Lynn Cullen Live: It's never too late to start something new (12-11-23)

Lynn starts off the show with the obituary of Colette Maze, a French pianist whose recording career began in her 80s and continued throughout her life, with her most recent album released just this year. Next, she touches on taxpayer-subsidized private police training where instructors taught unconstitutional policing practices. Plus, University presidents who say they are committed to free speech but more likely committed to favored speech. This and more...

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.