On the Tahn: Jellydog and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 2-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s hits to Myspace-era mixes. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Get ready for an earful of meaty music when Club Pittsburgh welcomes local fav Jellyfish, Brooklyn-based act Best Boy, and resident DJ Zanderwoodz for Jellydog. Taking place on Fri., Nov. 3, this late-night party, presented by Dog Noise, promises a queer disco sure to keep you dancing into the early morning hours. 11 p.m. Hot Mass entrance. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 at the door. @_dog_noise on Instagram
Thu., Nov. 2
Liquid Sky with DJ Krass Advert, Erica Scary, and Rachel Ruckus. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri.. Nov. 3
Petrichor Launch Party with Brutalism. 6 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Totally 80s Tribute Band. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Upbeat. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., Nov. 4
Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
90s Nite with DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Roundhouse with Ron Mist, LEXCD, and Formosa. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Myspace Night. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa Rave. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-23. roxiantheatre.com/shows
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Breis Gordan. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Mostbeautifullest presents REAL HOT GIRL SH#T. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra