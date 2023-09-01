 Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

By

click to enlarge Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum
Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center
Kids play in the Heinz History Center's Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
Being a kid in Pittsburgh just got better with a new deal from a local museum group.

The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will, this fall, offer free admission for kids 17 and under. From Sept. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30, young visitors can get access to what a press release describes as "six floors of engaging exhibitions and vibrant learning spaces" at the Strip District-based Center, and experience local history with exhibits like Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief at the Fort Pitt Museum, located in Point State Park.

Regular admission rates apply for all adult visitors.

Brady Smith, chief communications officer at the Center, attributes the deal to sponsorships by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

“The Heinz History Center is fortunate to have great community partners like UPMC, whose support will make it easier for families to enjoy our museums this fall,” says Smith.

Some of the highlights of the Center include the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood exhibition, which includes original puppets and sets from the beloved PBS program, and the Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation exhibition, where, among other things, visitors can "land a space rover on the surface of the Moon" inside the Apollo 11 section. There are also interactive activities at Discovery Place, and the UPMC SmartSteps, a stairwell attraction that offers a chance to win a free Heinz pickle pin for climbing all six floors.

Visitors can also peruse the Center's onsite Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, which includes the new interactive Sport and the Body exhibition.

Smith believes the deal benefits younger guests, as well as the parents, caregivers, and other family members who accompany them.

“Our goal is to inspire young visitors to learn more about our region’s rich history while providing an engaging, fun, and educational experience for adults and kids alike,” says Smith.

Tags

Related Content

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

By August Stephens

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

Three Pittsburgh exhibits drive into the history of Black travelers and the automobile

By Amanda Waltz

Three Pittsburgh exhibits drive into the history of Black travelers and the automobile

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 8-14

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 8-14

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

Awesome Pittsburgh shops, services, and spiritual practitioners with the magick touch

By August Stephens

Awesome Pittsburgh shops, services, and spiritual practitioners with the magick touch

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 24-26)

Oddities & Curiosities Expo arrives to keep Pittsburgh extra weird

By Rachel Wilkinson

Oddities &amp; Curiosities Expo arrives to keep Pittsburgh extra weird
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 30- 5, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Anthrocon 2023
21 images

Anthrocon 2023

By Rayni Shiring

Trending

Offended by Bonginator's 9/11 show flyer? That's the point, says band

Offended by Bonginator's 9/11 show flyer? That's the point, says band

By Colin Williams

On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

On the Tahn: Gimme Gimme Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

By Amanda Waltz

King Coal offers a humanizing look at industrial communities in decline

King Coal offers a humanizing look at industrial communities in decline

By Amanda Waltz

Mega Cat Studios scratches the retro gaming fan itch

Mega Cat Studios scratches the retro gaming fan itch

By Matthew Monroy

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation