Best CBD Oil Canada: Top 5 CBD Brands in 2024

The surge in the popularity of CBD has paved the way for more interesting and easy ways of consuming it, with a majority of Canadians preferring CBD oil as the most convenient way, considering their busy lives.

Its ease of use, faster absorption, versatility, and adjustable dosing, along with other benefits, has helped people manage their health concerns better.

However, finding pure and potent CBD oil can be overwhelming, considering that so many vendors are promoting their CBD oil, which may not be of high quality.

Our researchers have put their time and effort into saving yours. After personally trying and testing over 37+ brands, we have zoomed in on the 5 best CBD oil Canada and how to use them to improve your health.

5 Best CBD Oil Tinctures Brands In Canada

#1. CBDNorth - Overall Best CBD Oil In Canada; Editor’s Pick

#2. Maxx Canna - Top CBD Oil Canada for Pain Relief

#3. CBD Magic - Hemp-derived CBD Tincture; 100% Organic

#4. Plant Of Life - Vegan Cannabis Oil With Several Potencies

#5. CBD2heal - Popular CBD Oil Tincture with Zero THC



#1. CBDNorth Overall Best CBD Oil In Canada; Editor’s Pick

CBDNorth is one of the best Canadian brands to offer an overall best cannabinoid oil. It is a perfect choice for people seeking multiple benefits of CBD in just 1 product. The brand offers multiple potencies to ensure people have a variety of options to choose their right potency.

You can buy their 500mg CBD oil, priced at $64.99 if you are trying it for the first time, or else go for 1,000mg, which costs $124.99. However, buying 2,000mg for $229.99.98 will save you $19.

CBDNorth’s cannabinoid oil comes in a 30mL CBD oil bottle, which has 16.6mg per 1mL. The bottle has a 1 ml dropper, making it easy and convenient to track the amount you are using.

Customers who have tried their CBD oil, reviewed about its mood-uplifting properties. For instance, it has helped Sara manage her work stress, keeping her stay calm and focused, even on hectic days.”

Pros

Organically grown hemp

5+ Health benefits

15% off on first order

Made in Canada

Multiple Discounts and offers

Cons

Must be 19 or above

Highlights

Full Spectrum CBD - CBDNorth offers a full spectrum CBD oil that has multiple benefits. So, whether you’re struggling with sleeping issues or a lack of energy, this CBD oil will help you sleep peacefully and boost your mood. Additionally, it is also effective at reducing pain and inflammation and helps people with anxiety.

Organically Sourced - CBDNorth ensures all its products are organically sourced and made from natural ingredients. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives to provide customers with only the highest quality products.

All Natural Ingredients - Their full-spectrum CBD oil contains MCT Oil, which is a supplement made from a type of fat. It helps in boosting energy and speed up the weight loss journey. It’s also effective in fighting infection, managing certain neurological conditions, and reducing the chance of heart disease.

Precise Dosage - The bottle has a dropper, so for the first 2-3 days, you can use 1ml of the oil and adjust the dosage accordingly. You may feel a boost in energy and focus with a small dose of oil, and with a larger dose, you can feel its pain relief and relaxation properties.

Third-Party Lab Tested - CBDNorth prioritizes the safety of its customers and thus ensures that all its products are third-party tested. It means customers get products that are checked for harmful chemicals, heavy materials, and pesticides. Plus, there are no preservatives and artificial flavoring, maintaining the purity of the product.

#2. Maxx Canna - Top CBD Oil Canada for Pain Relief

Maxx Canna is among the top CBD brands in canada that is best known for its pain-relieving properties. If you are someone suffering from chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, insomnia, or stress, it is the best CBD oil that you can get. It helps you achieve your day-to-day goals and challenges without feeling exhausted.

Maxx Canna's Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is super easy to use and can be taken in multiple ways. For instance, you can take 2-3 drops directly on your tongue and swallow it after waiting 60-90 seconds. If this is not your way, add it to your morning tea, coffee, or any other drink you prefer.

The brand offers two options in potency, 1,000mg and 2,000mg so that you can choose according to your needs and budget. If you are new to this brand or to CBD in general and confused about the right dosage, you can check the dosage guidance, Maxx Canna has provided on their website.

Pros

USDA Grade Organic Cannabinoids

Effects take 15-20 minutes to kick in

Free shipping on orders above $75

Assured Third-Party Lab Tested

Fast, Easy, and Secured Payment

Cons

Orders above $200 require a signature

Highlights

5+ Health Benefits - Maxx Canna’s Full Spectrum CBD oil offers a wide range of benefits. It provides relief from pain and inflammation, helping to soothe sore muscles and ease joint pains. It also calms you down and lets you de-stress for a good night’s sleep. Maxx Canna’s CBD oil will uplift your mood and boost your energy if you feel low and demotivated. Another significant benefit is their neuroprotection, which is good for people seeking improved memory and focus.

Milder effects - CBD does not react with your system in the same way as THC. So, even though it provides milder therapeutic effects, it does not get you high. You may feel calmer and relaxed without feeling like you’ve taken something strong. To some extent, CBD does help you fight against opioid addiction.

Taste Preference - Maxx Canna’s CBD oil has a minimal overall taste, making it a perfect choice for mixing and matching with various other flavors you like. For instance, if you like coffee or chocolate shakes, you can add a few drops of it to your drink to enjoy the taste as well as the effects.

30-Days Guarantee - Customer satisfaction has always been a priority for Maxx Canna, and thus, the brand takes complete responsibility for the purity of the product. If you have any problem with the product, you can reach out to their customer service staff who are kind and humble.

Shelf-Life up to 2 years - Maxx Canna’s CBD oil can last up to 2 years, provided you store it in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. However, it is best to use it within 6-12 months. There is no need to refrigerate it, and you can carry it in your bag, drawer, or cabinet

#3. CBD Magic - Hemp-derived CBD Tincture; 100% Organic

CBD Magic's Full Spectrum CBD Oil is one of the most organic CBD oils that is made from natural ingredients and offers a holistic approach to wellness. Its potent formula contains a powerful combination of CBD, CBDV, CBG, and a minimal THC content under 0.3%, aiming to maximize healing effects.

This CBD oil focuses on promoting relaxation for a peaceful sleep. Moreover, it also helps in reducing pain and inflammation, so, you may find yourself complaining less about your joint and body pain. It's perfect for people seeking natural ways to find relief from their anxiety issues, helping them to breathe calmer.

Their customer support staff is also very helpful and friendly, working 365 days to resolve your issues related to product purchases, delivery, offers, discounts, or any query you have in general. You can reach out to them via phone, chat, or email, and they will respond instantly.

Pros

Promotes relaxation

MCT oil for energy and more

Great for heart & brain health

1ml contains 16.66mg CBD

Lab-tested purity

Cons

Higher price

Highlights

Various Potencies - CBD Magic offers its CBD oil in 6+ potencies for people with various needs. Their wide range of potencies ensures its suitability for both beginners and regular users. If you are a beginner or trying the product for the first time, you can start with a 500mg Full Spectrum CBD oil pack. Higher potency packs include 1,000mg, 2,000mg, 3,000mg, 4,000mg, and 5,000mg packs

Available in 2 variants - The brand offers 2 variants, original and peppermint. If you are someone who likes to mix and match, then the original variant is the best for you. However, if you like the cooling effects of mints, you must try the peppermint variant. Peppermint also helps you in digestion and upset stomach.

100% Natural and Organic - CBD Magic is one of the most responsible brands that care about its customers. So, to ensure that customers get the best quality products, they source their CBD oil from 100% natural and organically grown hemp. This makes the product safe for everyday use.

Highly Effective Formula - This CBD oil is a Full-Spectrum oil, meaning it has a range of cannabinoids, including CBD, CBDV, CBG, and less than 0.3% THC. This effective formula makes the oil highly potent, offering various benefits.

Purchasing Option - The brand offers 2 ways to buy the product. You can either go for one-time purchase and get the product without any discount or subscribe to their monthly recurring purchase and save 20%. Plus, you can cancel the subscription anytime you want without any charges.

#4. Plant Of Life - Vegan Cannabis Oil With Several Potencies

Plant Of Life is one of the best Vegan Cannabis Oil brands in Canada. It offers relief from multiple health concerns in the most natural way possible. It provides several potencies and has a formula containing highly effective ingredients, making it a top choice for everyday use. For a workaholic seeking to improve your focus and productivity, this brand is for you.

Their CBD oils are a great contributor toward healthy stress management, allowing you to stay calm under pressure and challenging situations. It has other health benefits as well, such as its neuroprotective properties help minimize pain and support regeneration, keeping your brain healthy.

Since Plant Of Life’s CBD oil offers a wide range of benefits, it is suitable for both night and day, So, you can use it according to your preferences. You just have to add 2-3 drops on your tongue and swallow it after 60 seconds and you are good to go.

Pros

5mg CBD per serving

100% GMO-free

Promotes calmness

No additives or flavor

Free 1-day shipping

Cons

Limited payment options

Highlights

Available in 5 strengths - Plant Of Life offers its full-spectrum oil in 5 convenient strengths, something for everyone. If you are just starting with your CBD journey, you can start with a 300mg product. However, if you want a more potent product, you can choose among 500mg, 1,000mg, 2,000mg, and 3,000mg packs.

Powerful ingredients - The brand’s formula consists of natural and effective ingredients, including pure hemp extract, Hemp seed oil, and MCT oil. Plus, it has other powerful compounds like CBD, CBDV, CBC, CBG, CBN, and THC.

Contains > 0.3% THC - While offering you the benefits, the brand also makes sure that it is safe. Thus, their CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC, which will not give the “high,” making it safe to use on a daily basis.

Affordable Pricing - Plant Of Life’s CBD oil starts at $47.99, making it highly affordable for people with low budgets and beginner-friendly. However, if you want the most potent product, their 3,000mg for $159.99, saving you $40.

Vegan-Friendly - The best thing about Plant Of Life is that it is made purely from natural and plant-based ingredients, making it suitable for a vegan lifestyle. So, for people who like vegan products, it can be their best choice to enjoy the benefits of CBD.

#5. CBD2heal - Popular CBD Oil Tincture with Zero THC

CBD2HEAL has been in the industry for quite a long time and is equipped with some of the best experts. Their full-spectrum CBD oil is famous for its “No THC Formula” and has been third-party lab tested for consistency and accuracy. This ensures their products are free from harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and other impurities.

The product comes in multiple strengths, starting with 500mg, and you can get it for CAD 49.99. The other strengths include 1,000mg, 2,000mg, 3,000mg, 4,000mg and 5,000mg. This wide range of potency ensures CBD2HEAL is suitable for those new to CBD or the brand and regular users.

However, their customer service is only available from Monday to Friday, so even though you order your products on the weekend, they won’t be shipped until Monday. This is one of the reasons we have placed this at the 5th position in our list.

Pros

Less than 0.3% THC

Made with organic hemp

15% off on a subscription

A full refund policy is available

Free shipping on orders above $99

Cons

Shippment may take 8 days

Highlights

Organic and non-GMO - CBD2HEAL ensures that its full-spectrum oil is organic and non-GMO to ensure the purity of the product. This is one of the reasons why customers stick to the brand. Thus, the brand is consistent in its commitment to offering pure and organic products.

Consistent Dosage - Even if you are new to CBD or trying out tinctures for the first time, the product comes with a dropper that makes it easy to consume and keeps track of how much CBD you are taking.

Improves sleeping disorders - Among the other benefits of CBD Oil, one of their significant benefits is that it helps people with sleep disorders and insomnia. So, if you want to sleep peacefully or experience one of those therapeutic sleep, this can be a great option.

Discreet Packaging - The brand understands that many customers may not like their parcels having any details visible to others. So, they offer discreet packaging to ensure all the information is hidden.

Transparency - The brand is committed to product safety and purity and thus ensures that all its products are third-party tested. This test ensures the product does not contain harmful chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides, artificial colors, and other impurities.

How We Made This List Of The Most Popular CBD Tinctures Canada?

We have done extensive research and thorough analysis to compile our list of the most popular CBD tinctures in Canada. We aimed to ensure that only the highest quality products made it to our list, providing users with effective, safe, and reputable options.

The Reputation of the Brand - We started by evaluating the reputation of each brand, looking for companies known for their commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Brands that have consistently received high praise for their products, customer service, and ethical practices were given priority. We checked for awards, recognitions, and positive mentions in reputable forums and publications.

Source and Type of Ingredients Used - The source of hemp and the type of ingredients used play a crucial role in the effectiveness and safety of CBD tinctures. We have favored products made from organically grown hemp, free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. The preference was given to tinctures containing all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, ensuring that users receive the purest form of CBD.

Feedback Provided by Customers - Customer feedback is invaluable when assessing the popularity and efficacy of CBD tinctures. We have gone through reviews and testimonials to gauge user satisfaction, looking for reports of positive outcomes, taste, and overall experience. Tinctures with overwhelmingly positive reviews were ranked higher, indicating a higher likelihood of meeting users' expectations.

THC Content and Lab Testing - THC content is a critical factor for many users, especially those concerned about the psychoactive effects or legal implications of their CBD use. We selected tinctures with less than 0.3% THC, complying with legal standards. Additionally, we verified that each product undergoes rigorous lab testing by third-party laboratories to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Transparent posting of lab results was a must.

Availability of Dosage Guides - For beginners and experienced users, clear dosage guidelines are essential for a safe and effective CBD experience. We looked for products that provide detailed dosage recommendations, helping users to tailor their intake according to their needs and goals. Brands that offer extensive guidance, including serving sizes and tips for adjusting dosage, were considered more user-friendly and thus ranked higher.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is a natural extract derived from the cannabis or hemp plant, containing high levels of cannabidiol (CBD), a compound known for its therapeutic properties. Unlike THC, another compound found in cannabis, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn't produce the "high" associated with marijuana use.

CBD oil is used for a variety of health and wellness purposes, including reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and improving sleep. It's available in various forms and strengths and can be consumed orally, topically, or inhaled. With growing popularity of CBD oil in Canada, it is regarded as a beneficial supplement for overall health and well-being.

How Does CBD Oil Work?

CBD oil works by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network of receptors and neurotransmitters that plays a crucial role in maintaining homeostasis, or balance, within the body. The ECS influences various physiological processes, including pain sensation, immune response, anxiety, and sleep.

CBD binds to ECS receptors, particularly CB1 (found mainly in the brain) and CB2 (found in the immune system), modulating their activity. This interaction can help reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and decrease anxiety by influencing the release of neurotransmitters. Consequently, CBD oil is thought to offer a natural, therapeutic effect on the body without the psychoactive effects of THC.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil?

CBD oil, derived from the cannabis plant, has gained immense popularity for its wide range of health benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. Here are five key benefits that highlight its therapeutic potential:

1. Pain Relief - CBD oil is widely recognized for its analgesic properties. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body to reduce inflammation and interact with neurotransmitters, effectively easing chronic pain and discomfort from conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and fibromyalgia.

2. Anxiety and Depression Reduction - CBD has shown promise in managing anxiety and depression, offering a natural alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, which can carry significant side effects. By influencing the body’s serotonin receptors, which regulate mood and social behavior, CBD oil can help reduce feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress.

3. Improved Sleep - Many users turn to CBD oil to improve sleep patterns and alleviate insomnia. Its calming effects on the nervous system can help people fall asleep faster and enjoy more restful sleep by addressing underlying causes of sleep disturbances, such as anxiety or pain.

4. Neuroprotective Properties - Research suggests that CBD’s ability to act on the ECS and other brain signaling systems may benefit those with neurological disorders. For instance, it has shown promise in reducing seizures in conditions like epilepsy and providing potential improvements in quality of life and sleep for people with Parkinson’s disease.

5. Support for Heart Health - Preliminary research indicates that CBD oil may benefit heart health in several ways, including reducing high blood pressure and preventing heart damage. Its anxiety-reducing properties also contribute to its ability to lower blood pressure, a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Buyer’s Guide: Important Factors To Consider Before Purchasing CBD Oil In Canada

Here is a simple guide for you to keep in mind, helping you select the best cbd oil in canada that is effective, safe, and worth your investment.

Ingredients - The composition of CBD oil is foundational to its effectiveness and safety. Opt for oils that boast all-natural, organic ingredients to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals and pesticides. Additional cannabinoids and terpenes can enhance the therapeutic effects through the entourage effect, offering a broader range of benefits than CBD alone. Avoid products with unnecessary additives, artificial flavors, or preservatives, as these can detract from the purity and potential health benefits.

Potency - Potency is a direct indicator of the strength of the CBD oil, determining its effectiveness for your needs. CBD concentration varies widely among products, typically measured in milligrams. Higher potency products can offer more pronounced effects, making them suitable for users with significant therapeutic needs. However, if you are new to CBD or have mild concerns, starting with a lower potency allows for gradual dosage adjustments.

Price - The cost of CBD oil can vary significantly based on quality, potency, and brand reputation. While it's tempting to opt for cheaper options, balancing affordability with quality is crucial. Investing in a more expensive product that is ethically sourced, well-reviewed, and comes with comprehensive lab reports can ensure better safety and efficacy. Remember, the cheapest option may not always offer the best value for your health.

Third-party Lab Testing - Independent third-party lab testing is non-negotiable for ensuring the quality and safety of CBD oil. These tests verify the product's CBD and THC content, ensuring it complies with legal standards and is free from contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. Reputable brands will readily provide access to these lab results, offering consumers transparency and peace of mind. Always check for up-to-date lab reports before making a purchase.

GMP Certification - Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification indicates that the CBD oil has been produced and tested per industry standards for quality and safety. This certification ensures that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, minimizing the risk of contamination or inconsistency. Look for brands that boast GMP certification to ensure you get a product that meets rigorous manufacturing criteria.

FAQs Related To CBD Oil Canada

Q1- What is the recommended dosage of CBD oil?

The recommended dosage of CBD oil varies widely depending on factors like body weight, the condition being treated, and individual sensitivity to CBD. Generally, beginners are advised to start with a low dose, such as 5-10 mg of CBD per day, and gradually increase it until the desired effects are achieved, monitoring their body's response closely. Always consult with a healthcare provider for personalized advice.

Q2- Where to buy the best CBD oil in Canada?

In Canada, two standout sources for high-quality CBD oil are CBDNorth and Maxx Canna. CBDNorth is renowned for its commitment to purity and quality, offering a range of full-spectrum and isolate products. On the other hand, Maxx Canna is celebrated for its premium, third-party, lab-tested CBD oils, ensuring potency and safety. Both brands offer comprehensive product information and customer support, making them excellent choices for purchasing CBD oil.

Q3- What are the primary types of CBD oil available?

The primary types of CBD oil available are Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and CBD Isolate. Full Spectrum CBD oil contains all hemp plant compounds, including THC (up to 0.3%), offering the entourage effect. Broad Spectrum also offers various compounds but without THC. CBD Isolate is the purest form, containing only CBD, ideal for those seeking the benefits of CBD without other hemp compounds.

Q4- Can I use CBD oil alongside other medications?

Using CBD oil alongside other medications can lead to interactions, affecting how your body metabolizes certain substances. While CBD is generally considered safe, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before combining it with other medications. This precaution ensures that your use of CBD oil is both safe and beneficial, minimizing the risk of adverse effects or reduced effectiveness of medications.

Q5- Does CBD Oil have any side effects?

CBD oil is generally well-tolerated, but some individuals may experience side effects, including dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, changes in appetite, and gastrointestinal discomfort. These effects are typically mild and can often be mitigated by adjusting the dosage. It's important to consult with a healthcare professional before using CBD oil, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.

Conclusion - Which CBD Oil Should You Buy In Canada?

CBD oil has been gaining much attention lately for its potential therapeutic benefits. Many people are turning to it to address various health issues such as pain, lethargy, insomnia, anxiety, and more. Plus, it's a 100% natural and safe way to improve overall health.

Unlike other places that may or may not legalize the use of CBD, Canada has widely legalized the consumption of CBD in its various forms and products. However, a major problem remains: finding a brand that provides pure and effective CBD oil.

Our list narrows down the top options, but we highly recommend CBDNorth and MaxxCanna as the best CBD oil in Canada. Both brands offer 100% pure and potent CBD oil that works effectively against a range of health issues.