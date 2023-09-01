Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center
Kids play in the Heinz History Center's Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
Being a kid in Pittsburgh just got better with a new deal from a local museum group.
The Heinz History Center
and Fort Pitt Museum
will, this fall, offer free admission for kids 17 and under. From Sept. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30, young visitors can get access to what a press release describes as "six floors of engaging exhibitions and vibrant learning spaces" at the Strip District-based Center, and experience local history with exhibits like Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief
at the Fort Pitt Museum, located in Point State Park.
Regular admission rates apply for all adult visitors.
Brady Smith, chief communications officer at the Center, attributes the deal to sponsorships by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
“The Heinz History Center is fortunate to have great community partners like UPMC, whose support will make it easier for families to enjoy our museums this fall,” says Smith.
Some of the highlights of the Center include the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
exhibition, which includes original puppets and sets from the beloved PBS program, and the Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation
exhibition, where, among other things, visitors can "land a space rover on the surface of the Moon" inside the Apollo 11 section. There are also interactive activities at Discovery Place, and the UPMC SmartSteps, a stairwell attraction that offers a chance to win a free Heinz pickle pin for climbing all six floors.
Visitors can also peruse the Center's onsite Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
, which includes the new interactive Sport and the Body
exhibition.
Smith believes the deal benefits younger guests, as well as the parents, caregivers, and other family members who accompany them.
“Our goal is to inspire young visitors to learn more about our region’s rich history while providing an engaging, fun, and educational experience for adults and kids alike,” says Smith.