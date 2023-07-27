 Violins of Hope spreads power of music to Pittsburgh with used instrument drive, exhibit | Pittsburgh City Paper

Violins of Hope spreads power of music to Pittsburgh with used instrument drive, exhibit

By

click to enlarge Violins of Hope spreads power of music to Pittsburgh with used instrument drive, exhibit
Photo: Miki Koren
Violins of Hope collection
Do you have an old string, woodwind, or brass instrument taking up space in your attic or basement? Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh and The Farina Foundation have set out to collect and distribute used instruments to young musicians while also spreading a message of kindness as a way to honor those lost to the Holocaust.

On Sun., July 30, instruments will be collected at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside. The instruments will then be restored and presented to area youth, who will then play them in honor of World Kindness Day, which will take place during a concert on Nov. 19 at Heinz Hall with the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.

According to a press release, Violins of Hope encourages young people to play musical instruments they would not typically have access to them due to financial need, lack of resources, and personal challenges.

Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh, which functions under The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, cites how music plays a vital role for kids, as it offers "multifaceted benefits." The organization lists a number of examples, including Alice Geez-Sommer, who became the oldest Holocaust survivor and credited music for saving her life in Auschwitz, and John Bayless, a famous pianist whose music aided his recovery after a stroke.

"Moreover, research suggests a correlation between music and math skills, enhancing cognitive development," a statement reads. "Additionally, music serves as an emotional outlet, helping kids express themselves and cope with various feelings. Overall, music fosters creativity, resilience, and emotional well-being, making it a crucial aspect of a child's development."

The drive precedes a special appearance of the Violins of Hope collection in Pittsburgh. Opening on Oct. 7 at Carnegie Mellon University, the exhibit boasts instruments gathered by Violins of Hope founder Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshi, who devoted much of their lives to "locating and restoring rare violins of the Holocaust as a tribute to those who were lost, including their relatives."

The Violins of Hope project has collected violas, violins, and cellos since after World War II, and Holocaust survivors have additionally donated and bought string instruments from the organization.

The Violins of Hope have been played in concert halls and exhibited in museums worldwide.

Sandy Rosen, co-chair of Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh, says, “Just as the instruments from the Violins of Hope collection come with their own unique story of resilience and hope, these once cherished instruments can lift the spirits of one young person and enhance the trajectory of their life."
Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh used-instrument drive. 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. violinsofhopepittsburgh.com

Tags

Related Content

Salem's returns to Oakland, Parlor Dim Sum adds brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Salem's returns to Oakland, Parlor Dim Sum adds brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh prepares tax exemption challenges against UPMC, AHN, other nonprofits

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh prepares tax exemption challenges against UPMC, AHN, other nonprofits

Student-led rally marches through Oakland to demand climate justice

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Student-led rally marches through Oakland to demand climate justice

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

By August Stephens

Destroy Boys defies labels with “melodic rock”

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By Amanda Waltz

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe

By Amanda Waltz

Record Store Spotlight: New releases, restocks, and reissues at Long Play Cafe
More »
More Music
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 26- 1, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh’s @pgh_scanner Twitter account is no joke

Pittsburgh’s @pgh_scanner Twitter account is no joke

By Rachel Wilkinson

Rarely seen film captures Jewish businesses on Murray Avenue 40 years ago

Rarely seen film captures Jewish businesses on Murray Avenue 40 years ago

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

By Amanda Waltz

Classic Pittsburgh moments millennials will remember for the rest of their lives

Classic Pittsburgh moments millennials will remember for the rest of their lives

By Kate Oczypok

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 27-Aug. 2
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation