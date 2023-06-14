Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening across Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Center of Life Black History: Closer Than You Think Juneteenth Celebration

Fri., June 16 - Mon., June 19

The Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration offers lectures, fireworks, vendors, and live music performances over the course of four days at two Downtown locations, Point State Park and Market Square. Expect speakers educating the public on African-American culture, and performances by musical artists including Arrested Development, KRS-One, KeKe Wyatt, Soul 4 Real, The Ohio Players, and more. On Sat., June 17, join in the Grand Jubilee-Juneteenth Parade running from Freedom Corner on Centre Avenue in the Hill District to Point State Park. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Multiple locations. Downtown and the Hill District. Free. stoptheviolencepgh.com/wpa-juneteenth

Fri., June 16

Center of Life presents the Black History: Closer Than You Think Juneteenth Celebration, a day-long picnic and outdoor concert at Hazelwood Green. Hear live jazz, soul, funk, and hip-hop by students from the Center’s COL Jazz and The KRUNK Movement music programs. Enjoy Jamaican food, kid-friendly activities and games, and more. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. 5-8 p.m. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. eventbrite.com

Sat., June 17

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center will present a multimedia event aimed at fostering “critical conversations about systemic racism's impact on the health and well-being of the Black community.” Central to the event is a screening of From Colored to Black, a work produced in collaboration with The DEMASKUS Theatre Collective. Cultural story circles and a BBQ buffet will also take place. 1 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. trustarts.org

Find music, food trucks, games, and more at the Juneteenth Block Party hosted by the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Medicine Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Under the theme “Celebrate Freedom, Lift Every Voice,” the event promises an inclusive day of fun at the Fineview Park Shelter. 2-6 p.m. 430 Fineview Ave., Fineview. diversity.com.pitt.edu/event/juneteenth-block-party

Sun., June 18

Dance during what’s described as a “a pre-Juneteenth day party celebrating the origins of techno.” Black Techno Matters presents Liber8 at Cobra, a showcase of Black EDM and techno artists and DJs including Clark Price, |DOM|, HUNY XO, Maya Universe, and yadirtydaughter. 1-7 p.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra