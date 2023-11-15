Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 16-22 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 16



TECH • DOWNTOWN

Engage with the future when the Pittsburgh Robotics Network presents Discovery Day at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Get an intimate look at the “cutting-edge robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem” used in various industries throughout Western Pennsylvania, from autonomous vehicles to advanced manufacturing. Experience live demonstrations, meet the people and startups behind these tech advancements, and question how robotics has already changed and will continue to change how we live and work. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free. Registration required. robopgh.org/discoveryday



MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Rhett Miller with Lauren Calve. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $30. opusoneproductions.com



FILM • HOMESTEAD

Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents Cycles and Rhythms: RPM Festival, Pittsburgh Edition. 8-9:30 p.m. Eberle Studios. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. $10. pghsoundandimage.com



Fri., Nov. 17



ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lavender Espresso 2: A Lavender Estero Exhibition. 5-7 p.m. Espresso A Mano. 3623 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/espressoamano_art



ART • NORTH SIDE

The Pittsburgh sky fascinated observers even before air quality and light pollution became worrisome issues. State of the Sky, a new exhibition at Mattress Factory, takes its name from a drawing made by one such observer — Samuel Pierpont Langley, a 19th-century Allegheny Observatory director who documented the stratosphere above the city. Artist Luke Stettner and “10 creative collaborators” employ photography, sculpture, and poetry to explore “the complicated impact of industry on the environment and community health.” See this evolving two-year show during an opening reception. 6-7:30 p.m. 516 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. Registration required. mattress.org



MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Nightmare Before Christmas. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $75-110. pittsburghsymphony.org



DANCE • EAST LIBERTY

Drew and Lea Lachey present label•less. 7:30 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35. kelly-strayhorn.org



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Piff the Magic Dragon Piff The Magic Dragon at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

MAGIC/COMEDY • MUNHALL

What does one do after losing America’s Got Talent? You own the title, take your little dog, and go on a series of Las Vegas performances and nationwide tours. Piff the Magic Dragon — the alter-ego of British comedian and magician John van der Put — will share the stage with Mr. Piffles (touted as the “world’s only magic performing Chihuahua”) and showgirl Jade Simone at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The show promises new jokes and tricks, and plenty of fun for all ages. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $30-65. librarymusichall.com



Sat., Nov. 18



KIDS • SOUTH SIDE

Dazzling Pink Party Cruise. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $5-35. All ages. gatewayclipper.com



HOLIDAY • DOWNTOWN

The holidays are, once again, right around the corner, and one illuminating event will get Pittsburgh into the season. Head Downtown for Highmark Light Up Night and the kick-off of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Organized by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the day invites visitors to show off their karaoke skills, go ice skating in PPG Place, view the annual Gingerbread House Competition Display, and hear live music by local performers and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. Expect plenty of family-friendly activities, shopping, fireworks, and more. 11 a.m. Highmark Light Up Night begins at 3 p.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com



click to enlarge Photo: Emery Meyer for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Highmark Light Up Night

SCIENCE • EAST LIBERTY

Moonshot Museum: Pittsburgh to the Moon. 12-1 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-East Liberty. 130 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. carnegielibrary.org



ART • GARFIELD

Life is Short, Art is Long. 2-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 1. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org



MUSIC • HOMEWOOD

The Afro-American Music Institute and Bayard Rustin Film Festival present Lady Day: The Music of Billie Holiday. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Homewood. 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. $30-40. afroamericanmusic.org



HOLIDAY • WEST MIFFLIN

Kennywood Holiday Lights. 3-9 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1, 2024. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Ticket prices vary, free for kids 3 and under. kennywood.com



SCIENCE • NORTH SIDE

Carnegie Science Center’s SkyWatch. 7-9 p.m. Buhl Planetarium. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $10-12. carnegiesciencecenter.org



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Science Center Carnegie Science Center’s SkyWatch

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

The Baltimore Consort presents In Angel’s Wede: Music of Mary Queen of Scots. 7:30 p.m. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-45. chathambaroque.org



MUSIC • DORMONT

The Parking Pad presents Brahctopus with Paging Doctor Moon. 8 p.m. Row House Hollywood. 1449 Potomac Ave., Dormont. $25. rowhousecinemas.com/hollywood



Sun., Nov. 19



EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

Take in the bold colors of amaryllis, orchids, and 21 varieties of poinsettias during the Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The annual exhibition returns with dazzling plant and light displays, as well as highlights like the Garden Railroad: Pennsylvania Through the Four Seasons model train set. Experience the new “singing tree,” take a stroll through the outdoor Winter Light Garden, and more. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org



Mon., Nov. 20



FILM • DOWNTOWN

Anatomy of a Fall. 4:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 7. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org



MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Abby Hamilton with Rocket Loves Blue. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $12. ticketweb.com



Tue., Nov. 21



ART • OAKLAND

Impossible Music. 12-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 10. Miller Institute of Contemporary Art. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. miller-ica.cmu.edu



MUSIC • MILLVALE

Citizen with Narrow Head and Modern Color. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $27 in advance, $30 at the door. mrsmalls.com



Wed., Nov. 22



MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Lee Terbosic in The Life and Death of Harry Houdini. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org