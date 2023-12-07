Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoke Realities (12-07-23)

"Combine vast choice with algorithmic sorting, and we now possess a remarkable ability to become arguably the most comprehensively, voluntarily and cooperatively misinformed generation of people ever to walk the earth." -- David French, New York Times

Lynn is talking about a New York Times opinion article on "Bespoke Realities", people living in the conspiracy theory world and living their lives in a different world. More fake electors in the 2020 Presidential election are charged in Nevada. A dad confessed to daughter on his deathbed that he was a bank robber fugitive. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live