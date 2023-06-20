How to make the most of boat life in Pittsburgh without owning one | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Gateway Clipper Gateway Clipper

Once summer hits in Pittsburgh, the boats come out of storage. Speed boats, pontoon boats, jet skis, kayaks — it’s impossible to miss the barrage of buoyant objects scattered across the three rivers.

Boat life in Pittsburgh is great, but not every Pittsburgher can (or wants to) own a boat. Still, that doesn’t mean the boatless among us should be left out. We found a slew of ways to participate in the melee that fit any budget, from yachts to stand-up paddleboards (called SUPs by the cool kids). Get ready to hit the water this summer and join the river party!

Steer your own boat

If you have dreams of channeling your inner skipper and want to take your own watercraft out, Pittsburgh is rife with rental options that are both human-powered and gasoline-powered.

Think of Get My Boat as the Airbnb of watercraft. Whether boaters want to rent a pontoon boat or a yacht, there are private owners in and around the city who are willing to rent their boat to you. Prices range from $50 bucks an hour for a pontoon boat to $400 or more per hour for a swanky yacht. Some boats do require a certified captain — especially for larger vessels — so check the listing carefully. getmyboat.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pontoons Pittsburgh Pontoons

Pittsburgh Pontoons is more like the customizable Enterprise of boat rentals. While they do have designated drivers for hire, it’s pretty simple to learn to drive a pontoon boat, so it’s up to you if they’re necessary. Guests can rent a boat hourly or sign up for a season-long membership if that’s a better fit. For $2500, boat club members can get ‘tooned out as much as they want while the weather holds. pittsburghpontoons.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Raccoon Creek Boat Rentals Raccoon Creek Boat Rentals

If you’re looking for a quieter setting to enjoy some people-powered boating, Raccoon Creek State Park has rentals available on the park’s lake. There are kayaks, SUPs, hydrobikes (giant floating tricycles — yes, it’s awesome), rowboats, and small motorized boats. While you’re there, check out their great beach, or consider hiking to Frankfort Mineral Springs, recently named one of Pittsburgh City Paper’s favorite weird hiking spots. raccooncreekboatrental.com

It’s impossible to miss the kayaks and SUPs dotting the waterways in Pittsburgh, and if any are in your sightline, there’s a good chance they’re from Venture Outdoors, who have been getting folks onto the three rivers (as well as at North Park) for over 20 years. “At Kayak Pittsburgh, we transport, store, maintain, launch, and even buy new boats for you,'' says Luke Borowy, director of paddlesports at Venture Outdoors/Kayak Pittsburgh. "We also provide instruction, opportunities to test a variety of types/styles of watercraft, themed tours like pup paddles, and a trained rescue boater ready to help.” ventureoutdoors.org/kayak-pittsburgh

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Steel City Jet Ski Rentals Steel City Jet Ski Rentals

New to the local #boatlife game, this jet ski rental company is based in Sharpsburg, and their boundaries extend all the way to Point State Park. Their two-seater jet skis can be taken for a solo ride, or you can sign up for a guided tour if you want some more in-depth instruction on how to cruise the rivers. There are discounts for multiple rentals and large-group rides that are perfect for birthdays or corporate events. Check out their Instagram for a wild skydiving-jet skiing combination stunt at the Point. Sorry, folks, that stunt is only for the professionals. steelcityjetskirentals.com

Take a ride

Would you rather sit back and relax (and drink) while cruising the rivers? There are tons of pleasure cruises available where someone else takes the wheel.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cruisin' Tikis Cruisin' Tikis

If you’ve been Downtown and thought, “What is that tropical-looking floating thing?” chances are it was a tiki boat cruise. A bit of a local oddity, these huts are a unique way to celebrate special events or random Fridays. For $410, six people can take a floating bar around the rivers. While the boat does have plenty of booze on board, there is no bathroom and just one scheduled pit stop — so plan accordingly! cruisintikispittsburgh.com

A new, unusual addition to Downtown are the Pirate Cruises. Think more Jack Sparrow than baseball, though — this tall ship is fully rigged for the high seas, even though waves are rare around here. Kids under three are free, so this one-hour tour is a perfect family-friendly option for your little mateys. pghpirateship.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Gateway Clipper

Pittsburghers are so used to seeing these majestic riverboats cruise around town that some don’t give them much thought, but this fleet has been getting locals out on the rivers for decades. In fact, they are one of the longest running parts of Pittsburgh’s #boatlife scene. Their sightseeing and character-themed cruises are great for families, but their dance cruises are a blast for adults. gatewayclipper.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Party Pontoons Pittsburgh Party Pontoons

This two-stop shop has both motorized boats and pedal boats, depending on what you’re in the mood for. The party pontoons are fully outfitted with a bar, captain, and deckhand for celebrations, while the pedal boats offer a good workout and beautiful views for up to 18 friends. pittsburghpartypontoons.com

Blow it up

If none of these rental options appeal to you, but you still don’t have the space for your very own boat, the inflatable and foldable boat market has exploded over the last few years. Local stores like REI and L.L. Bean have some inflatable kayaks and SUPs available, and foldable kayaks like Tucktec and Oru stow easily in apartments or the trunk of a car.

If none of these options work for you, there’s always the free way to participate in Pittsburgh boat life —- stand along the shore and look friendly. Eventually someone will offer you a cold drink and a chance to hop on board.