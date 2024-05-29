 ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events

By

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Courtesy of Zenni
Keke Palmer at Pride on the Shore

EVENT SLUG • NEIGHBORHOOD

There are more Pride events in Pittsburgh than there are days in June, the month designated to recognize LGBTQ culture, contributions, and history. This year, the city kicks things off at the end of May with big musical acts at Pride on the Shore, multiple Pride parades, and other fun-filled happenings. From there, revelers will find everything from dance parties and drag shows to family-friendly neighborhood Pride events, and much more. See below for a large sampling of events to let your rainbow flag fly.

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Courtesy of Boheme
The Gay Dog Pageant at Boheme, part of Lawrenceville Pride

Thu., May 30

PARTY • NORTH SIDE
AIDS Free Pittsburgh and True T PGH present Too Hot For July. 4-10 p.m. Allegheny Commons East Park. 301 E. Ohio St., North Side. Free. toohotforjuly.com

COMEDY • SHADYSIDE
Queer Comedy Showcase with JoeMyGosh. 9 p.m. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe.
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/5801VideoLounge

Fri., May 31

PARADE/MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Pgh Pride: Still We Rise. 2-8 p.m. Continues through June 2. Allegheny Commons Park West. 525 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. VIP access available for some events. pittsburghpride.com

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Courtesy of Zenni
Keke Palmer at Pride on the Shore

Pride on the Shore with Natasha Bedingfield, Keke Palmer, JoJo Siwa, Hannah Rad, and Kitty Glitter. 2 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50. prideontheshorepgh.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE
Pride Month Eve Celebration in Song with Phat Man Dee. 7 p.m. Sprezzatura. 112 East Sherman St., Millvale. $15-40. sprezzaturapgh.com

PARTY • OAKLAND
Dancing Queen: Disco Pride. 9 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/icandy.pgh

PARTY • HIGHLAND PARK
SPLOOSH! Freaky Pride Party. 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $20 in advance, $30 at the door (cash only). instagram.com/uhauldisco

Sat., June 1

OUTDOORS • BLOOMFIELD
Yinz Run Club presents Misfits’ Pride Run. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20 to run. Proceeds benefit True T. instagram.com/yinzrunclub

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD
Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit: The Pride Edition. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com/events

KARAOKE/PARTY • OAKLAND
Pride… The Trifecta. 9 p.m-2 a.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. facebook.com/ptownbarpgh

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Courtesy of World of Wonder/Paramount+
Vain: Pittsburgh Pride with Raja at Spirit

Vain: Pittsburgh Pride with Raja of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25-50. spiritpgh.com

Sun., June 2

PARTY • STATION SQUARE
Honcho Pride Boat with Mike Servito and Jellyfish. 6 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $43.60. hotmasspgh.com

Thu., June 6

FESTIVAL • ASPINWALL
Pride in the Park. 5-8 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. All ages. fcprideinthepark.com

Fri., June 7

SPORTS • NORTH SHORE

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Alysa Rubin
Pirates Pride Night at PNC Park

Pirates Pride Night. 6:40 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Shore. $23-24. mlb.com

Sat., June 8

GALA/ART • MCKEES ROCKS
Vogue Through History Gallery and Masquerade Ball. 8-11 p.m. Gallery show continues through June 14. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. $30-100. eepgh.com/castle-events

Sun., June 9

VARIETY SHOW • DOWNTOWN
Hugh Lane Wellness Pride Variety Show and Brunch. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hotel Monaco. 620 William Penn Pl., Downtown. $95-110. hughlane.org

FESTIVAL • ROSS TOWNSHIP
Ross Pride. 1-4 p.m. 1000 Ross Municipal Dr., Ross Township. Free. All ages. Search “Ross Pride” on Facebook

FESTIVAL • GARFIELD
Dry Pride: A Completely Non-Alcoholic Pride Celebration. 1-8 p.m. Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/twofraysbrewery

Sat., June 15

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Pride. 12-5 p.m. Multiple locations, Lawrenceville. Free. lvpgh.com/pride

FESTIVAL • VANDERGRIFT
Vandergrift PRIDE in the Park. 12-8 p.m. Kennedy Park. 526 Jackson Ave., Vandergrift. Free. All ages. facebook.com/vanderpride

FESTIVAL • MT. OLIVER
Art Oliver Pride. 5-9 p.m. 100-200 block of Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver. Free. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

MARKET • MCKEES ROCKS
Pride Unhinged Market. 6 p.m. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. Free. instagram.com/castleconsortia

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Photo: Sean Carroll
LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Welcome To The Queernival The Andy Warhol Museum
LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Welcome to the Queernival. 6-10 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free. Open youth 13–18. Registration required. warhol.org

Sun., June 16

MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK
Queer Craft Market: Pride Edition. 5-8 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/queercraftmarket

Thu., June 20

BURLESQUE • STRIP DISTRICT
Glitter & Glow: Velvet Hearts Pittsburgh Burlesque Pride Celebration. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-40. citywinery.com

Fri., June 21

GALA • ROSS TOWNSHIP
New Wave Libations and The Open Road present Pride AF 2024. 7-11 p.m. Sunken Bus Studios. 3312 Babcock Blvd., Ross Township. $65. newwavepgh.com/pride-af-gala

Sat., June 22

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
PRIDE Millvale. 12-8 p.m. Multiple locations, Millvale. Free. All ages. pridemillvale.org

Tue., June 25

FESTIVAL • GREENFIELD
Greenfield Family Pride Night. 5-8 p.m. Magee Rec Center. 745 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. All ages. gcapgh.org

Thu., June 27

GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWN
MEET CUTE: Pride Edition with Rachel Ann Bovier. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $12. bottlerocketpgh.com

Fri., June 28

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
Family Pride Night. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $25. All ages. pittsburghzoo.org

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pride and Joy Community Day and Concert. 5 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free, $20 after 8 p.m. awaacc.org

Sun., June 30

FESTIVAL • WILKINSBURG
People’s Pride presents Wilkinsburg Pride Parade and Music Festival. 10 a.m. Turner Elementary School. 1833 Laketon Rd., Wilkinsburg. Free. sisterspgh.org

Tags

Pittsburgh just might be the “pup play” capital. These are the folks growing the scene

By Jessie Sage

Pittsburgh just might be the “pup play” capital. These are the folks growing the scene

Loud & Proud Music Festival offers a queer-run Pride event highlighting Pittsburgh music

By Jordan Snowden

Loud & Proud Music Festival offers a queer-run Pride event highlighting Pittsburgh music

Healing the LGBTQ community’s loneliness epidemic

By Katy Fleming

Healing the LGBTQ community’s loneliness epidemic

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8
More »
More This Week's Top Events
All Listings

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 29- 4, 2024

Previous Issues

Riverlife Chalk Fest
15 images

Riverlife Chalk Fest

By Mars Johnson

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 2-8

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 16-22

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events

‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation