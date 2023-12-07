 Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoke Realities (12-07-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoke Realities (12-07-23)

By

"Combine vast choice with algorithmic sorting, and we now possess a remarkable ability to become arguably the most comprehensively, voluntarily and cooperatively misinformed generation of people ever to walk the earth." -- David French, New York Times

Lynn is talking about a New York Times opinion article on "Bespoke Realities", people living in the conspiracy theory world and living their lives in a different world. More fake electors in the 2020 Presidential election are charged in Nevada. A dad confessed to daughter on his deathbed that he was a bank robber fugitive. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Young Love vs. Old Love (12-04-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Young Love vs. Old Love (12-04-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Death of Henry Kissinger (11-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Death of Henry Kissinger (11-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Avoca-Don't (11-29-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Avoca-Don't (11-29-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lying Ted Cruz (11-28-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lying Ted Cruz (11-28-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Back from Break (11-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Back from Break (11-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Book club takes 28 years to read Finnigans Wake (11-16-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Book club takes 28 years to read Finnigans Wake (11-16-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 6-12, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Young Love vs. Old Love (12-04-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Young Love vs. Old Love (12-04-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Death of Henry Kissinger (11-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Death of Henry Kissinger (11-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Dec. 7-13
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation