Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Chef de Cuisine, Resource Center Manager, Marketing Intern, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Medical Case Aide. Pittsburgh non-profit Hello Neighbor is seeking a full-time Medical Case Aide to support their Services for Afghan Survivors Impacted by Combat (SASIC) program providing comprehensive medical case management to local Afghan families. The Medical Case Aide will work alongside a comprehensive case management team to provide physical healthcare support to clients of all ages. This will include providing physical healthcare coordination, medical appointment accompaniment, extended cultural orientation, and advocacy in accessing culturally and linguistically appropriate services. Salary is $37,000-40,000/year, plus a generous benefits package. Click here for more details

Resource Center Manager. The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women. Their Resource Center is seeking a full-time manager to provide administration and supervision for all association housing stabilization programs and financial assistance programs. The Resource Center Manager’s primary responsibility is implementing and overseeing the day-to-day services of the Resource Center programming. Knowledge of housing stabilization, rental assistance, and emergency basic needs programming is required, as well as an understanding of the role systemic racism plays in shaping communities. Salary is $53,400-54,600/year, plus a generous benefits package. Click here for more details

Off-Site Programs Coordinator and Teacher. Assemble is a non-profit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are seeking a full-time Programs Coordinator to support the Off-Site Program Manager in planning, coordinating, and executing off-site or contracted programs for Assemble. In addition to off-site coordination, this person will teach four days a week throughout the school year with some potential weekends. Collaborating with other Assemble teachers, they are responsible for delivering programs based on Assemble’s themes as well as remixing and creating new ones based on contemporary topics in STEAM. Salary is $48,100-50,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Staff Writer. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on varying subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Chef de Cuisine. Aspinwall’s Cornerstone upscale neighborhood restaurant is looking for a seasoned kitchen professional to be their full-time Chef de Cuisine. The Chef de Cuisine will work closely with management and kitchen staff to maintain standards in quality, organization, and cleanliness. They are looking for someone who brings a passion for cooking and can collaborate to ensure that the restaurant maintains its identity and consistency. This position will be hands-on and you will cook on the line at times. Pay is $900+/week depending on experience. Click here for more details

Hosts, Servers, & Bartenders. Looking to work in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jazz Scene? Con Alma jazz bar and restaurant in the Cultural District of downtown has various part-time positions available for passionate individuals with exceptional guest service skills! Pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Line Cook. East Liberty’s Square Café is seeking two full-time Line Cooks to join their team. They are a fast-paced breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurant that also offers catering services. Pay is $12-15/hour depending on experience, plus benefits. Click here for more details