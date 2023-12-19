White Maeng Da Kratom: Uses, Benefits & Dosage | Pittsburgh City Paper

With 51.6 million American adults experiencing chronic pain and stress affecting over three-quarters of the population, the need for natural remedies is clear, bringing White Maeng Da Kratom into the spotlight.

In Thai, "Maeng Da" means "pimp grade" and is labeled high-quality products, despite its odd-sounding name. It's made by mixing different Kratom strains like red, white, and green to get the strongest effects.

However, those who know the benefits of White Maeng Da Kratom know the real task is finding a quality source. The market is full of options, but not all are reliable.

So, to ensure people get their hands on only the best and highest-quality products, our experts have curated a list of the best White Maeng Da Kratom in the market, with Happy Go Leafy at the top.

In this article, we have discussed each brand in detail, explaining why they are the best. So, read till the end.

5 Best White Maeng Da Kratom Sellers

Overall Best Brand To Buy White Maeng Da Kratom: Happy Go Leafy Best For A Variety Of Kratom Strains: Super Speciosa Premium Quality Kratom Powder For Experienced Kratom Users: Nova Kratom Best Kratom Seller To Buy White Maeng Da Kratom: Golden Monk Trusted Kratom Vendor For Organic Kratom Products: Kingdom Kratom

#1. Overall Best Brand To Buy White Maeng Da Kratom: Happy Go Leafy

Brand Description

Happy Go Leafy's White Maeng Da Kratom is overall the best mood uplifter and energy booster for beginners and regulars. It brings a sense of well-being and motivation that you’ve been missing. Plus, it's really helpful in stabilizing mood and overcoming depression. Most importantly, it doesn't give that overwhelming sense of intense happiness or extreme excitement.

Happy Go Leafy guarantees the purity and quality of its products by sourcing them from experienced South Asian farmers, ensuring 100% natural and organic ingredients, followed by manufacturing in Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facilities and rigorous lab testing.

What’s more exciting is that you don't have to wait for days to get your White Maeng Da delivered, Happy Go Leafy delivers your order to your doorstep within 1 to 7 days.

Happy Go Leafy is overall the best brand to buy Kratom online due to its detailed and versatile purchasing categories, meaning you can buy Kratom based on its types (powder, capsules, gummies, liquid), effects (energy, relaxation, clarity), strains (Maeng Da, Borneo, etc.), or veins color (red, green, white).

Highlights

Powder or Capsules: Happy Go Leafy offers White Maeng Da Kratom in powder and capsule forms. The powder is available in 2 oz, 9 oz, and 2.2 lbs options, while the kratom capsules come in three sizes: 150, 500, and 1000 capsules.

Shake it or Bake it: Happy Go Leafy lets you mix White Maeng Da Kratom powder into your favorite shakes and beverages or bake it into brownies. However, make sure to use only small quantities of the kratom powder in your shakes or brownies.

Multiple Subscription Plans: Happy Go Leafy offers 4 subscription plans, including Biweekly, Monthly, Bimonthly, and Every 6 Weeks subscription plans. You can save 20% on every subscription plan, making it easy and affordable.

Pros

High-quality and organic kratom

15% off for new users

Third-party lab tested

Same-day shipping before 2 PM Eastern Time

American Kratom Association approved

Cons

Not for people under the age of 21

Dosage

You can take them orally with water, tea, shakes, or any other beverage. It is most effective if you take it with or after your meal. It is always recommended to start with a low serving size and gradually increase it to find the right serving for you. We recommend starting with 4 capsules per serving.

Cost and Quantity

2oz Pack: $19.99

9oz: $79.99

2.2lbs: $199.99

150 Capsules: $29.99

500 Capsules: $89.99

1000 Capsules: $169.99

Subscription Savings: Enjoy a 20% discount on all subscriptions. Wholesale customers can have a 50% reduction off the retail price, with extra discounts for large orders. The minimum for wholesale purchases is $250. Valid for both powder and capsules.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Happy Go Leafy”

#2. Best For A Variety Of Kratom Strains: Super Speciosa

Brand Description

Super Speciosa is one of the most trusted brands in the Kratom industry. They have over 20+ Kratom strains, and all are made from high-quality Kratom leaves. So, be assured about the quality and potency of the product.



