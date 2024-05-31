The Blues Society shines a light on a largely forgotten music festival

click to enlarge Photo: Ted Bruehl Fred McDowell and Bobby Ray Watson in The Blues Society

The story of the blues contains multitudes and always has.

The genre is inextricable from its relationship with class and race, and how its pre-eminent artists often struggled to gain the recognition they deserved due to the color of their skin.



attempts to understand that relationship and how one festival attempted to turn it into something beautiful and powerful.



The film,

directed by Dr. Augusta Palmer, focuses on the Memphis Country Blues Festival, held in 1969 as a celebration of everything the blues had to offer, primarily shining a light on all-timers of the genre from the 1920s and 1930s, people who didn’t get their due in their time and were essentially relegated to obscurity by the time the festival was put on.







The film charts a course that’s more than just a music documentary chronicling a single event. Described in the opening credits as a “moving image mixtape,” it’s instead a course charting of a moment and all the people who made it exist.



“I didn’t want to just make a concert film,” says Palmer in a press release. “I loved the arc of the story. The initial stake was guitarist Bill Barth’s baseball-size chunk of hash and guitarist Jim Dickinson’s $65 check from a Sun Studios session. It was white and Black musicians playing together during the height of the civil rights era. The KKK held a rally in that same public park a few days before. I wanted to understand what this moment meant to the people involved.”





opens with Black and white artists playing together, gloriously grainy 1960s archival footage of a party in Memphis, sweaty artists from all walks of life cramming into a room to share what they love. It then pulls back to explore Memphis’ relationship to music, and how the city’s rich cultural tradition clashed with the inherent racism that kept blues music on the backburner.



Photo: Randall Lyon/Courtesy of the Robert Palmer Collection at Tulane's Hogan Jazz Archive Booker T. Washington White and Jimmy Crosthwait in The Blues Society

That push and pull between the white artists and executives who loved the blues and blues artists, and the system that couldn’t have cared less what they loved, is a key element of the film, explored with a nuance and understanding of the inherent shortcomings of the “peace, love, and understanding” ideology.

Photo: Douglas Cupples Furry Lewis in The Blues Society