‌Pittsburgh Pride Month events

There are more Pride events in Pittsburgh than there are days in June, the month designated to recognize LGBTQ culture, contributions, and history. This year, the city kicks things off at the end of May with big musical acts at Pride on the Shore, multiple Pride parades, and other fun-filled happenings. From there, revelers will find everything from dance parties and drag shows to family-friendly neighborhood Pride events, and much more. See below for a large sampling of events to let your rainbow flag fly.
Thu., May 30
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
AIDS Free Pittsburgh and True T PGH present Too Hot For July. 4-10 p.m. Allegheny Commons East Park. 301 E. Ohio St., North Side. Free. toohotforjuly.com
COMEDY • SHADYSIDE
Queer Comedy Showcase with JoeMyGosh. 9 p.m. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe.
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/5801VideoLounge
Fri., May 31
PARADE/MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Pgh Pride: Still We Rise. 2-8 p.m. Continues through June 2. Allegheny Commons Park West. 525 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. VIP access available for some events. pittsburghpride.com
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Pride on the Shore with Natasha Bedingfield, Keke Palmer, JoJo Siwa, Hannah Rad, and Kitty Glitter. 2 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50. prideontheshorepgh.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Pride Month Eve Celebration in Song with Phat Man Dee. 7 p.m. Sprezzatura. 112 East Sherman St., Millvale. $15-40. sprezzaturapgh.com
PARTY • OAKLAND
Dancing Queen: Disco Pride. 9 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/icandy.pgh
PARTY • HIGHLAND PARK
SPLOOSH! Freaky Pride Party. 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way E, Highland Park. $20 in advance, $30 at the door (cash only). instagram.com/uhauldisco
Sat., June 1
OUTDOORS • BLOOMFIELD
Yinz Run Club presents Misfits’ Pride Run. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20 to run. Proceeds benefit True T. instagram.com/yinzrunclub
PARTY • BLOOMFIELD
Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit: The Pride Edition. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com/events
KARAOKE/PARTY • OAKLAND
Pride… The Trifecta. 9 p.m-2 a.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. facebook.com/ptownbarpgh
DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE
Vain: Pittsburgh Pride with Raja of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25-50. spiritpgh.com
Sun., June 2
PARTY • STATION SQUARE
Honcho Pride Boat with Mike Servito and Jellyfish. 6 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $43.60. hotmasspgh.com
Thu., June 6
FESTIVAL • ASPINWALL
Pride in the Park. 5-8 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. All ages. fcprideinthepark.com
Fri., June 7
SPORTS • NORTH SHORE
Pirates Pride Night. 6:40 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Shore. $23-24. mlb.com
Sat., June 8
GALA/ART • MCKEES ROCKS
Vogue Through History Gallery and Masquerade Ball. 8-11 p.m. Gallery show continues through June 14. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. $30-100. eepgh.com/castle-events
Sun., June 9
VARIETY SHOW • DOWNTOWN
Hugh Lane Wellness Pride Variety Show and Brunch. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hotel Monaco. 620 William Penn Pl., Downtown. $95-110. hughlane.org
FESTIVAL • ROSS TOWNSHIP
Ross Pride. 1-4 p.m. 1000 Ross Municipal Dr., Ross Township. Free. All ages. Search “Ross Pride” on Facebook
FESTIVAL • GARFIELD
Dry Pride: A Completely Non-Alcoholic Pride Celebration. 1-8 p.m. Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/twofraysbrewery
Sat., June 15
FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Pride. 12-5 p.m. Multiple locations, Lawrenceville. Free. lvpgh.com/pride
FESTIVAL • VANDERGRIFT
Vandergrift PRIDE in the Park. 12-8 p.m. Kennedy Park. 526 Jackson Ave., Vandergrift. Free. All ages. facebook.com/vanderpride
FESTIVAL • MT. OLIVER
Art Oliver Pride. 5-9 p.m. 100-200 block of Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver. Free. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh
MARKET • MCKEES ROCKS
Pride Unhinged Market. 6 p.m. The Castle Consortia. 700 Seventh St., McKees Rocks. Free. instagram.com/castleconsortia
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Sun., June 16
MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK
Queer Craft Market: Pride Edition. 5-8 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/queercraftmarket
Thu., June 20
BURLESQUE • STRIP DISTRICT
Glitter & Glow: Velvet Hearts Pittsburgh Burlesque Pride Celebration. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-40. citywinery.com
Fri., June 21
GALA • ROSS TOWNSHIP
New Wave Libations and The Open Road present Pride AF 2024. 7-11 p.m. Sunken Bus Studios. 3312 Babcock Blvd., Ross Township. $65. newwavepgh.com/pride-af-gala
Sat., June 22
FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
PRIDE Millvale. 12-8 p.m. Multiple locations, Millvale. Free. All ages. pridemillvale.org
Tue., June 25
FESTIVAL • GREENFIELD
Greenfield Family Pride Night. 5-8 p.m. Magee Rec Center. 745 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. All ages. gcapgh.org
Thu., June 27
GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWN
MEET CUTE: Pride Edition with Rachel Ann Bovier. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $12. bottlerocketpgh.com
Fri., June 28
FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
Family Pride Night. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $25. All ages. pittsburghzoo.org
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pride and Joy Community Day and Concert. 5 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free, $20 after 8 p.m. awaacc.org
Sun., June 30
FESTIVAL • WILKINSBURG
People’s Pride presents Wilkinsburg Pride Parade and Music Festival. 10 a.m. Turner Elementary School. 1833 Laketon Rd., Wilkinsburg. Free. sisterspgh.org