Top 5 Best THCA Flower Strains Reviewed | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cannabis fans love THCA flowers because they can be as potent as cannabis and are available for legal obtaining in 49 states out of 50.

However, THCA flowers must be heated to convert the THCA into THC. But not all THCA flowers are potent enough to give you the same experience as cannabis.

That's why our team did a 6-weeks research to find the most potent THCA strains that offer a great experience and therapeutic benefits. We've tried over 25 strains to find the best thca flowers online for you. Learn about them here.

The Strongest THCA Strains Online

Though many THCA flower options are on the market, pure and safe exotic strains aren't very common. So, if you're searching for potent and exotic strains, our top 5 picks can help.

It's one of the most popular exotic THCA strains for good reasons. This hemp strain has a stellar reputation and is highly regarded for quickly relaxing the mind and body.

Its indica-dominated strain has buds with green and purple hues covered with frost and hand-trimmed to perfection.

The aroma is a dope bouquet of zesty citrus, sweet creak, and a hint of earthy sweetness. Created by combining Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies, the hybrid strain gives a unique flavor.

It has 29% THCA, which makes it extremely potent and gives you the desired relaxation and an uplifting cerebral effect. Gelato THCA strain is also capable of improving sleep and reducing pain and inflammation.

Plus, the packaging is very nice, and no smell was leaking.

You can try them in edibles like juice or cookies or light them up and smoke them. Though the entire amount of THCA isn't converted into THC, it gives a good high.

Pros

With 29% THCA content, the most potent flower on the market.

Best THCA hemp flower to energize your body.

Makes you relaxed and also helps to improve your mental health.

Buds with green and purple hues look great.

Aroma blends zesty citrus, sweet cream, and subtle earthy sweetness.

Cons

The price could have been a bit lower

Han Solo is a top-shelf THCa strain and can offer a delightful experience for people seeking relaxation and pleasure.

Regarding potency, it's right there with the very best, with 23% THCA content.

Han Solo is the one for you if you're looking for an indica that can remove stress from your mind and transport you to a relaxed state.

The strain offers a symphony of spicy, woody, and sharp scents that help to create a soothing and mood-lifting effect. And the THC-A buds are beautiful, with shades of green, purple, and hints of orange.

When I inhaled the THCa strain, they tasted a bit earthy and a little bit spicy, too. After a few minutes, the effects kick in, and you start feeling super-relaxed.

The THCA flower has been cultivated using organic practices without using any kind of pesticide or chemicals.

In my opinion, it's perfect for those who are looking for a serene uplift without getting drowsy.

Pros

A potent flower with 23% THCA

The aromatic profile includes spicy, woody, and sharp scents

Visually amazing buds with shades of green, purple, and hints of orange

The earthy and slightly spicy flavor

Gives a mood uplift without causing drowsiness

Cons

A bit spicy taste, which some people may not like

When you open the packet, you will get hit with a sweet aroma that feels like a fruit basket.

Fueled with 20.69% THCA, it offers a powerful entourage effect and is ideal for relaxing after a long work day.

Not only these thca hemp strains energize the mind and body, but it's also able to put your body at ease. The space junky thca buds look like they just came from space as they're a bit shiny like crystals and have brown and green hues.

It's delicious and cannabinoid-rich cannabis flowers will uplift your mood but won't make you tired or sleepy. So, you can enjoy its benefits without sacrificing your active state of mind.

Whether you're busy with office work or just getting ready for a tour, it's the perfect option to give you body relaxation and mental clarity.

Pros

Sweet, fruity aroma hits you right after opening the packet

20.69% THCA for strong potency

Energizes your body and mind

Does not cause sluggishness

Has many potential health benefits, including pain relief and reduced stress

Cons

A bit expensive

I knew I would love the THCA flower buds when I took the first whiff. The aroma is a blend of berries and fruits sweet enough to skyrocket your mood alone.

The strain features purple buds that are covered with shiny trichomes and hand-trimmed to look beautiful.

The 19.80% THCA content is impressive and potent enough to ease physical and mental tension.

It has proven to be helpful for inflammation and pain relief. Grape Frosty THCA strain is also blessed with the ability to boost creativity and increase mental focus.

A good thing is the Grape Frosty buds will provide relaxation without making you feel sluggish. Overall, the Indica strain can be relied on to take away your stress and satisfy you on all fronts.

Pros

The aroma of berries and fruits gives an immediate mood boost

Beautiful purple buds covered in shiny trichomes

A potent option with 19.80% THCA content

Improves mental clarity and creativity

Has powerful effects on the body and mind

Cons

Packaging can be better

#5. Strawberry Banana Kush THCA Strains

It's one of the best THCA flowers money can buy, as it offers potent effects and numerous therapeutic benefits.

The premium thca strains has an analgesic and calming effect on your body and mind. It has a sweet, strong aroma of ripened bananas and fresh strawberries and will instantly lift your mood.

The hemp buds are well-formed and have green and red hues. With 26% THCA, it's powerful enough to blow you away with its effects. I've tried it, and it's the perfect balance of energizing effect and chill vibes.

It also has 14% delta-8 THC, which is a bit more than usually seen in THCA flowers. So, if you enjoy the mild psychoactive effects of Delta-8 THC, you'll also like this one.

Pros

26% THCA percentage makes it a potent and effective THCA flower

The exceptional flower produces a sweet aroma of ripe bananas and fresh strawberries

14% delta-8 THC provides mild psychoactive effects

Offers many therapeutic benefits

Cons

Some people might not like the high amount of Delta-8 THC

Best THCA Flower Brands

Here are the top THCA flower brands that we try most. Trust didn't develop overnight. After getting years of constant quality from them, we have developed the habit of relying on them.

1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy THCA Flower

It's one of the most popular THCA flower brands on the US market right now. They have an amazing selection of strains to choose from.

I've tried most of the Exhale’s THCA strains, and they score high on potency, smell, flavor, effects, and in almost every other department that matters.

Han Solo and Gelato are my favorites as they have many medical benefits and can offer peace, tranquillity, and deep physical relaxation.

Space Junkie, Pineapple, and Sex Panther are also very popular for their energizing effects and exquisite flavor.

Ice Cream Cookies, Mac 1, and Runtz are unique in flavor but equally potent as others and guarantee a great experience.

If you compare their lab report with their competition, you'll see that they have more THCA than almost every other brand.

This higher concentration of THCA means a greater experience and strong effects for you.

That's why it's the first choice for people looking for a similar taste to cannabis. If you count yourself among them, you should definitely give Exhale Wellness a chance.

Pros

Offers a wide range of exotic strain collections to choose from

The most potent brand for THCA flowers

The flowers are 3rd-party lab tasted

Exceptional flavor and aroma

Cons

Han solo is a bit spicy and may not suit some people's taste

2. Budpop: Most Potent THCA Strains

Budpop has a reputation for meeting the demand for potent THCA flowers while complying with the law.

The founders geared towards the needs of millennials and tried to cater to their tastes while creating their products. Plus, their THCA hemp flowers are powerful and create a great experience.

In this article, I've reviewed my favorite product, Space Junky, as it's a potent flower with a sweet, fruity aroma. It's the perfect option for boosting your energy and giving relaxing vibes simultaneously.

The Mac 1 and Grape Frosty are excellent options, and they come with a unique flavor and effect profile. They offer a wave of euphoria that can easily relax both mind and body.

They also grow their hemp plants organically in Nevada without using any kind of pesticides. A special extraction and purification process is used to produce the final product.

It's a great brand to purchase potent and flavorful THCA flowers from, and no matter which flavor you go for, you won't be disappointed.

Pros

Products are geared towards millennials

Organic process is used for production

Transparent and third-party lab test is available on the site

Substantial amount of THCA amount makes the flowers potent and effective

Cons

A bit expensive

3. Cheef Botanicals: Best High THCA Strains For Relaxation

If I were to define the brand in 2 words, it would be quality and reliability. They offer some of the best THCA flower strains I've tested, and they have never disappointed me.

The Grape Frosty I reviewed comes with a beautiful aroma, and with more than 19% THCA content, it's fully capable of relaxing your body and relieving your pain.

They also have other highest quality THCA strains, such as Space Junkie and Sex Panther. Their effects are easily noticeable as they provide both physical and cerebral relaxation.

Han Solo and Gelato are 2 other popular THCA strains that can help you unwind and de-stress after working the entire day.

They produce all their hemp plants in the USA and take great care to ensure only the best quality plants are used for the products.

They're very transparent about their products, too. All the certificates of analysis done by third parties on their strains are available on their website for checking.

Their flower THCA content is always high, ensuring you get the desired experience.

Pros

Perfect for relaxation and stress relief

Doesn't cause any sluggishness

3rd party test results are available on the website

Good amount of THCA

Cons

Needs to focus a bit more on packaging

How We Picked The Best THCA Flower Strains Online?

Our 4-member team had to do much research and testing to produce the best results. First, we researched various THCA strain selections and found the ones with the highest THCA content.

Then, we used their third-party tested lab results to check their potency. And then we also conducted our tests to ensure the results were accurate.

Once we were happy with the potency, we focused on the Terpene profile to see which offered the best aroma and flavor. Appearance is important for many people, so we ensured our selected THCA flower strains were visually appealing.

Another very important factor for us was the purity. We only selected those strains that have a transparent process of growing the hemp, and they do it organically without using pesticides.

Finally, our team members and I tried all the strains to check the taste and effects. Considering all these things, we came up with our top 5 lists.

What Is THCA Flower? How Does THCA Differ from THC?

THCA flower contains high THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) content and has less than 0.3% THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) by dry weight.

THCA hemp flower has many benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties and energy-boosting effects. THCA and THC are both compounds that can be found in the cannabis plant.

But the difference is THC is a psychoactive compound that causes the high when using marijuana, while THCA is a non-psychoactive compound that doesn't cause you any euphoria.

Extensive research has revealed that THC has health benefits like pain relief, helps with nausea and sleep, and makes it easy for you to relax.

THCA, the raw form of THC, offers similar health benefits while also providing its unique advantages, including anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and weight-regulating properties.

THC is a classified substance, but THCA is usually unregulated since it has no psychoactive effects.

You can consume both by vaping, smoking, edibles, etc. But remember that THCA will transform into THC if you light it up.

Why Is THCA Flower Legal?

THCA products like flowers or crystals with less than 0.3% THC are federally legal.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill in the United States, they fall under the hemp category as they have less than 0.3% THC, making them completely legal to sell and use.

However, there can be different regulations regarding its use in different states.

THCA flower has been made legal because, in its raw state, it doesn't cause any psychoactive effects. However, it can be easily transformed into THC, making it land in a legally grey area.

But the states law for THC doesn't explicitly mention THCA, making it possible to grow and sell THCA flower as long as the THC compound is within the limit.

Another reason can be many potential neuroprotective benefits of THCA, as thousands of people consume THCA flowers for health reasons. It allows them to enjoy the health benefits of THC without being intoxicated.

If made illegal, people who use THCA flowers for their anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties may move towards obtaining controlled substances like THC illegally.

Will THCA Flower Get You High?

Whether you'll get the euphoric high depends on the nature of consumption. In its raw form, THCA flower will never get you high as THCA is the precursor of THC and an inactive cannabinoid.

But if you heat the flower, it can transform THCA into the psychoactive cannabinoid THC through decarboxylation.

Decarboxylation removes a carboxyl group from their molecular structure, activating the inactive cannabinoids like THCA into active ones.

You can do that through vaping, smoking, or even baking. If you want to heat up the flower before consumption, you can do that by keeping it in the microvan for 30 seconds.

How Long Does THCA Flower Take to Work?

The amount of time it takes for the effects to take place depends on how you consume it. If you consume it orally, like raw cannabis juice, THCA gummies, or other edibles, then it can take around 30 minutes for the effects to kick in.

But if you use inhalation methods such as smoking and vaping, it takes 3-5 minutes for you to feel the effects and slowly get high.

For sublingual absorption, such as placing THCA oil under the tongue, it can cause faster effects than the oral method as it bypasses the digestive system.

You should feel the effects in your body within 15-20 minutes.

THCA Flower Dosage Guidelines and Safety Considerations

You should always start with small dosages. That will allow you to notice how your body is reacting to the THCA flower. If needed, you can gradually increase the amount.

Some people can have a delayed effect of THCA, so wait at least an hour before you consume more THCA flowers.

Do Not Drive After Taking THCA Flower

I'd strongly advise against driving when you're under the influence of THCA Flower.

Even though you consume it in its natural form and don't get high, it can have other effects, such as making you too relaxed or sleepy, which can get you into an accident.

There is no way you should drive after smoking THCA flower as you'll be high and, as a result, overconfident on the road.

Buy From Verified Dispensary

Reputed cannabis sellers do third-party lab testing of their products to maintain quality standards.

Third-party laboratories conduct these tests to ensure the THCA flowers are safe, pure, and free from any form of contamination.

You can find the test results normally online, but you can also ask them for the reports before you purchase the high quality THCA flowers.

Consult with Your Doctor

Though THCA flower is a non-psychotic compound and is generally safe, you should still talk to your doctor about it.

He can tell you if it will affect your other medications. Also, your doctor is the best person to suggest to you what strain will be best for your medical condition.

Consider the Form of the THCA Flower

THCA flower can come in many forms. And THCA buds are raw flowers of the cannabis plant that contain THCA in its pure form. Normally, THCA buds have 20-30% THCA, which is good enough for most of the users.

They can also come in crystalized form by extracting THCA from flowers and then combining them with solvents.

The crystallized form contains more than 90% THCA and is incredibly potent. The new users should avoid this form of THCA flower as their bodies might react badly initially.

It's perfect for those who want a really high amount of THCA without feeling intoxicated.

Does THCA Show Up On a Drug Test?

Yes, it does. Standard drug tests usually target THC, not THCA, as it's federally legal. However, false positive results for THCA are regularly seen.

That's because cannabinoid metabolites are quite similar, which can sometimes lead the tests to cross-react.

Also, if you consume THCA by heating, you're converting the compound into THC, which is certain to result in a positive drug test.

In that case, it doesn't matter that you bought it from a legal hemp source, as your body will alter it into the THC compound, which triggers the positive result.

And in urine tests, THCA can be detected for around 1-2 days. But if you're a regular user or took a heavy dosage, the duration window can be considerably bigger.

THCA Flower FAQs

Q1.How is the THCA flower made?

First, a THCA-rich strain is selected, and the farmers grow it in a controlled environment so that the THCA is below the maximum threshold of 0.3%.

It's been found that in colder temperatures, THCA flowers convert minimum THCA into delta 9 THC, which helps to remain within federal and state law.

Q2.Does THCA convert to Delta 9 THC?

Yes, by heating the substance, you can convert THCA into Delta 9 THC.

Q3. Is THCA safe to smoke?

Smoking THCA will turn it into THC and cause intoxicating effects. Though you may enjoy the experience at the moment, it can trigger a positive result in a drug test.

Concluding On The Best THCA Hemp Strains!

For me, the go-to brand for the best THCA strains is Exhale Wellness. All their strains are amazing and offer incredible flavor, effects, and aroma.

Their products make you feel relaxed and energized, and they help you deal with your life problems easily. So far, their THCA flower seemed most close to the cannabis, and all our members agree that it gave us a great experience.

That is my recommendation, but other options are great as well. Let me know which one you went for.