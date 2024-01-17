‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 18-24 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Gage Vota Feralcat And The Wild at Mr. Smalls

Thu., Jan. 18

ART/WORKSHOP • NORTH SIDE

ART & Meditation: Shohei Katayama. 6 p.m. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. $5-10. Registration required. mattress.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Alex Michaelides has thrilled readers with his best-selling books — his debut novel, The Silent Patient, was hailed by Entertainment Weekly as a “mix of Hitchcockian suspense, Agatha Christie plotting, and Greek tragedy.” The British Cypriot author and screenwriter visits the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall to discuss his latest work, The Fury, as part of the Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures Series. Hear about his tale of murder and intrigue set on a private Greek island. 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $39. pittsburghlectures.org

CIRCUS • UPTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Olivier Brajon Cirque du Soleil: Crystal at PPG Paints Arena

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 21. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $45. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Discovery & Drinks: Shakespeare Reimagined. 7 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $40. pittsburghsymphony.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Silver Eye Center for Photography presents ᏓᏗᏬᏂᏏ (We Will Speak) Film Screening and Discussion. 7 p.m. Point Park University-GRW Theater. 201 Wood St., Downtown. Free. silvereye.org

Fri., Jan. 19

ART • POINT BREEZE

Opening Reception City Limits: Process, Observations & Explorations by Marcè Nixon Washington. 6-8 p.m. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. pghartsmedia.org

OPEN MIC • NORTH SIDE

Band Together Autism Open Mic. 6-9 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free. Registration required. warhol.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Winter Jam with Crowder, Lucrae, and Cain Date. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $15 suggested donation. peterseneventscenter.com

CONVENTION • HIGHLAND PARK

Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. 7-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. 616 North Highland Ave., Highland Park. Pay what you will, general admission $20, pay it forward $40. prjs.org

LIT • DOWNTOWN

Be there when the August Wilson African American Cultural Center launches its Hooks & Phonics Festival, an entire weekend dedicated to the many facets of hip-hop culture. The event kicks off with Poetry Unplugged, a spoken word celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., followed by burgeoning emcees taking the stage for an evening that also includes a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody. And don’t miss Urban Art Orchestra’s tribute to the late, great J Dilla. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 21. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $45, $120 for a festival pass. awaacc.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Feralcat and the Wild with Space Weather and Lysandra. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. mrsmalls.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $29.50-54.50. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Dethlehem with Isenmor and Greywalker. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Jan. 20

MARKET • MONROEVILLE

Totally Rad Vintage Fest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $8, $25 for early bird admission. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

TALK • POINT BREEZE

By Any Means Speaker Series: Michael Findlay. 4-6 p.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org

ART • GARFIELD

GOOD MORNING PENN AVE HOW ARE YOU. (The Making of Vaultart’s Mural & the Artists Who Made it). 6-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 27. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

Become immersed in a world of magic and mythology when the Pittsburgh Opera presents Iphigénie en Tauride. Staging at the Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, the production of French composer Christoph Willibald Gluck’s adaptation of Euripides’ Greek drama follows a priestess who reunites with her long-lost brother while protecting the shores of Scythia. Expect shipwrecks, family drama, and a little deus ex machina. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 28. 111 Ninth St., Downtown. $26-52. pittsburghopera.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN



Vigilance Theater Group Cabaret. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 21. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. facebook.com/VigilanceTheater

Sun., Jan. 21

OUTDOORS • SQUIRREL HILL

EveryBody Outdoors: Frick Park Hot Cocoa Hike. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. $10. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org

Tue., Jan. 23

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Tall Juan, Weird Era, and Bat Radar. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com

FILM • ALLENTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Janus Films Atomic Cinema: Godzilla at Bottlerocket Social Hall

Alternate Histories presents a disastrous movie for disastrous times as part of the first Atomic Cinema at Bottlerocket Social Hall. See Tokyo smashed under the monstrous feet of a now-famous kaiju during a screening of the 1954 Japanese hit Godzilla. The event will also include games, giveaways, and “secret fun stuff,” all in the appropriately retro vibes of Bottlerocket’s bar and event space. Atomic Cinema will take place every other month, pairing film screenings with special guests, DJs, and more. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Winter Sun Tour with Lauren Calve, Cat Ridgeway, and Catterina. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $12. opusoneproductions.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Chanté Moore. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Continues on Wed., Jan. 24. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $54-62. citywinery.com

Wed., Jan. 24

LIT • OAKLAND

Male Bodies Unmade: Jongwoo Jeremy Kim Book Talk with Bruce Hainley. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Frank-Ratchye STUDIO for Creative Inquiry-Carnegie Mellon University. 4919 Frew St., Oakland. Free. studioforcreativeinquiry.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

click to enlarge Photo: Jimmy Fontaine Beartooth at Roxian Theatre

Beartooth. 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $47. roxiantheatre.com

LIT • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Poetry Collective Poetry Slam. 6:30 p.m. Sign-ups at 6 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $5 donation. facebook.com/steelcityslam