On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (May 25-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., May 25



Fri., May 26



Sat., May 27



Sun., May 28



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from pop-punk to vintage disco. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Real-life romantic partners Dusty Hanna and Elyse Hoffman join forces for a night of mutual music appreciation. The event description promises a "specially-curated selection" of 1980s songs, all spun on vinyl.Get your fill of post-punk, synth, goth, coldwave, and more during this monthly dance party by Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy.Slide into the long weekend with DJ Stealth-1 at Cobra.Brooklyn-based DJ Lauren Flax stops by as Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen take this monthly queer dance party outdoors. Includes a performance by Tisha D'Children.Celebrate five years with DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time during a special anniversary event.Place your bets in this musical battle of the blondes presented by DJ ADMC.Hear Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and other synth-soaked artists at this dance party by DJs Erica Scary and Needlemother.Throwback electro, darkwave, house, hyperpop, and rap make up this eclectic dance party.Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid return with another round of vintage disco hits from Donna Summer, ABBA, Bee Gees, and many more.DJs Soap Opera and Amazing Grace present folk, pop, rock, and dance music by all the best 21st-century femme artists.Dance to dark dance music, get a tarot reading, and see drag performers during this special night that includes a "super-secret surprise Troma star."Sing, dance, mosh, and crowd-surf your way through this night of pop-punk hits.Jarrett Tebbets and 0h85 lead this edition of Pittsburgh's premier all-night dance party.Dance under the late-afternoon sun in the Trace courtyard as Slappers N Bangers plays hip hop, trap, R&B, and more.Show off your bachata, merengue, and salsa moves at this riverside dance party.Make the most of Memorial Day weekend with this Sunday dance party featuring kizomba, bachata, and salsa. Music by DJ d'Aço.