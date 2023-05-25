 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Slappers N Bangers at Trace Brewing
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from pop-punk to vintage disco. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., May 25

Couples Therapy
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Real-life romantic partners Dusty Hanna and Elyse Hoffman join forces for a night of mutual music appreciation. The event description promises a "specially-curated selection" of 1980s songs, all spun on vinyl. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Brutalism
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get your fill of post-punk, synth, goth, coldwave, and more during this monthly dance party by Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., May 26

Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Slide into the long weekend with DJ Stealth-1 at Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn-based DJ Lauren Flax stops by as Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen take this monthly queer dance party outdoors. Includes a performance by Tisha D'Children. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Celebrate five years with DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time during a special anniversary event. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com/events
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life
Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Place your bets in this musical battle of the blondes presented by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Killing Moon
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Hear Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and other synth-soaked artists at this dance party by DJs Erica Scary and Needlemother. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Bad Taste
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Throwback electro, darkwave, house, hyperpop, and rap make up this eclectic dance party. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Sat., May 27

Night Fever
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid return with another round of vintage disco hits from Donna Summer, ABBA, Bee Gees, and many more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Soft Girls From Another Planet
Mixtape
9 p.m.
DJs Soap Opera and Amazing Grace present folk, pop, rock, and dance music by all the best 21st-century femme artists. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Obscure
Cattivo
9 p.m.
Dance to dark dance music, get a tarot reading, and see drag performers during this special night that includes a "super-secret surprise Troma star." 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $7. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/cattivopgh

Pop Punk Night
Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Sing, dance, mosh, and crowd-surf your way through this night of pop-punk hits. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com/southside
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Smiling Moose in the South Side
Cold Cuts
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Jarrett Tebbets and 0h85 lead this edition of Pittsburgh's premier all-night dance party. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., May 28

Slappers N Bangers
Trace Brewing
4-9 p.m.
Dance under the late-afternoon sun in the Trace courtyard as Slappers N Bangers plays hip hop, trap, R&B, and more. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

For the Love of Bachata
Allegheny RiverTrail Park
8:30 p.m.
Show off your bachata, merengue, and salsa moves at this riverside dance party. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. $10. BYOB. fortheloveofbachata.com

Social Mix
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.
Make the most of Memorial Day weekend with this Sunday dance party featuring kizomba, bachata, and salsa. Music by DJ d'Aço. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com

