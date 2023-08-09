Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 10-16 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring Asian Lantern Festival at Pittsburgh Zoo

Thu., Aug. 10

FESTIVAL • ASPINWALL

Aspinwall’s Big Night Out. 6-9 p.m. Aspinwall Recreational Area. Field Avenue., Aspinwall. Free. All ages. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out

LIT • SQUIRREL HILL

A Conversation with Irina Zhorov and Catherine Gammon. 7-8 p.m. Riverstone Books. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. RSVP required. riverstonebookstore.com

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Calliope House Concert Series presents Mon Krewe. 7-8:30 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org

Fri., Aug. 11

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Steel City Con isn’t just for sci-fi and fantasy fans — the annual event also offers opportunities to meet pro wrestlers, musicians, and actors from across various film and television genres. Get your fill of pop culture at the Monroeville Convention Center, where you can meet actor Jason Lee, Oscar-winning actress Marissa Tomei, and rapper Method Man, among many others. There will also be vendors, trivia, costume contests, and more. 10 a.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 13. 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. $32-425. Free admission for kids 10 and under with paid adult admission. All ages. steelcitycon.com

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

Asian Lantern Festival. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 29. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $17-26, $70 for the drive-thru option. pittsburghzoo.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

The metal scene in Indonesia has one outstanding band in Voice of Baceprot, a trio of young Muslim women using the genre to make their voices heard. The group has garnered recognition from NPR, Spin, and other media outlets for redefining what metalheads look like, including wearing hijabs while performing. See these head-banging trailblazers during a live show at Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh with guest Murder for Girls. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $17-22. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Hemlock for Socrates, Crush Curl, Memory Front, and Quiet Winter. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10. Cash only. facebook.com/cattivopgh/events

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

The LOX: Styles P, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $46.25-66.25. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Summer Camp… For Adults! at the National Aviary

Sat., Aug. 12

CAMP • NORTH SIDE

Summer Camp… For Adults. 9 a.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $150. aviary.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Make It, Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. lvmarkethouse.com

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Roll into Acrisure Stadium for the 12th annual Bocce Tournament & Festival. Support the players and their goal to aid the Heinz History Center’s Italian American Program, described as “preserving and interpreting the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania.” Hear live music, enjoy food by Common Plea Catering, and check out the pop-up shop of Italian American items from the Center. The winning team receives a trophy at the end of the night. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center Bocce Tournament & Festival at Acrisure Stadium

MUSIC • WASHINGTON

Four Chord Music Festival. 1 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 13. Wild Things Park. One Washington Federal Way, Washington. $25-94. fourchordmusicfestival.com

WORKSHOP • HAZELWOOD

Tree Pittsburgh presents Telltale Skulls. 1-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Hazelwood. 5006 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. carnegielibrary.org

FESTIVAL • ALLENTOWN

Hilltop County Fair. 1-9 p.m. RE360 Warehouse. 829 Industry St., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sun., Aug. 13

DRAG • BLOOMFIELD

Drag Brunch. 11 a.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20-160. tracebloomfield.com

COMICS • OAKLAND

Comicsburgh Day. 12 p.m. Phantom of the Attic. 411 South Craig St., Oakland. Free. All ages. facebook.com/potaOakland

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Tending to the Garden with Camille T. Dungy. 3-4:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org

Mon., Aug. 14

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Psycroptic and Decrepit Birth. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $20. preservingconcerts.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

The Watson Twins with Jon Bindley. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. thewatsontwins.com

click to enlarge Photo: Elizabeth O. Baker Photography The Watson Twins at Club Cafe

Tue., Aug. 15

ART • REGENT SQUARE

Ignacio Arteta: Shadows Of Silence. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 26. Concept Gallery. 1031 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. conceptgallery.com

Wed., Aug. 16

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

The Equity Summit brings music legend and former Salt-N-Pepa member DJ Spinderella to Pittsburgh for Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop. Taking place on the Gateway Clipper, the event includes a set by Spinderella and DJ KK, as well as appearances by hosts Ki Ki and Nic Web. The cruise serves as the kick off for a multi-day summit featuring empowering workshops, panels, and more organized by Gwen’s Girls and the Black Girls Equity Alliance. 5-9 p.m. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $75. gwensgirls.org/equitysummit

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Siegfried Tieber in Sixty-Seven Keys. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org