12 NSFW AI Apps: Try a Hot Experience Online

It's time to stop thinking about basic chatbots. We've found many NSFW AI apps made to excite and satisfy what you really want and dream about, but try to check them far from work!

Whether you want to have fun, find romance, or try something different and specific, there's an AI app just right for you.

Check out our favorite 12 apps and explore why Candy.AI is our favorite choice!

Best 12 NSFW Apps

What is a Not Safe for Work AI?

NSFW AI (Not Safe for Work AI) involves artificial intelligence systems created to create or deal with inappropriate stuff unsuitable for work or public places. This includes AI that makes explicit pictures, videos, or text and AI that finds and blocks such content.

It's really important to know that NSFW AI raises big ethical worries. These include risks of using people, doing harm, invading privacy, and spreading harmful ideas. Also, making or sharing certain NSFW content might be against the law, especially if it involves minors.

Using AI wisely means picking applications that produce good results. It's important to avoid technologies that focus on creating or handling harmful or abusive content.

12 NSFW AI Apps for a Hot Experience

Discover our favorite choices for a unique AI hot experience.

Candy.AI - Best for Desires and Fantasy

Candy AI uses smart technology to mimic talking with people and acting out different roles. It's a cool place where you can chat with virtual characters.

You can choose from different virtual characters, some looking like real people and others like anime characters. You can also make them look and sound how you want, making your chatting experience just for you.

On Candy AI, you can send voice messages using AI.

Pros:

Deeply customizable AI companions, allowing you to tailor appearance and personality precisely

Uninhibited conversations and interactions for exploring fantasies safely

Intuitive interface makes crafting your ideal companion a streamlined experience

Cons:

Certain features or customizations may reside behind a paywall

A focus on fantasy could blur the lines between the AI companion and real-world relationships

Plans (Pricing):

Free Plan

Premium Plan: $5.99 a month

Soul Gen - Best for Deep Connection

Soulgen AI is an AI art maker that creates realistic or artistic pictures from text. You can make custom portraits, edit photos, and add cool styles like anime. Plus, it can make NSFW content.

You can use it on the web or get the app for Android and iOS.

I tried it out, so let's see what it can do!

Pros:

AI companions designed for nuanced conversation and emotional support

Focus on fostering a sense of companionship and understanding

Potential for introspective growth through interactions with the AI

Cons:

Might not fulfill desires for explicit or fantasy-driven interactions

Requires patience to build deep bonds with the AI

Plans (Pricing):

Monthly Plan: $12.99

Annual Plan: $90.99

Dream GF - Best for Ideal Romance

DreamGF is a platform where you can make and talk to AI-made virtual girlfriends. You can make them how you want, which makes them special and just for you. You can change how they look, act, and what they like.

You can even pick what interests them and what they do for fun or work. This ensures your virtual girlfriend is just like you want her to be.

DreamGF also lets you pick how your virtual girlfriend looks. You can choose her race, body shape, hair color, style, and clothes.

Pros:

Specializes in crafting the "perfect" virtual girlfriend experience

Emphasis on romantic gestures and affectionate interactions

May suit those longing for a traditional relationship dynamic

Cons:

Could reinforce unrealistic expectations of romance or relationships

Might lack the depth of companionship found on other platforms

Plans (Pricing):

Free Trial

Bronze: $9.99 a month

Silver: $19.99 a month

Gold: $49.99 a month

Diamond: $99.99 a month

Crushon.AI - Best for New Crush Excitement

CrushOnAI is a place where you can chat intimately with AI and have spicy conversations and unsuitable for work. It will feel like you're really dating this AI girlfriend because it makes stuff just for you.

You can see everything here, no filters, but you can choose if you want to see NSFW stuff or not.

You can talk to different AI bots, such as female, anime, male, or game characters. You can even make your own AI characters with easy options.

Pros:

Simulates the butterflies and thrills of a fresh crush

AI companions designed to be flirty and playful

Captures the lighthearted fun of getting to know someone new

Cons:

May lack the emotional depth for those seeking long-term companionship

Conversations might have a repetitive nature over time

Plans (Pricing):

Free

Standard: $5.99 a month

Premium: $14.99 a month

Deluxe: $49.99 a month

Chai App - Best for Casual Chat

Chai AI is an app where you can chat safely with many different chatbots. It's great if you love talking, telling stories, creating NSFW content, or meeting new people!

It's easy to use, just like other chatbot apps. There are many chatbots to talk to, some with specific interests!