Their white Maeng Da Kratom powder is among their most recommended and best-selling Kratom strains. It will help you calm down and uplift your mood. Super Speciosa’s White Maeng Da Kratom will help you be more focused. You can get 20 grams of White Maeng Da Kratom powder for just $9.99 and 60 capsules for just $16.00. Plus, 15% off on your first order.

Additionally, Super Speciosa is not only about high-quality products but also affordable pricing and huge offers and discounts. You can earn 5 points for every $1 spent, which can later be exchanged for a free product. They're known for their wide variety of natural, pure, and organic Kratom strains, minimizing the possibility of any significant side effects due to the absence of additives.

Highlights

Pure, natural, and lab-tested: Super Speciosa’s commitment to purity shows in its 100% natural and organic White Maeng Da Kratom with no fillers or additives. These products are also GMP-qualified and lab-tested for their quality and potency.

Special Discounts: Super Speciosa offers special discounts for military veterans or differently-abled people. You just have to connect with the customer support team and provide a valid ID proof to find out the discount percentage.

Powder is available in 6 sizes: Super Speciosa offers White Maeng Da Kratom in 6 sizes starting from 0.7oz for $9.99 up to 11lbs, which would cost $499.00.

Pros

Best for the morning energy

15% off on the first order

Free Samples are available

Express delivery in 1-2 days

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not for pregnant women

Dosage

For people who prefer Kratom Powder, Super Speciosa offers them 5 sizes: 0.7oz, 3.5oz, 8.8oz, 2.2 lbs, and 11 lbs.

For on-the-go people, the capsules come in 4 sizes that are 60, 180, 320, and 1000 capsules. You can start with 5 capsules a day and adjust accordingly.

Cost

0.7oz: $9.99

3.5oz: $19.99

8.8oz: $39.99

2.2lbs: $139.99

11lbs: $499.00

60 Capsules: $16.00

180 Capsules: $43.00

320 Capsules: $58.99

1000 Capsules: $119.99

Save up to 50% on Bulk Purchases.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Super Speciosa”

#3. Premium Quality Kratom Powder For Experienced Kratom Users: Nova Kratom

Brand Description

Nova Kratom is a premium quality White Maeng Da Kratom for experienced Kratom users who know how to blend it into their lifestyle. The brand offers 10+ Kratom strains. Their white Maeng Da Kratom is sourced directly from the local farmers in Thailand, who are experts in Kratom cultivation.

The White Maeng Da Kratom is prepared from hand-picked young Kratom leaves that are thoroughly cleaned, fermented, and dried without light exposure, culminating in grinding the leaves into a fine powder.

The brand has over 1000 satisfied customers with consistently positive customer reviews emphasizing Nova Kratom's potency, quick shipping, and competitive pricing. Their customer service is another most talked-about factor in the customer reviews.

Highlights

Available in 3 sizes - Nova Kratom offers White Maeng Da Kratom in both powder and capsules in 3 sizes, starting from 8.8oz priced at $28.00 to 35.2oz priced at $88.00.

Same-Day Delivery: Understanding the need for quick access, Nova Kratom offers same-day delivery. This speedy service ensures that customers can enjoy the benefits of Kratom without any significant wait time.

30-day Money-back Guarantee: Nova Kratom’s confidence in its White Maeng Da Kratom comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, you can try the product, and if you don't like it, you can simply talk to the customer service representative and get a refund.

Pros

It contains a well-balanced mix of alkaloids

Free samples with each order

Free Delivery on all orders

20% off on checkout

Cons

Does not ship to 7+ states

Not for people under the age of 18

Dosage

You can mix the White Maeng Da Kratom powder with tea, shakes, juices, or any other beverages you prefer. However, ensure you start low and gradually increase the quantity. Take capsules if you want to consume them on the go.

