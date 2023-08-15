Best Wet Dog Food for Your Pet | Pittsburgh City Paper

Introducing the perfect meal for your furry friend – wet dog food. This moist and canned option provides a balanced and complete diet. However, with countless brands available, finding the best one for your dog can be overwhelming. We've got you covered with our comprehensive guide covering the best wet dog food products. We evaluate ingredients, nutritional value, taste, and customer feedback to help you make an informed decision and ensure your pet receives the best nutrition and care.

Best Wet Dog Food Products for 2023

Raw Wild Dog Food - Best Wet Dog Food Overall

Pros & Cons

Pros

99.4% wild game

No fillers or grains

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Provides a balanced diet for all life stages

100% satisfaction guarantee

Completely unprocessed

Cons

Not ideal for picky eaters

Key Ingredients

Raw Wild dog food is made with a unique formula, consisting of 99.4% wild elk and deer meat. To ensure safety, it excludes any organs from wild elk or domesticated animals to minimize contamination risks.

Apart from the rich protein source, this dog food is packed with essential minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, iodine, and selenium. Moreover, the formula includes vital vitamins like A, D, E, folic acid, niacin, pantothenic acid, and B12, providing your pup with comprehensive nutrition.

Features

The ingredients are sourced from the US, except for vitamins E, D, and A, which come from Switzerland.

The grain-free formula promotes easy digestion and contributes to a healthier gut.

No organs are included in the formula, minimizing the risk of toxins.

The use of wild elk and deer meat ensures high-quality, additive-free, and safe protein sources.

Suitable for all dog breeds, sizes, and ages.

The food can accommodate varying dietary requirements.

Customer Reviews

Most customers who have bought dog food from Raw Wild appreciate the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction. Dogs seem to love the taste of the food, and numerous pet owners have noticed an improvement in their pets' overall health after switching to Raw Wild's formula.

Price

Wild 12 Package: Contains 12 one-pound packages and costs $168.37

Wild 24 Package: Contains 24 one-pound packages and is priced at $307.92

Wild 48 Package: Contains 48 one-pound packages and is available for $558.24

Your first order qualifies for a 25% discount, and recurring orders in select states are shipped for free.

Wild Earth Performance Formula Dog Food - Best Vegan Dog Food

Pros & Cons

Pros

Plant-based, vegan formula

Infused with essential minerals and vitamins

Tasty veggie chick’n kabob flavor

Free of artificial flavor and preservatives

No added hormones or antibiotics

High protein meals

Improves coat and skin health

Cons

Contains natural flavors

Key Ingredients

Wild Earth Performance Formula dog food is packed with muscle-supporting plant protein and healthy fats to keep your furry friend in good shape. Your pup will appreciate the supplemental nutrients that make this dog food option one of the best for both pups and senior dogs.

Some of the main ingredients used in the formula include dried yeast, potato protein, grain sorghum, oats, and barley. The formula also contains natural flavors (veggie chick’n kabob) that make it a delicious option for your canine companion.

Features

Plant-based meals suitable for dogs of all ages and sizes.

DHA and prebiotics are included for better gut health, while Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids improve skin and coat health.

Excellent option for dogs with ultra-active lifestyles.

The Chick'n Kabob flavor is tasty, appealing to even the pickiest eaters.

Customer Reviews

Wild Earth's dog food receives glowing reviews from numerous customers who praise its aroma, enticing dogs to eat with just a quick whiff. Many pet owners have even noticed improvements in their dogs' skin and coat health.

Price

4lb Bag: Monthly subscription price is $27.30, while a one-time purchase costs $39

18lb Bag: Monthly subscription price is $69.30, while a one-time purchase is $99

Pupper Canine Food - Best for Chicken-Flavored Dog Food

Pros & Cons

Pros

No preservatives or fillers

High protein content

Available in beef and chicken flavors

Suitable for all age groups

20% savings on subscriptions

Cons

Pricier than some other options

Key Ingredients

Pupper Canine comes in two delicious flavors, chicken and beef. The chicken flavor includes chicken, grain sorghum, chicken meal, whole ground flaxseed, turkey meat, and chicken fat. It also contains essential vitamins B12 and D3, along with the added goodness of blueberries and cod liver oil. What's more, this dog food also features parsley, which not only freshens your dog's breath but may also provide relief from joint pain.

Features

Protein-rich formula that is suitable for dogs of all ages, including puppies, adults, and seniors.

Rich in potassium, which is particularly beneficial for active dog breeds.

Offered in beef and chicken flavors, both of which provide a complete and balanced diet.

Large-breed dog owners appreciate the high protein content.

Customer Reviews

Pupper Canine may have fewer customer reviews, but the ones they do have highlight its high standard. The flavors appeal to picky eaters, praised for the fresh smell and tasty ingredients. Customers prefer the monthly subscription for added savings.

Price

5lb Bag: One-time purchase price is $50, while the monthly subscription is $40

15lb Bag: One-time purchase price is $100, and the monthly subscription costs $80

JustFoodForDogs- Best for Growing Puppies

Pros & Cons

Pros

No preservatives

Available in three sizes (small, medium, and large)

40% off your first order

Gluten-free recipe

High in phosphorus and calcium

Cons

Higher carb content

Key Ingredients

JustFoodForDogs' Chicken & White Rice Meal is a popular gluten-free option featuring a wholesome blend of chicken, long-grain white rice, carrots, apples, spinach, chicken liver, and chicken gizzards. This nutritious recipe not only tastes great but also provides essential minerals like phosphorus, iron, selenium, and zinc, promoting your dog's overall health. Furthermore, spinach and carrots offer abundant sources of vitamins K and C, helping to prevent blood clots and boost immune function for your furry companion.

Features

Dog-friendly recipes, with the Chicken & White Rice meal being the most popular.

Rich in calcium and phosphorus, which is ideal for growing puppies.

Suitable for adult dogs of all sizes thanks to its balanced nutrition.

A great option for nursing and lactating mothers, with added nutritional value from chicken liver.

The official website offers a feeding calculator to determine the ideal number of calories based on breed, age, and size, ensuring precise portioning for your dog's needs.

Customer Reviews

JustFoodForDogs' customer care team receives widespread appreciation from almost all customers, with quick responses to potential issues. The formula's easy digestibility is well-received, and dog owners love the blend of chicken liver, chicken thighs, apples, spinach, and carrots, as their pups enjoy the tasty meal.

Price

Small Box: $72.03

Medium Box: $216.09

Large Box: $237.93

JustFoodForDogs offers a 40% discount on your first order.

We Feed Raw - Best for Raw Meals

Pros & Cons

Pros

Available in three flavors (beef, turkey, and lamb)

Comes in a box of 18 patties

Each package contains all three flavors (6 patties each)

Free cold-shipping

20% discount on subscription purchases

Cons

It can take several hours to thaw the food

Key Ingredients

We Feed Raw offers three main flavors, beef, lamb, and turkey, each featuring wholesome ingredients. The beef flavor includes beef heart, beef kidney, beef liver, and beef necks, while the turkey flavor contains turkey tails, turkey wings, turkey gizzards, and turkey liver. These options provide a nutritious and flavorful meal for your dog.

Features

We Feed Raw is a reputable brand known for its high-quality, raw recipes.

The classic box offers three unique flavors - lamb, beef, and turkey - designed to make mealtime enjoyable for your dog.

Recommended for adult medium-sized dogs

Each box contains 18 patties (6 of each flavor).

Customer Reviews

We Feed Raw receives praise from many pet parents for combining three different flavors in the box, making mealtimes more enjoyable for their dogs. Customers also value the company's responsiveness to address any issues and their flexibility in allowing users to customize meals for their pets.

Price

The classic box contains 18 (16 oz) patties and is priced at $199. Subscribing to the monthly plan allows you to save up to 20% on your first box. The package is cold-shipped for free, providing additional cost savings.

Merrick Wilderness Blend - Best Wet Food for Adult Dogs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Contains deboned duck with buffalo and venison

Suitable as a stand-alone meal

Flavorful meals

Protein-rich formula

Cons

Best for small-breed dogs

Key Ingredients

The Merrick Wilderness Blend is a protein-rich dog food designed to promote and maintain muscle development. The main ingredients include deboned duck, deboned venison, deboned bison, beef broth, and vegetable broth, which are all combined to create a delicious, aromatic meal. Other ingredients present in the formula include beef liver, potatoes, peas, carrots, and flaxseed oil. It’s also full of minerals like copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide, and potassium chloride.

Features

Specifically formulated for active adult dogs, supporting muscle maintenance and high energy levels.

Its chunky texture makes the meals inviting and enjoyable for your furry friend.

The flavor of deboned duck and venison adds to the appeal, making mealtime something to look forward to.

Provides all the essential nutrients required for development, ensuring a complete and balanced diet.

Customer Reviews

Customers who have reviewed this dog food are pleased with its high-quality ingredients and delicious flavor. Many pet owners with picky eaters find the formula to be the perfect solution, as their dogs love the meaty aroma and texture of the food.

Price

12 Cans: $50.28

Why Wet Dog Food Is a Healthy Choice for Dogs

Wet food is preferred by a large number of dog owners due to its high moisture content. Vets also recommend incorporating wet food into your dog’s diet for a number of reasons, as explained below:

Easier for Dogs to Chew

As dogs age, chewing dry food may become challenging, especially if they have gum or tooth issues. While senior dogs can still eat dry dog food without problems, wet food provides a much easier chewing and swallowing experience. This reduces the chances of aggravating underlying gum injuries or teeth issues.

High Moisture Content

Is your dog not drinking enough water or facing hydration challenges due to an underlying condition? Wet food might be the perfect solution. The high moisture content in wet food helps keep your canine companion properly hydrated, which is crucial in preventing urinary-tract problems that may develop over time.

Satiety

Canned wet foods have the advantage of providing increased satiety compared to dry foods. This can be especially beneficial for weight management, particularly for dogs prone to overeating.

Palatability

Top-quality wet dog foods are known for their appealing aroma, making them enticing even to picky eaters. Unlike dry foods, they offer a diverse array of textures, forms, and flavors.

Wet Food vs Dry Food: Which Is Better for Your Dog?

When it comes to choosing between wet and dry dog food, each option has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let's take a closer look at the pros and cons of both wet and dry dog food and explore the benefits of combining the two for a well-rounded diet.

Pros and Cons of Wet Dog Food

Pros:

High Moisture Content: Wet dog food is excellent for hydration, especially in dogs that don't drink enough water.

Easily Digestible: The soft texture of wet food makes it easier to chew and digest.

Urinary Health Benefits: The high moisture content in wet dog food can help prevent urinary tract problems.

Great for Mixing with Medications: It's easier to hide medications in wet food.

Cons:

Shorter Shelf Life: Wet dog food has a shorter shelf life once opened and requires refrigeration.

Cost: Wet dog food can be more expensive than dry food.

Pros and Cons of Dry Dog Food

Pros:

Dental Health: Crunchy kibbles can help maintain dental health by reducing plaque and tartar buildup.

Convenience: Dry dog food is easy to store, has a longer shelf life, and requires no refrigeration.

Cost-Effective: Dry dog food is generally more affordable, making it a budget-friendly option.

Cons:

Lower Moisture Content: Dry dog food contains less moisture, which may not be sufficient for dogs that don't drink much water.

Digestibility: The harder texture of dry food can cause issues for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Can You Combine Wet and Dry Dog Food?

Combining wet and dry dog food can offer the best of both worlds. It provides the dental benefits and convenience of dry food, along with the hydration and health benefits of wet food.

Ultimately, the best choice between wet and dry dog food depends on your dog's preferences, health conditions, and nutritional requirements. Consulting with your veterinarian can help determine the most suitable diet to keep your furry friend happy and healthy.

What to Look For in the Best Wet Dog Food

Here are the key elements to keep in mind when choosing wet food for your dog:

High-Quality Protein Sources

Aim for wet dog food that contains high-quality protein sources, such as real meat (chicken, beef, lamb, turkey, etc.). Protein is essential for your dog's muscle development, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Essential Nutrients

Check the ingredient list for essential vitamins (A, D, E, B-complex) and minerals (calcium, phosphorus, zinc, etc.). These nutrients are vital for your dog's immune system, bone health, and overall growth.

Limited Fillers and Additives

Look for wet pet food with limited fillers and additives. Additionally, avoid options that contain excessive artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Opt for natural and wholesome ingredients to ensure a healthier diet for your dog.

AAFCO Compliance

Ensure that the wet dog food meets the standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). AAFCO compliance ensures that the food is nutritionally balanced and suitable for your dog's life stage.

Taste and Texture

Consider your dog's taste preferences and choose wet food with appealing flavors and textures. Some dogs may prefer smooth-textured foods, while others may enjoy chunks in gravy. Finding a flavor and texture your dog loves can encourage better eating habits.

How to Switch Your Dog to Wet Food

When transitioning your dog from kibble to wet food, it's important to proceed gradually to allow your pup's system to adjust. A sudden change can lead to gastrointestinal upset, causing symptoms like diarrhea, decreased appetite, and vomiting.

To ensure a smooth transition, follow these steps over approximately 7 days:

Days 1-2: Introduce 25% wet food mixed with 75% old kibble.

Days 3-4: Increase to a 50% mix of wet and dry food.

Days 5-6: Serve 75% wet food and 25% dry food.

Day 7: Complete the switch by giving 100% wet food.

Keep in mind that each dog is different, so observe their appetite and attitude toward the new food. If your dog has a sensitive stomach, it's wise to consult your vet before making any dietary changes.

Ultimately, taking it slow will help to ensure a successful switch to wet food while keeping your dog's tummy happy and healthy.

FAQs About Wet Dog Food

Is Wet Dog Food Suitable for All Dog Breeds?

Wet food is suitable for all dog breeds, provided you choose one that is complete and balanced. It's also vital to choose wet food that's appropriate for your dog's activity level, size, and age.

While all dogs can eat canned dog food, breeds prone to dental issues may struggle with wet food. Regular dental care or dental chews can help maintain proper dental hygiene.

How Much Wet Food Should I Feed My Dog?

The amount of wet food to feed your dog depends on its size, age, activity level, and specific dietary needs. It's best to consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate portion size.

Can Wet Dog Food Be Served as a Full Meal?

Yes, wet dog food can be served as a full meal, and many pet parents do so without any issues. Choose a complete and balanced recipe that matches your dog's age and activity level.

Can I Mix Wet Dog Food with Dry Kibble?

Yes, you can mix wet canned food with dry kibble. Mixing the two can provide variety in your dog's diet and make mealtime more enjoyable. Some pet parents choose to mix them together in the same bowl, while others prefer to serve them separately at different meal times. It's important to ensure that the combined portion meets your dog's nutritional needs and doesn't cause any digestive issues.

Are There Any Potential Health Concerns with Wet Dog Food?

Yes, there are potential health concerns with wet dog food, including its higher fat content, the potential impact on dental health, and the presence of BPA in some packaging materials. Choosing high-quality wet food, maintaining proper dental hygiene, and being mindful of packaging choices can help mitigate these risks.

Conclusion

Dog wet food offers several benefits, such as being easier to chew and digest, high palatability, and providing additional hydration. It can be a suitable option for dogs of all breeds and ages, especially those with hydration issues or picky eaters.

For pet owners seeking the best wet dog foods, consider Raw Wild Dog Food for its high-quality protein sources, Performance Formula for vegan options, Pupper Canine Food for chicken-flavored recipes, JustFoodForDogs for puppy food, We Feed Raw for raw meals, and Merrick Wilderness Blend for active adult dogs.

Remember to choose a complete and balanced formula that matches your dog's specific needs, and consult with your veterinarian for personalized recommendations. By making an informed decision, you can provide the best nutrition and care for your canine companion.