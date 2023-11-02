On the Tahn: Jellydog and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 2-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

This week's spotlight:



Thu., Nov. 2



Fri.. Nov. 3



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Brillobox

Sat., Nov. 4



.

spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s hits to Myspace-era mixes. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Get ready for an earful of meaty music whenwelcomes local fav Jellyfish, Brooklyn-based act Best Boy, and resident DJ Zanderwoodz for. Taking place on Fri., Nov. 3, this late-night party, presented by Dog Noise, promises a queer disco sure to keep you dancing into the early morning hours.