Cost

1) Powder

8.8oz: $28.00

17.6oz: $48.00

35.2oz: $88.00

2) Capsules

250 capsules: $28.00

500 capsules: $48.00

1000 capsules: $88.00

=> Click here to visit the official website “Nova Kratom”

#4. Best Kratom Seller To Buy White Maeng Da Kratom: Golden Monk

Brand Description

Golden Monk’s White Maeng Da Kratom is one of the best Kratom sellers when it comes to buying White Maeng Da Kratom. They have all three Kratom strains: red, white, and green vein Kratom.

However, its White Maeng Da Kratom is the most recommended product among kratom enthusiasts, and for solid reasons. It is directly sourced from skilled Indonesian cultivators who use the traditional cultivating method, the grafting technique, to ensure quality and potency.

Additionally, they use a climate-controlled clean room to maintain the purity of their kratom products and perform six different lab tests per ton to ensure safety and effectiveness. To top it off, it is also AKA GMP-certified.

Highlights

Comes in sturdy re-sealable packets: Golden Monk offers its White Maeng Da Kratom powder in re-sealable packets of 250 grams, 500 grams, and 1 kg, making it travel-friendly.

Rewards System: At Golden Monk, customers can take advantage of a rewards system that allows them to accumulate points with each purchase. For instance, purchasing 250 grams of White Maeng Da Kratom powder earns you 460 points. These points can be exchanged for free products or discounts on subsequent purchases.

Full Refund Promise: If you're not happy with your purchase, you can get all your money back within a month of buying. Golden Monk allows refunds for both opened and unopened kratom products, guaranteeing your satisfaction.

Pros

10+ strains available

Pure and 100% natural kratom

Offers up to 10-20% discount

Free shipping on orders over $49.99

Cons

Limited available information on brand history

Not recommended for below 18

Dosage

Golden Monk White Maneng Da Kratom powder comes in 3 sizes: 8.8oz, 17.6oz, and 2.2 lbs. Capsules are also available in the same quantity as the powder.

You can consume the product in your preferred way. If you are just starting with your Kratom journey, please start with a low dose and gradually increase it if you want.

Cost

8.8oz: $45.98

17.6oz: $80.98

2.2 lbs: $103.98

=> Click here to visit the official website “Golden Monk”

#5. Trusted Kratom Vendor For Organic Kratom Products: Kingdom Kratom

Brand Description

For over 10 years, Kingdom Kratom has been offering high-quality and organic White Maeng Da Kratom globally to satisfy the varying needs and requirements of its customers.

From helping you to calm down to releasing your pain, Kingdom Kratom’s White Maeng Da is all you need to improve your overall sense of well-being and lead a balanced lifestyle.

Kingdom Kratom's White Maeng Da Kratom is made solely from pure Mitragyna speciosa leaf, with no additives, and third-party tested. You can get White Maeng Da Kratom in both powder and capsule form at Kingdom Kratom, starting at just $8.50 for 25 grams and $18.99 for 60 capsules.

Highlights

100% pure, organic, high-quality Kratom Powder: Kingdom Kratom’s White Maeng Da Kratom Powder is purely herbal, organic, and chemical-free. There are no fillers or additives. They are ethically harvested under optimal farming conditions.

Pricing starts at just $8.50: Kingdom Kratom offers you quality plus affordable pricing. You can get 25 grams of products for just $8.50 and 60 capsules for just $18.99. It is the most affordable brand in the Kratom industry.

Works on Mood, energy, and focus: Kingdom Kratom offers White Maeng Da Kratom to global customers and thus ensures it solves multiple customer goals. It helps uplift the mood, making you happy, calm, and focused, as well as boosting energy and relieving pain.

Pros

Organic and fresh kratom

Sample packs available

Free shipping on all orders over $75

Same-day shipping on orders placed before 1 pm Central Time

Cons

Some people may find the taste bitter

Effects may vary from person to person

Dosage

The most common way to enjoy Kratom powder is by mixing it into teas or any other beverages like smoothies or a highly acidic juice to help override the bitter taste. Orange juice is a great place to start.

The effects of White Maeng Da Kratom last between 4 to 8 hours, depending on the person so an individual can take up to three doses a day, depending on their needs.

Taking 1-5 grams provides moderate pain relief, while 5-10 grams offers severe pain relief. 5-7 grams effectively improve sleep, and 2-3 grams enhance energy and focus.

Cost

1) Powder:

0.8oz: $8.50

1.7oz: $14.99

8.8oz: $49.99

17.6oz: $84.99

2.2lbs: $122.00

2) Capsules:

60 capsules: $18.99

120 capsules: $34.99

What Is White Maeng Da Kratom?

Kratom is a tree native to Southeast Asia that grows in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. It has many strains like Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malay, and more, but Maeng Da is among the most popular and potent.

Maeng Da kratom is characterized by the color of the veins in its leaves, which can be white, red, or green. The vein color determines the strain and its expected effects.

White Maeng Da kratom is a popular strain known for its mood-stabilizing and energizing effects. It is made from a blend of 70% white vein and 30% green vein kratom leaves. White Maeng Da promotes well-being, motivation, concentration, and cognitive function. It is also known for its pleasant aroma.

Other Strains Of Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom, known for its potency, offers a variety of strains, each with unique effects. Beyond the energizing White Maeng Da, Green and Red Maeng Da are prominent for their distinct benefits.

1) Green Maeng Da

Green Maeng Da strikes a balance between stimulation and relaxation. It provides a moderate energy boost, making it ideal for those seeking alertness without overstimulation. This strain is also appreciated for enhancing focus and mental clarity, making it suitable for daily use. It subtly elevates mood and helps manage stress, serving as a versatile choice for various needs.

2) Red Maeng Da

In contrast, Red Maeng Da is recognized for its calming and soothing properties. Preferred for evening use, it aids in relaxation and can offer comfort. This strain is often sought for its potential in managing discomfort and promoting a peaceful state of mind. With its mild mood-lifting effect, Red Maeng Da is a go-to for those seeking tranquility and a sense of well-being.

What To Look For When Buying White Maeng Da Kratom Strain?

When purchasing White Maeng Da Kratom Strain, several critical factors must be considered to ensure a high-quality product that meets your needs. From the brand's reputation to the product's sourcing and quality, each aspect is vital in determining the effectiveness and safety of the kratom you buy.

1) Brand Value

The brand's reputation for selling White Maeng Da Kratom is crucial. Established brands with positive customer feedback and a history of reliable products are generally more trustworthy. We recommend you look for companies who are transparent about their processes and products. A reputable brand often indicates consistent quality and adherence to safety standards.

2) Location

The origin of the kratom is significant as it affects the strain's quality and potency. White Maeng Da Kratom from Southeast Asia, particularly from regions like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, is often of higher quality due to the favorable growing conditions in these areas. Verify the source location to ensure authenticity and effectiveness.

3) Prices

Price can indicate quality, but the most expensive option isn’t always the best. Compare prices among reputable kratom sellers to find a balance between affordability and quality. Be wary of prices that seem too good to be true, as they may signify inferior quality or unethical sourcing practices.

4) Quality Product

Assessing the quality of the kratom is essential. High-quality White Maeng Da should have a vibrant color and a fresh, strong aroma. Look for lab-tested products for purity and potency, ensuring they are free from contaminants and have consistent strength.

5) Sourcing

Sourcing practices greatly impact the quality and sustainability of kratom. Ethical sourcing involves responsible harvesting practices, fair labor conditions, and environmental sustainability. Brands that are transparent about their sourcing and have direct relationships with growers tend to offer higher-quality, more sustainable kratom products.

6) How They Sell

How a company sells its kratom can also provide insight into its quality. Look for sellers who offer detailed product information, including strain details, recommended dosages, and potential effects. Online kratom sellers should have a user-friendly website with accurate descriptions and customer service support. In physical stores, staff should be knowledgeable and able to answer questions about the product.

How We Picked The Best White Maeng Da Kratom Brands?

When selecting the best kratom brands of Maeng Da Kratom, a meticulous approach is required to ensure quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

We evaluated various factors, including brand reputation, shipping policies, guarantees, pricing, testing certifications, and customer reviews. Each aspect plays a crucial role in determining a kratom brand's overall quality and credibility, helping users make informed decisions about their kratom purchases.

1) Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is paramount in choosing the best Maeng Da Kratom brands. A reputable brand is often synonymous with quality and reliability. We looked into the brand's history, market presence, and commitment to maintaining high standards. This includes assessing their adherence to ethical sourcing, manufacturing practices, and involvement in the kratom community.

We also considered how these brands handle regulatory compliance, as this reflects their dedication to safety and quality. Brands that have established a strong reputation over time, consistently delivering high-quality products and engaging positively with their customers, stood out in our evaluation.

2) Shipping Policy

Shipping policy is also a crucial factor, especially for online purchases. We evaluated kratom brands based on their efficiency, cost, and range of shipping options. Brands offering fast, reliable, and reasonably priced shipping were favored. We also considered the geographic reach of each brand's shipping, recognizing that wider availability is a sign of a robust, customer-centric approach.

Additionally, discreet packaging and the ability to track orders were also considered. Kratom brands committed to ensuring their products are delivered promptly and securely while providing customers with clear information on shipping processes were ranked higher.

3) Guarantee

A guarantee from a kratom brand is a significant indicator of their confidence in the product's quality. We assessed the guarantees offered, including money-back guarantees, satisfaction guarantees, and quality assurances.

Brands that provide clear, straightforward guarantees reflecting their commitment to customer satisfaction were considered more reliable. This aspect is particularly important in the kratom market, where product efficacy and user experience can vary.

A strong guarantee policy not only offers peace of mind to customers but also indicates the brand's responsibility towards its products and consumers.

4) Price

Price is an important consideration, as it must reflect the quality and value of the product. We compared prices across different brands, considering the quality of the kratom offered. Brands that provide a good balance between cost and high-quality kratom were favored.

The price should be affordable and reasonable for most people, as very low prices might mean the quality could be better. We chose brands that have fair prices but still provide high-quality Maeng Da Kratom.

5) Testing Certificates

Testing certificates are essential for ensuring the safety and potency of kratom products. We scrutinized the brands for their commitment to testing their products in third-party laboratories. Certificates of Analysis (CoAs) for each product, which provide detailed information about the content and quality of the kratom, were considered a must-have.

Kratom brands that regularly test their products and transparently share these results publicly were rated highly. This transparency demonstrates the brand's commitment to quality and helps build consumer trust.

6) Customer Reviews

Customer reviews provide real-world insights into the effectiveness and quality of a kratom product. We analyzed customer feedback across various platforms, including the brand’s website, social media, and independent forums. Reviews highlighting the product's efficacy, customer service experience, and overall satisfaction with the brand were given significant weight.

Brands that consistently receive positive feedback and address customer concerns effectively were considered more reliable. Negative reviews were also evaluated to understand recurring issues and how the brand addresses them. This comprehensive view of customer experiences was pivotal in determining the best Maeng Da Kratom brands.

Benefits Of Taking Maeng Da Kratom Strains

Maeng Da Kratom strains, known for their potency and unique properties, offer a range of benefits that address different needs. Here are some key advantages:

Enhanced Energy and Alertness: Maeng Da strains, particularly White Maeng Da, are celebrated for their energizing effects. They can significantly boost energy and alertness, making them ideal for overcoming fatigue and increasing productivity.

Mood Elevation: These strains are known for their mood-enhancing properties. They can help uplift the spirit, providing a sense of well-being and positivity, which benefits individuals dealing with stress or low moods.

