards of Mechanic Coffee. Experience brewing cold brew, beer, working as a barista, or in production is a plus. Click here for more details