What You Need To Know About the 2024 Preakness

Unbox your spring bonnet and press your seersucker because Baltimore’s annual sensation, the Preakness Stakes, is back! Whether you're a seasoned horse racing aficionado or new to the spectacle, get ready for the 149th running on May 18. With a full day of racing culminating in the main event at 6:50 p.m., here’s everything you need to know to enjoy every minute.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

Ah, the Preakness Stakes—a day when the air at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course is electrified with anticipation, and the sound of thoroughbreds thundering down the track echoes in the hearts of every spectator. Sitting proudly as the "middle jewel" of the coveted Triple Crown, this event is more than just a race; it's a storied chapter in the epic of American horse racing. Following the exhilaration of the Kentucky Derby on May 4, the Preakness holds a special allure with its blend of tradition, excitement, and sheer adrenaline on May 18.

For those uninitiated, imagine a scene where the country's finest 3-year-old thoroughbreds compete for glory, racing not just against each other but against the legacy of thirteen legends who've claimed the Triple Crown. The Preakness isn't just a race; it's where dreams of that ultimate triumph continue or are dashed, surrounded by the revelry of fans and the high-energy beats of Jack Harlow and Gryffin, creating an unforgettable infield fest.

Did I mention the Black-Eyed Susan race? Occurring the Friday before the Preakness, this event shines a spotlight on the fillies, imbuing the weekend with grace and fierce competition, all while celebrating Maryland's state flower. Whether Mystik Dan, fresh from his victory at the Derby, will grace the Pimlico tracks remains a tantalizing question. Yet, one thing's for certain: the Preakness Stakes is an experience that pulses with history, heart, and the hope of witnessing the birth of a new legend.

Tickets?

If you're planning to be part of the spine-tingling excitement of the 2024 Preakness Stakes, the tickets are flying off the virtual shelves, and some options are already sold out. Secure your spot through Ticketmaster—the one and only authorized seller for all things Preakness, including the Black-Eyed Susan Day and the coveted Preakness Weekend Package. Whether you’re aiming for the grandeur of the grandstand or looking to join the high-energy crowd in the infield for those Preakness Live musical beats, act fast to avoid missing out.

Heads up, though! Beware of the secondary market. If you're tempted by tickets on other websites, remember they're not affiliated with the Preakness or the Maryland Jockey Club. That means you're taking a gamble beyond the races with no guarantees.

Bringing the little ones? Kids under 5 get in free, but if they're eyeing their own seat, you'll need to snag a full-price ticket for them. And don't forget, Preakness is an all-weather event; come rain or shine, the show goes on with no refunds for bad weather. So, check the forecast and plan your outfit accordingly.

For those looking to stretch their dollar without skimping on the experience, don’t miss the complimentary “Sunrise Tours” from May 14-17. It's your chance to sneak a peek behind the scenes for free. But remember, it's first-come, first-serve, so set that alarm and be there bright and early to bag your spot.

Dress code?

Stepping into Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes, you're entering a world where fashion makes as bold a statement as the thoroughbreds thundering down the track. It isn't just any day at the races; it's the occasion to flaunt your spring best.

Think Kentucky Derby posh but with a Baltimore twist. Celebrities, politicians, and stylish spectators blend traditional with trend-setting—magnificent hats and bespoke suits in lively pastels are the norm. While dressing to the nines isn't a strict requirement (casual wear is totally fine; just steer clear of cutoffs and tank tops in the dining areas), it's your chance to join the fashion parade under the spring sun.

But, before you plan your outfit, remember the practical side of Preakness prep. The no-go list includes umbrellas (so pray for sunshine or sport a chic raincoat), selfie sticks (your arm or a friend will have to do), and certain bags or purses (check the size and type restrictions ahead of time). Blending style with the event's guidelines is key to enjoying your day without hiccups.

After all, Preakness is as much about witnessing horse racing history as it is about showcasing your spring wardrobe’s finest. Whether you're aiming for glamour or comfort, it's all about enjoying the day with your own flair.

Betting?

You're all dressed up and feeling the buzz at Pimlico, but what's next? Betting, of course! I mean, it’s the Preakness — placing a bet is practically a rite of passage. For newbies, don’t sweat it, 2024 Preakness betting is easy.

Start by deciding how much you’re comfortable wagering. Then, it's all about picking your horse. You can go with your gut, or maybe a name speaks to you (who doesn’t love a horse with a quirky name?), or maybe you’ve done your homework and have stats on your side. Walk up to the betting window and confidently place your bet with just a few words: the race number, how much you're betting, the type of bet, and the horse's number. Boom, you're in the game!

And if you want to do it online, no problem. There are plenty of options to place your bets before the race or even while you're there in person. TVG is currently one of the most popular online betting platforms for horse racing, with intuitive navigation and a range of tools to help you make your picks. Just remember, always bet responsibly and within your means.

Final thoughts

The Preakness Stakes thrives on tradition, excitement, and the possibility of witnessing a new legend. Whether you're there for the races, fashion, or music, it's an unforgettable experience that blends history, sport, and spectacle in the heart of Baltimore.