Improved Focus and Concentration: Maeng Da Kratom can enhance cognitive functions. Users often report better focus and concentration, aiding in tasks that require mental clarity.

Pain Management: The Red Maeng Da strain is known for its potential to provide relief from discomfort. It’s a popular choice for those seeking natural alternatives for pain management.

Relaxation and Stress Relief: While White Maeng Da is more energizing, strains like Red Maeng Da are known for their relaxing properties, helping manage stress and promoting a calm state of mind.

Social Boost: Users often experience a boost in social interaction capabilities, feeling more confident and communicative, which can be especially beneficial in social settings.

Side Effects Of Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom, while beneficial, can have side effects, especially if used inappropriately. Common side effects include nausea and digestive issues, which may occur with excessive consumption. Users might also experience dizziness or lightheadedness, particularly when taking higher doses.

Other potential side effects are dry mouth and increased urination. People may sometimes feel jittery and anxious or have an increased heart rate, similar to strong caffeine effects. Long-term or heavy use can lead to dependence or tolerance. It's crucial to use Maeng Da Kratom responsibly and consult a healthcare professional if you have health concerns.

FAQs About White Maeng Da Kratom

Q1. Is white maeng da kratom legal?

The legality of White Maeng Da Kratom varies by country and, in some cases, by state or province. It is legal at the federal level in the United States, but some states and cities have their own regulations or bans. It's essential to check the local laws in your area before purchasing or using kratom.

Q2. How can I buy kratom?

You can buy Kratom from a variety of sources. It's commonly sold online through specialized kratom vendors or health and wellness websites. Some physical health food stores or specialty shops may also carry kratom. When buying kratom, it's crucial to choose a reputable seller, check for lab testing certifications, and ensure the product is sourced ethically and safely.

Q3. How long does kratom stay in your system?

The duration that kratom stays in your system varies based on several factors, including your metabolic rate, body mass, age, hydration level, and the kratom strain used. Generally, kratom's effects last for about 3 to 5 hours. However, its alkaloids can be detected in the body for several days after use, with some studies suggesting a detection window of up to a week.

Q4. What is the origin of White Maeng Da Kratom?

White Maeng Da kratom originates from Southeast Asia, particularly from regions like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. These areas provide the ideal tropical climate and soil conditions for the kratom tree to thrive. The specific processing and cultivation techniques used in these regions contribute to the unique properties of White Maeng Da kratom.

Q5. How is Maeng Da Kratom different from other strains?

Maeng Da Kratom is distinguished from other strains by its higher potency and stronger effects. It's often considered a premium strain, offering more significant energizing and mood-enhancing effects. Maeng Da strains, including White, Green, and Red, are known for their distinct properties, with White Maeng Da being more stimulating, Green providing a balance, and Red being more calming and soothing.

Q6. How does white Maeng Da Kratom work?

White Maeng Da kratom works by interacting with the body's opioid receptors, but it does not have the same high-risk profile as classical opioids. It contains active alkaloids, such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine, responsible for its effects. These alkaloids can stimulate pain relief and enhance mood by influencing neurotransmitter activity in the brain, leading to increased energy, improved mood, and enhanced cognitive functions.

Related Content

Best Kratom Capsules

Best Kratom Gummies

Concluding Thoughts About The Best Brands Of White Maeng Da Kratom Strain

White Maeng Da Kratom has a long history of being used for pain relief, mood enhancement, energy boosting, inducing calmness and happiness. However, due to limited research, its benefits weren't widely known.

It is only recently that it has gained popularity as people sought natural, herbal solutions for pain, mood issues, depression, and energy levels. Consequently, White Maeng Da Kratom has now become a top natural remedy for these concerns.

Yet, people find it difficult to find brands that offer a pure and natural product free from additives and fillers, which is why, in this article, we have mentioned the top brands that our experts have recommended. One of them that tops this list is Happy Go Leafy. They not only offer pure and natural White Maeng Da kratom but are also extremely affordable.

Even then, you must research and study the potential risks it may have to ensure a safe and risk-free use.