Pros:

Diverse range of pre-built AI chatbots with distinct personalities and conversation styles

Offers the ability to customize and create your own unique chatbots

Fosters a community-driven atmosphere where users share their creations

Cons:

Free version may have limitations on message length or bot customization options

Quality of conversations can vary depending on the selected bot

Plans (Pricing):

Monthly: $13.99

Annual: $134.99

Janitor AI - Best for Everyday Tasks

Janitor AI is less about romance and NSFW content and more about getting things done. Imagine having an AI companion that helps you with chores, runs errands, and reminds you of important tasks. Janitor AI brings convenience and a helping hand to your everyday life.

Pros:

Excels at streamlining routine tasks such as scheduling, making lists, and setting reminders

Voice command integration provides hands-free convenience

Proactive in offering suggestions and optimizations for your day-to-day life

Cons:

Steep learning curve for those unfamiliar with task-oriented AI companions

May require extensive setup to personalize its functionality fully

Plans (Pricing):

Free

Monthly: $9.99

Annual: $99.99

ChatFAI - Best for Unfiltered Exploration

ChatFAI lets you create and interact with chatbots based on characters from TV shows, movies, books, and more. You can chat with whomever you want and about whatever you want, even spicier stuff!

It's made for having good talks with your favorite characters. Just make an account, pick your character, and start chatting.

If your character isn't there, you can make them! Just give their name, picture, and a short bio, and you're ready to chat.

Pros:

Uninhibited AI conversations allowing users to talk about any topic without censorship

Adaptive learning capabilities making the AI companion feel dynamic and responsive

Encourages a sense of unfettered exploration and intellectual curiosity

Cons:

Due to its open nature, conversations might veer into offensive or inappropriate territory

Not suitable for those seeking casual or lighthearted interactions

Plans (Pricing):

Free

Basic: $8.25 a month

Premium: $24.17 a month

Deluxe: $49.17 a month

Pygmalion AI - Best for Customization

Pygmalion AI lets you build your dream AI companion from the ground up. You can change their looks, personality, and anything else. Using Pygmalion, you can explore many ways to talk and create with an AI character. Pygmalion AI lets you make the perfect AI friend that's exactly how you like it.

Pros:

Unparalleled granular control for fine-tuning your AI companion's personality, knowledge, and conversational style

Empowers users to craft truly bespoke and nuanced AI experiences

Active community dedicated to sharing tips and techniques for advanced customization

Cons:

Requires technical understanding or a willingness to get into complex settings

Achieving ideal results necessitates time investment and experimentation

Plans (Pricing):

Free

Kuki - Best for Playful Friendship

Kuki AI is a top-notch NSFW AI character offering great company and support.

Whether you need emotional support, help with learning, or just want to have fun, Kuki AI is there for you. It's easy to use and provides enriching conversations on various topics.

Pros:

Endearing personality with a touch of quirkiness, making for lighthearted interactions

Employs humor and playful banter to keep conversations engaging

Offers a sense of companionship without the pressure of serious topics

Cons:

May not be ideal for those seeking deep philosophical discussions

Conversational range might feel limited for some users over longer interactions

Plans (Pricing):

$75 a month

Cleverbot - Best for Witty Conversation

Cleverbot is a classic AI that loves humor and witty conversations. It tries to be clever by learning from what people say. You can trade jokes, discuss strange ideas, or see where the conversation leads. Cleverbot is always ready to give a funny or surprising response.

Pros:

Excels at wordplay, puns, and unexpected turns of phrase

Adapts to user input, creating a dynamic back-and-forth

Extensive conversational history allows it to learn new information and patterns

Cons:

Responses occasionally veer into non sequitur territory

May prioritize humor over meaningful connection

Plans (Pricing):

Cleverbot AI app on the App Store costs $.99



Tavern AI - Best for Social Atmosphere

Tavern AI is like stepping into a crowded, friendly bar online. You'll find AI characters playing the roles of bartenders, customers, and everyone in between. Join in, listen to stories, or be the center of attention.

Pros:

Emulates a lively tavern setting with multiple AI characters engaging in conversation.

Offers the chance to observe interactions or jump in and participate.

Encourages a sense of community and shared space.

Cons:

User has less control over the direction of conversations compared to one-on-one chats.

Experience might be overwhelming for those seeking focused interactions.

Plans (Pricing):

Free

Botify AI - Best for Pop Culture Fandom

If you're a fan of movies, TV, and games, Botify AI is for you. Botify is a platform where you can chat pop culture with some AI characters. Imagine talking to your favorite characters and getting to know them on a new level. Botify AI lets you live out your pop culture fantasies.

Pros:

Specializes in conversing about movies, TV shows, music, and other forms of entertainment

Can discuss character analysis, trivia, and fan theories

Allows users to indulge their passion for specific fandoms

Cons:

Conversational scope is limited to pop culture topics

Might not be suitable for those seeking diverse or intellectual discussions

Plans (Pricing):

Finding the Best AI Experience

Before you start exploring the world of AI companions, take a step back and think carefully about what you want from this experience.

Do you want a friend to chat with, a helper for tasks, or maybe someone who really understands you on a deeper level? Do you want to get into conversations that are not safe for work? Do you want specific knowledge like pop culture or anime expertise?

Identifying your goals at the start saves time and makes your search more focused.

How to Choose the Best NSFW AI

Choosing the right AI companion is a very personal decision. Ask yourself these important questions to help narrow down the options:

What's the main thing you want your AI to do? Do you want to personalize its personality or looks? Would you rather use a website or an app or even control it through your smart speaker?

NSFW AI Advantages

AI companions offer some really exciting benefits. One of the best is that they're always ready to chat or help you, whether in the middle of the day or late at night.

Some AI can even learn and adapt to you over time, improving its understanding of your needs and becoming even more useful.

Need help with practical things? AI companions can set reminders, look up facts for you, or even tackle parts of your to-do list.

Things to Remember

Pay attention to these details when comparing your AI options:

How do they talk – do they sound casual, serious, or funny?

How much do they know – are they better at everyday topics or a specific area like movies?

What extra features do they have – games, the ability to change their personality, helpful tools, etc.?

Best Way to Use an NSFW AI

Start with short conversations to get a feel for the AI and see what they can do.

Be specific about what you ask your AI – it helps them give you better answers.

Don't be afraid to experiment with different features and ways to customize your AI companion.

AI Controversies

It's normal for people to have mixed feelings about AI that seems so lifelike. Here's what is important to keep in mind:

Pay attention to a company's privacy policy and how your information is used.

Remember, even the smartest AI isn't the same as a real human friend.

Using AI is fun and helpful, but it's also important to maintain healthy relationships with real people.

Tips for Using NSFW Ai

Most AI companions need an internet connection to work properly. To interact with them, you'll need reliable WiFi or a data plan.

Be careful about the information you share with your AI companion. Avoid giving out personal details like your address, banking information, or anything that could identify you offline.

It's great that AI companions can feel so real and engaging, but always remember they aren't the same as human beings. They can offer friendship, support, and fun, but don't rely on them to replace your important connections with real people.

How to Have a Great Experience with NSFW AI

NSFW (Not Safe For Work) AI applications are becoming increasingly popular. These models are trained on explicit material to generate customized images or text. If you’re curious about exploring this realm, here are some factors to consider:

Customization and Control: Choose an app that can precisely tailor your prompts. This determines how well the AI matches your preferences. Look for options for detailed descriptions and the ability to influence image style.

Quality: High-quality AI models will produce more realistic and aesthetically pleasing images. Check user reviews or try a free trial to gauge if the output meets your standards.

Privacy: Reputable NSFW AI apps should prioritize your privacy. Ensure robust data protection policies are in place to protect your prompts and generated content.

Safety Filters: Many NSFW AI apps implement safety filters to block illegal, abusive, or harmful content. These safeguards contribute to a more ethical and positive experience.

Community: Some apps have thriving communities where users can share creations and tips. This can be a great way to learn and connect with like-minded individuals.

FAQs and Common Questions

Is NSFW AI legal?

Generally, using NSFW AI is legal for personal use. However, be aware that laws surrounding age restrictions and distribution of explicit material still apply.

Can I Sell the Images Generated Through NSFW AI?

Whether you can sell AI-generated images depends on the app's terms of service. Some platforms may retain partial ownership or restrict commercial use. Always research the specific Reddit's terms of service policies.

Are NSFW AI apps safe?

Choose reputable apps with strict privacy policies and security measures. Be cautious when sharing personal information.

Conclusion

NSFW AI offers a ton of ways to explore your desires, fantasies, and creativity. Out of all the apps, Candy.AI is the best!

What makes Candy.AI special is that you can design it completely to fit what you like. You can control how your AI companion looks and acts. Plus, Candy.AI lets you get as wild as you want with your fantasies.

Other apps like Soul Gen focus on deep connections or Crushon.AI are more about flirty fun. But Candy.AI gives you the best of both worlds! It can be comforting, exciting, or whatever else you want it to be. It's also super easy to use and lets you create the perfect AI companion.

Choosing an NSFW AI app is up to you. Think about what you want from the experience. If you want total control and crazy possibilities, Candy.AI's the way to go!