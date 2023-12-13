Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 14-20 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Ken Phillips Publicity Group It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska …A Christmas Show at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Thu., Dec. 14

LIT/ART • POINT BREEZE

Opening Reception and Book Signing with Ed Panar and Melissa Catanese. 6-8 p.m. Bottom Feeder Books. 415 Gettysburg St., Point Breeze. Free. bottomfeederbooks.com

ART • OAKLAND

Winter Exhibition Celebration. 6-8 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

A visual artist joins local musicians to, as one statement puts it, “bring more Psychedelia to Pittsburgh.” Head to Spirit for Sync’d, an event that, since 2009, has combined live music and film to “create a unique cinema experience.” The latest Sync’d includes live performances by three Pittsburgh bands, Astrology Now, The Garment District, and Melt, as well as psychedelic projections by Synæsthetic Oil Spill Lightshow, an Ohio-based artist who specializes in light and sound installations. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: Katie Krulock The Garment District at Spirit

Fri., Dec. 15

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

Bloomfield Holiday Party. 5-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. facebook.com/BloomfieldPGH

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Molemania: Hardcore Against Cancer Benefit with Concealed Blade, Dark Thoughts, No Time, Delco MFS, Illiterates, The Hell, Speed Plans, and De Rodillas. 6 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. All ages. spiritpgh.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 23. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $53-75. pittsburghclo.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Punchline Holiday Show Extravaganza with Kahone Concept, Another Cheetah, and Bradley. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Sat., Dec. 16

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Pittsburgh Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Find something a little different for a loved one this holiday season at the Pittsburgh Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show. Taking place at the Teamsters Local Union 249 Banquet Hall, the event features over 50 local makers specializing in the offbeat or eclectic. Shop textiles, woodcrafts, jewelry, and more, all while helping to support Pittsburgh nonprofits — this year, the organization will donate a portion of the event proceeds to Girls on the Run. 10 a.m.-4 pm. 4701 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $3, free for kids under 12. avantgardeshows.com

MARKET • POINT BREEZE

Vintage Mart Holiday Special. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. facebook.com/thriftburgh

PARTY • DOWNTOWN

Community Day: Holiday Edition. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. All ages. awaacc.org

MARKET • LARIMER

Crafts and Drafts Holiday Market. 12-4 p.m. East End Brewing Company. 147 Julius St., Larimer. Free. eastendbrewing.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $39. ppgpaintsarena.com

THEATER • BLOOMFIELD

The Glitterbox presents A Holiday Variety Show. 7 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel Singing Society. 410 S Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $10-20. theglitterboxtheater.com

MUSIC • HIGHLAND PARK

Chatham Baroque presents Alegría: Music of Baroque Spain and the Americas. 7:30 p.m. Hicks Memorial Chapel-Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. 616 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. $20-45. chathambaroque.org

Sun., Dec. 17

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Made & Found Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

DRAG • MUNHALL

Add a little naughty fun to your holidays when a celebrated drag performer appears at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. RuPaul’s Drag Race fans can see Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, one of the series’ biggest stars, when she touches down in Pittsburgh for It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska …A Christmas Show. The event offers what one press release describes as a “heartwarming evening of story and song that will melt your heart and the polar ice caps,” as well as “holiday classics, not-so-holiday classics, and yuletide tomfoolery.” 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $35-65. librarymusichall.com

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Red Shoes. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

bar italia with I4A. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $18. ticketweb.com

Mon., Dec. 18

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Searching for Sense in Senselessness with Rotten Evidence author Ahmed Naji. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

Tue., Dec. 19

ART • NORTH SIDE

Don’t miss a new exhibition at Artists Image Resource showcasing the work of two dynamic Black artists. Silkscreened self-portraits by Gavin Benjamin, a Guyana-born, Pittsburgh-based artist, will share space with screen prints by Mary Martin, a local multimedia creative and member of the esteemed Women of Visions collective. The dual show is part of the AIR Resident Projects. 12-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. 518 Foreland St., North Side. Free. Guests are encouraged to email info@artistsimageresource before visiting. airpgh.org

Wed., Dec. 20

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Winter Wonders and Cool Carols: An Evening with Colin Aikins. 8 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $24.95-39.95. phipps.conservatory.org