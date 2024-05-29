‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Zenni Keke Palmer at Pride on the Shore

EVENT SLUG • NEIGHBORHOOD



There are more Pride events in Pittsburgh than there are days in June, the month designated to recognize LGBTQ culture, contributions, and history. This year, the city kicks things off at the end of May with big musical acts at Pride on the Shore, multiple Pride parades, and other fun-filled happenings. From there, revelers will find everything from dance parties and drag shows to family-friendly neighborhood Pride events, and much more. See below for a large sampling of events to let your rainbow flag fly.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Boheme The Gay Dog Pageant at Boheme, part of Lawrenceville Pride

Thu., May 30

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

AIDS Free Pittsburgh and True T PGH present Too Hot For July. 4-10 p.m. Allegheny Commons East Park. 301 E. Ohio St., North Side. Free. toohotforjuly.com

COMEDY • SHADYSIDE

Queer Comedy Showcase with JoeMyGosh. 9 p.m. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe.

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/5801VideoLounge

Fri., May 31

PARADE/MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Pgh Pride: Still We Rise. 2-8 p.m. Continues through June 2. Allegheny Commons Park West. 525 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. VIP access available for some events. pittsburghpride.com

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Zenni Keke Palmer at Pride on the Shore

Pride on the Shore with Natasha Bedingfield, Keke Palmer, JoJo Siwa, Hannah Rad, and Kitty Glitter. 2 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50. prideontheshorepgh.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Pride Month Eve Celebration in Song with Phat Man Dee. 7 p.m. Sprezzatura. 112 East Sherman St., Millvale. $15-40. sprezzaturapgh.com

PARTY • OAKLAND

Dancing Queen: Disco Pride. 9 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/icandy.pgh

PARTY • HIGHLAND PARK

SPLOOSH! Freaky Pride Party. 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $20 in advance, $30 at the door (cash only). instagram.com/uhauldisco

Sat., June 1

OUTDOORS • BLOOMFIELD

Yinz Run Club presents Misfits’ Pride Run. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20 to run. Proceeds benefit True T. instagram.com/yinzrunclub

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit: The Pride Edition. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com/events

KARAOKE/PARTY • OAKLAND

Pride… The Trifecta. 9 p.m-2 a.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. facebook.com/ptownbarpgh

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of World of Wonder/Paramount+ Vain: Pittsburgh Pride with Raja at Spirit

Vain: Pittsburgh Pride with Raja of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25-50. spiritpgh.com

Sun., June 2



PARTY • STATION SQUARE

Honcho Pride Boat with Mike Servito and Jellyfish. 6 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $43.60. hotmasspgh.com

Thu., June 6



FESTIVAL • ASPINWALL

Pride in the Park. 5-8 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. All ages. fcprideinthepark.com

Fri., June 7

SPORTS • NORTH SHORE

click to enlarge Photo: Alysa Rubin Pirates Pride Night at PNC Park

Pirates Pride Night. 6:40 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Shore. $23-24. mlb.com

Sat., June 8

GALA/ART • MCKEES ROCKS

Vogue Through History Gallery and Masquerade Ball. 8-11 p.m. Gallery show continues through June 14. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. $30-100. eepgh.com/castle-events

Sun., June 9

VARIETY SHOW • DOWNTOWN

Hugh Lane Wellness Pride Variety Show and Brunch. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hotel Monaco. 620 William Penn Pl., Downtown. $95-110. hughlane.org

FESTIVAL • ROSS TOWNSHIP

Ross Pride. 1-4 p.m. 1000 Ross Municipal Dr., Ross Township. Free. All ages. Search “Ross Pride” on Facebook

FESTIVAL • GARFIELD

Dry Pride: A Completely Non-Alcoholic Pride Celebration. 1-8 p.m. Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/twofraysbrewery

Sat., June 15

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Pride. 12-5 p.m. Multiple locations, Lawrenceville. Free. lvpgh.com/pride

FESTIVAL • VANDERGRIFT

Vandergrift PRIDE in the Park. 12-8 p.m. Kennedy Park. 526 Jackson Ave., Vandergrift. Free. All ages. facebook.com/vanderpride

FESTIVAL • MT. OLIVER

Art Oliver Pride. 5-9 p.m. 100-200 block of Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver. Free. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

MARKET • MCKEES ROCKS

Pride Unhinged Market. 6 p.m. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. Free. instagram.com/castleconsortia

PARTY • NORTH SIDE



click to enlarge Photo: Sean Carroll LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Welcome To The Queernival The Andy Warhol Museum

.

Sun., June 16

MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK

Queer Craft Market: Pride Edition. 5-8 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/queercraftmarket

Thu., June 20

BURLESQUE • STRIP DISTRICT

Glitter & Glow: Velvet Hearts Pittsburgh Burlesque Pride Celebration. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-40. citywinery.com

Fri., June 21

GALA • ROSS TOWNSHIP

New Wave Libations and The Open Road present Pride AF 2024. 7-11 p.m. Sunken Bus Studios. 3312 Babcock Blvd., Ross Township. $65. newwavepgh.com/pride-af-gala

Sat., June 22

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE

PRIDE Millvale. 12-8 p.m. Multiple locations, Millvale. Free. All ages. pridemillvale.org

Tue., June 25

FESTIVAL • GREENFIELD

Greenfield Family Pride Night. 5-8 p.m. Magee Rec Center. 745 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. All ages. gcapgh.org

Thu., June 27

GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWN

MEET CUTE: Pride Edition with Rachel Ann Bovier. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $12. bottlerocketpgh.com

Fri., June 28

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

Family Pride Night. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $25. All ages. pittsburghzoo.org

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Pride and Joy Community Day and Concert. 5 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free, $20 after 8 p.m. awaacc.org

Sun., June 30

FESTIVAL • WILKINSBURG

People’s Pride presents Wilkinsburg Pride Parade and Music Festival. 10 a.m. Turner Elementary School. 1833 Laketon Rd., Wilkinsburg. Free. sisterspgh.org