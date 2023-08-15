Best THC Gummies of 2023: Our Top Picks To Buy THC Gummies Online | Pittsburgh City Paper

THC gummies are the current trend that's here to stay, offering a flavorful experience without the drawbacks of vaping or smoking weed. These edibles are not only hassle-free to dose but also discreet, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant buzz without anyone suspecting a thing.

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp is now legal and widely accessible. However, it's essential to ensure that the weed gummies you choose contain no more than 0.3% THC.

With numerous gummy brands and flavor options available online, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. That's where we come in to help. After extensive research, we've narrowed down the top five THC gummies that will impress you in 2023 and beyond.

The 5 Best THC Gummies on The Market to Buy Online

Budder Delta-9 THC Gummies - Overall Best THC Gummies

What We Love About This Gummy

Great Taste: Preserves incredible flavor without compromising on strength.

Colorado-Based Company: Budder sets the gold standard with its THC products derived from organic hemp. The brand ensures no artificial colors, flavors, or GMO ingredients in their THC edibles, providing only natural ingredients.

Low-Dose THC: Each beach-flavored gummy contains only 5mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of full-spectrum CBD oil, making it an ideal choice for beginners.

Multiple Options Based On Need - Varying potency running from 2.5 to 10mg THC are available based on desired results or needs.

Rich in Cannabis Compounds: These delicious THC from gummies are jam-packed with beneficial cannabis compounds like flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids for stress relief and better sleep.

Third-Party Lab Testing: Budder publishes third-party lab testing certificates, ensuring the quality and safety of each batch of gummies.

Ingredients

These Budder Delta-9 THC Gummies feature an all-organic formula. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum cannabidiol extract blended with 5mg of Delta-9 THC. They have a mild coconut flavor, achieved through organic MCT oil, natural fruit flavors, tapioca syrup, and cane sugar.

Budder also includes fruit & veggie juice, citric acid, trisodium citrate, and carnauba wax. In consideration of dietary preferences, pectin is used instead of gelatin, making these edibles gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Customer Feedback

Most users rave about the nice relaxing and zzz-inducing effects of the gummies. Many also appreciate the milder THC experience these gummies provide, perfect for getting through the day without feeling overwhelmed.

The 30-day money-back guarantee has been well-received, and Budder's live chat service has been praised for its efficiency and lack of chatbot frustrations. Customers have found support via phone, email, and social media to be equally easy and convenient.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Budder maintains strict quality control by thoroughly auditing and testing each batch of gummies before reaching the customer. These THC gummies are proudly Farm Bill-compliant, GMO-free, and crafted with organic and natural ingredients.

To back up this claim, each batch is accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis from Botanacor Laboratories, LLC, an independent 3rd-party lab. This thorough testing ensures purity, potency, and absence of contaminants in the gummies.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD extract that is legal in most states

Packed with all-natural ingredients

Tropical fruit flavors

Contains CBD, THC and other cannabinoids

Promotes a sense of calm and relaxation

GMO-free, vegan-friendly formula

Cons

Unable to ship outside of the US as well as Oregon, Utah, NY and Idaho

Product and Shipping Costs

Budder's Delta-9 THC Gummies are slightly higher in price compared to most products on this list, priced at $54.95 for a one-time, as-needed order. However, you can save 20% by switching to a subscription, with options ranging from biweekly to every 12 weeks, priced at $43.96 per order. The subscription comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for unused and unopened products.

Budder offers free shipping for orders sent to U.S. addresses, with a standard 5-7 day ground shipping and handling option. For faster delivery, you can opt for standard shipping at $10, getting your gummies delivered to your doorstep in 2-5 days.

Buy Budder Delta-9 THC Gummies

Final Thoughts

Budder's Delta-9 THC Gummies are an excellent choice for beginners or experts venturing into the world of cannabinoids or a seasoned cannabinoid expert looking to skip the dispensary. The combination of full-spectrum CBD and low-dose THC creates an enjoyable experience.

With vegan GMO-free, and all-natural ingredients, these gummies provide a smooth buzz that's not overly powerful. It's a well-rounded option for those seeking to stay stress-free throughout the day, chill with a nice buzz, or get a more restful night's sleep.

Binoid Delta 9 THC Gummies - Best for Premium Quality

What We Love About This Gummy

Premium Live Resin: These Delta 9 THC gummies from Binoid are infused with top-shelf live resin. The flash-freezing process preserves abundant terpenes, resulting in a well-rounded gummy with an intense flavor and a robust experience.

Tasty Flavors: In addition to the variety pack, Binoid provides three unique fruity flavors: fruit punch, mango madness, and black raspberry, delivering a delightful tropical essence and ensuring you won't burn out on just one flavor.

High-Quality Ingredients: Binoid's commitment to premium quality shines through its use of fresh ingredients and full-spectrum extract. These gummies also have a heavenly taste, a longer-lasting Delta-9 effect, and a superior texture.

Ingredients

Binoid's Delta 9 THC Gummies are made with premium-quality, all-natural ingredients. The base is infused with a live resin mix, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and beneficial terpenes.

These flavorful gummies are sold in a 20-count tub, with each gummy jam-packed with 50 mg of CBD and 10 mg of THC. That's 1,200 mg of cannabinoid goodness in each bottle.

Customer Feedback

Despite being a relatively new brand, Binoid has quickly gained a dedicated following. Customers praise the gummies' premium quality and the mood-enhancing, relaxing experiences they provide. Binoid's superb customer service also receives high praise from users.

Some customers describe the edibles as "introspective" and "mellow," adding to their appeal. The easy ordering process is another standout feature appreciated by the majority of buyers.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Binoid ensures the quality and potency of its gummies by sending a sample of every batch to Kaycha Labs, a reputable third-party facility based in Knoxville, Tennessee. These tests focus on checking the purity and THC potency of the products.

However, it's worth noting that some customers have expressed a desire for additional information, particularly an analysis of the terpene content. This is because Binoid prides itself on its live resin technique, and customers are interested in understanding the terpene profile, which contributes to the unique qualities of the gummies.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Lab-tested, premium-quality THC gummies

Made from all-natural, hemp-derived ingredients

Live resin ensures consistent potency

Natural fruity flavors: (mango, black raspberry, and fruit punch)

Ethically sourced hemp

ISO and GMP certification

Cons

The gummies are sometimes out of stock

Product and Shipping Costs

A tub of 20 Binoid Delta 9 Gummies is priced at just under $55, but the brand offers fantastic discounts, reducing the cost to $34.99 per bottle. The price remains consistent across all flavors. However, it's worth noting that Binoid does not currently offer subscription-based orders.

Binoid processes all orders within 24 hours, allowing ample time for preparation before shipment. Additionally, the brand provides free shipping for orders over $15, which can be combined with any available discount, deal, or promo, making it a sweeter deal for customers.

Buy Binoid's Delta 9 THC Gummies

Final Thoughts

If you're after a fast-acting gummy that is potent without compromising on quality, Binoid's Delta 9 Gummies are an excellent option. What's more, the mellowing effect will keep you level-headed, and the customer service is superb.

cbdMD Delta 9 Gummies - Best for CBD Value

What We Love About This Gummy

Transparency: cbdMD proudly provides test results from S.C. Labs on the product page. All the ingredients used in their THC-infused gummies are also clearly listed, earning them a loyal following among users.

Various Deals and Discounts: cbdMD offers an impressive assistance program, providing deals and discount programs for EMT personnel, first responders, veterans, the military, and individuals with disabilities. Qualifying groups can enjoy a generous 40% off on THC gummy orders.

Full-Spectrum, CBD-Heavy Formulation: cbdMD lives up to its name with a 5-to-1 ratio of CBD to Delta 9 THC in its gummies. With a remarkable 50 mg of CBD, their formulation induces calm, relaxation, and wellness. Being full spectrum, it incorporates additional terpenes and cannabis compounds for enhanced benefits.

Hassle-Free Returns and Subscriptions: cbdMD's customer-friendly approach includes a 60-day money-back guarantee for risk-free trials of their gummies. Their subscription service offers flexible frequency options, from biweekly to 3-month intervals, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Ingredients

cbdMD Delta 9 Gummy Edibles are crafted with top-notch ingredients. Infused with full-spectrum hemp extract and adhering to a farm bill-compliant amount of Delta 9 THC, these gummies offer a balanced 5:1 CBD/THC blend. With 20 gummies in each bottle, conveniently portioned into four on-the-go packs, they are perfect for any lifestyle.

What sets them apart is their potency, as each gummy contains 10 mg of THC and a generous 50 mg of CBD – double the amount found in many rival products. Adding to the appeal, cbdMD includes the delicious natural flavors of cherry and raspberry for the ultimate snack.

Customer Feedback

These cbdMD gummies have received high praise for their CBD value and ability to deliver a sense of relaxation, wellness, and calm that customers love.

The subscription service has won over fans as well, offering flexible intervals of 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 months, or 3 months. Plus, the rewards program is unbeatable, providing up to 40% savings when customers sign up for an account, the newsletter, or purchase their favorite THC gummies from the site.

Third-Party Lab Tests

cbdMD ensures transparency and peace of mind by providing lab test results directly on the product pages. The Certificate of Analysis includes comprehensive tests for cannabinoid potency, purity, and safety analysis. Test results also confirm that cbdMD gummies are free from harmful substances, such as pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, germs, and foreign materials.

Pros & Cons

Pros

CBD-rich, full-spectrum gummies with a 5:1 blend

60-day, 100% money-back guarantee

Subscribers enjoy free shipping

Lab tested for potency and purity

Unmatched transparency

Cons

No free shipping for regular, one-time orders

Product and Shipping Costs

cbdMD offers two buying options for THC gummies. A one-time bottle of Delta 9 gummies costs $35, while subscribing offers substantial savings of up to 25%, bringing the cost to a little over $26 per bottle.

As a subscriber, you'll enjoy free priority shipping, regardless of order size, and have the flexibility to manage your subscription easily. You can cancel, hold, or reschedule your subscription at any time, all while benefiting from the added assurance of a 60-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Buy cbdMD Delta 9 Gummy Edibles

Final Thoughts

cbdMD Delta 9 Gummy Edibles offer the perfect balance of modest-dose THC and the soothing effects of high-dose CBD. Available in delicious blue razz and cherry flavors, these gummies are a top pick for CBD enthusiasts.

Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummy Cubes - Most Affordable THC Edibles

What We Love About this Gummy

More Bang for Your Buck: Exhale Wellness offers quality and value, providing 30 Delta 9 gummy cubes in each bottle for just $34.99. With 450 mg of THC per container, this is an incredible bargain compared to competitors.

Plenty of Cannabinoids: Exhale Wellness gummies contain more total cannabinoids than other gummies on this list, with each gummy in the bottle providing 2 mg of CBN, CBG, and CBC.

All-Natural: Infused with full-spectrum hemp extract, Exhale Wellness gummies are made from natural flavors and ingredients. The combination of potent THC, plant-based terpenes, and non-artificial tropical flavors creates a captivating experience while also being gluten-free and vegan-safe.

Fantastic Flavor Options: Exhale Wellness embraces variety, offering different strengths and a wide range of flavors. From sour apple to peach and watermelon, you have several options to choose from. Additionally, variety packs blend your favorite flavors for even more enjoyment.

Ingredients

Exhale Wellness Gummy Cubes are formulated to be cannabinoid-heavy, each containing 7.5 to 15 mg of THC alongside 1-2 mg of CBC, CBG, and CBN.

These edibles are made from organic and all-natural ingredients, free from synthetic fillers and harmful chemicals. Even the coloring (veggie extract) and flavors are plant-based, making them non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

Customer Feedback

Users give Exhale Wellness high marks for its wallet-friendly pricing. Happy customers also enjoy the effectiveness, potency, and delicious flavors of these gummy cubes.

Finding an inexpensive edible that provides both relaxation and relief from aches and pains is a rare gem, and Exhale Wellness has delivered just that, according to its satisfied customers.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Exhale Wellness maintains transparency by having its THC gummy cubes tested by a third-party laboratory. Test results by ACS Laboratory in Florida ensure that these Delta 9 gummies meet high-quality standards and are safe for consumption.

Pros & Cons

Pros

30 gummies in a bottle

30-day, 100% money-back guarantee

Discounts for loyal customers

Non-GMO, non-gluten, and vegan-friendly gummies

Lab-tested product

Discreet packaging

Cons

It doesn't ship to over ten states

Product and Shipping Costs

Exhale Wellness gummies come at affordable prices. The 450 mg bottle, containing 30 gummies, is priced at under $90, while the 225 mg bottle is available for $69.95.

You have multiple ways to save on your purchase. Subscribing to their service brings the price down to under $68 for the 450 mg bottle and $53 for the 225 mg bottle. Plus, new customers can enjoy a 20% discount on their first order, and subscribing to their newsletter grants a generous 40% off.

Exhale Wellness offers free and fast shipping on every order. Additionally, they provide a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee when trying out their gummies.

Buy Exhale Wellness Gummy Cubes

Final Thoughts

Exhale Wellness aims to lead the CBD wave for wellness and natural health benefits. Their gummies are designed to help you live and feel better. For those seeking optimal value and effects from THC, these Delta-9 candy cubes are a top choice.

DiamondCBD All-in-One Gummies - Best for Flavor Options

What We Love About this Gummy

Balanced CBD/THC Ratio: DiamondCBD offers a perfect balance with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC in each edible piece. With 10 mg of Delta-9 THC and 20 mg of CBD, these gummies cater to those seeking a longer-lasting experience or a bit more of a THC kick.

Superb Variety: The delicious cannabis edibles from DiamondCBD come in a variety of flavors: fruit punch, sour cherry, mango, lime, and sour green apple. The taste and texture are also top-notch, and if you can't decide on just one flavor, there's an all-in-one bottle to satisfy your taste buds.

More Bang for Your Buck: The 40-count bottle is an excellent choice for those who want a reliable supply of these calming gummies at their disposal.

Savings Galore: DiamondCBD offers one of the best savings programs. They provide discounts of 25% and 45% on one-time orders and subscriptions, respectively, ensuring great value for their customers.

Ingredients

DiamondCBD is a cruelty-free-certified brand, using only vegan-safe, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients like pectin instead of gelatin.

Each 40-count bottle contains 1600 mg of total cannabinoids, while each gummy provides 10 mg of THC, 20 mg of CBD, and 10 mg of HHC. The main ingredients include isolate CBD, Delta 9 hemp-derived THC, broad-spectrum CBD, and HHC.

Customer Feedback

DiamondCBD's flavor profile has received rave reviews from customers. The fruit punch flavor is particularly impressive, setting them apart from other CBD brands.

Customers also love their effectiveness in addressing various health-related issues, such as anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.

Third-Party Lab Tests

DiamondCBD ensures transparency by providing a direct link to an authentic lab test analysis on the product page. The analysis shows that these gummies were rigorously tested by the Accurate Test Lab in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the results confirm their top-notch quality and safety.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Great variety and tasty flavor options

Available in 1600 mg bottles

Plenty of ongoing discounts/savings programs

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan

Sleep-inducing properties and pain-relief potential

Cons

Not an ideal option for beginners

Product and Shipping Costs

DiamondCBD offers 1600 mg bottles for $65.24 each after a 25% discount for one-time purchases. To enjoy free, 2-day shipping, simply increase your order to $100 or more.

Switching to a subscription plan brings the price down even further to $47.84 per container. Moreover, all subscription orders come with free, fast shipping, and you have the flexibility to cancel at any time without hassle.

Buy DiamondCBD All-in-One Gummies

Final Thoughts

DiamondCBD impresses with its generous gummy count per bottle and budget-friendly pricing. As an established industry heavyweight since 2015, the brand stands out with its flavor variety and different strength options, making it a strong contender among the best THC gummies available.

How Did We Pick the Best THC Gummies on This List?

Our selection process involved thorough research and analysis, considering crucial factors like price, flavor profile, potency, and customer feedback. We also paid close attention to brand reputation, customer support, and the availability of third-party lab testing for each product.

Now, let's dive deeper into the details.

Brand Reputation

In the world of cannabinoids, brand reputation holds significant value. The last thing anyone wants is to consume THC gummies from unreliable or shady brands that take shortcuts during the manufacturing process.

That's why we focused our search exclusively on reputable brands that prioritize transparency, safety, and quality. We checked each brand's website, track record, and certifications. Most importantly, we looked for consumer reviews to gauge real-world experiences.

This due diligence enabled us to include only the most established and reputable players in the CBD industry, providing you with the best options available.

Hemp Source

The origin of the hemp plants was a top priority in our selection criteria. All products featured on this list are sourced from ethically and organically grown hemp within the USA.

Reputable brands are transparent about their hemp sources and readily share this information with consumers. If a brand is hesitant to disclose its hemp source, it's advisable to exercise caution and question the authenticity of its claims.

Ingredients

We prioritized gummies made with all-natural, organic, GMO-free, and gluten-free ingredients. These factors are not mere buzzwords; they significantly impact the quality of THC gummy products.

While some gummies on this list may contain ingredients like vegetable extract coloring, pectin, corn starch, or tapioca, rest assured that they undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure they are 100% organic and all-natural.

Flavors

Our list includes CBD brands that offer a wide range of flavor options, with many infusing their cannabis gummies with natural fruit flavors like fruit punch, raspberry, strawberry gelato, lime, blue dream berry, and more. Artificial flavors were strictly excluded, ensuring a premium taste and quality.

For those who love variety, some featured brands also offer marijuana edible products in variety packs, allowing you to try different flavors without straining your budget.

Manufacturing Process

We carefully selected brands that manufacture their THC gummies in facilities adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) without compromise. Rigorous testing is conducted at all stages of production to ensure the highest quality.

In our evaluation, we also considered the manufacturing techniques used by each brand. While many utilize CO2 extraction, some have adopted more innovative methods. For instance, live resin employs a flash-freeze technique that captures more terpenes and cannabinoids, resulting in gummies with a robust entourage effect.

Third-Party Lab Testing and Certifications

As the CBD industry lacks FDA regulation, third-party lab testing plays a vital role in ensuring the credibility of brands and their products. The presence of a Certificate of Analysis (COA) on the website or product page has become a standard practice for reputable brands.

In our selection process, we focused on brands that display their lab test results. These tests verify that the products are farm bill-compliant, making the THC gummies legal and safe for consumption.

Customer Service

We understand that customer service can make or break the shopping experience. Dealing with issues like receiving the wrong flavor or seeking information about the refund policy requires prompt and helpful assistance.

To ensure a positive experience for consumers, we selected THC gummies from brands with good customer support. Many of our featured brands offer around-the-clock, helpful customer service and address any concerns or inquiries promptly and effectively.

Prices

While prices may not be the sole deciding factor, they undoubtedly play a big role in your purchasing decision. Our research aimed to identify brands that offer the best value for your money. We sought out gummies that strike a balance between quality and affordability, ensuring you don't overspend on your cannabis treats.

Throughout our search, we discovered brands with attractive discounts, deals, and savings programs, including subscription plans that can help lower costs.

How to Find the Best THC Gummies for You

Navigating the vast array of THC gummy products available requires intentional selectivity. The cannabis industry has seen significant growth, making the selection process feel overwhelming at times.

To make the best choice, consider the following tried-and-true tips:

Brand Reputation

With countless brands offering THC gummies online, doing a little homework is crucial to distinguish between reputable and unreliable options. Start by exploring the brand's website and product page to assess its track record. Dive deep into online customer reviews, testimonials, and product ratings.

Pay particular attention to negative reviews, as they can reveal potential drawbacks or issues with the brand. Genuine customer feedback carries significant weight in assessing brand reputation.

Additionally, be cautious of overly positive testimonials or reviews that seem too good to be true, as they may be fabricated or misleading. Trust your instincts and rely on authentic feedback to make an informed decision.

Potency

When selecting THC gummies, it's important to consider potency in conjunction with brand reputation and ingredients. If you are new to THC products, it's advisable to start with lower doses and gradually increase as needed.

Choosing a gummy with a potency that aligns with your tolerance, goals, and lifestyle is essential. Taking the time to find the right potency for you will ensure a more enjoyable and controlled experience.

Ingredients

In addition to potency, paying close attention to the ingredients is crucial when choosing THC gummies. CBD isolates and broad-spectrum CBD gummies generally contain lower THC levels. For a more potent experience, consider gummies made from full-spectrum hemp extracts, as they contain a broader range of cannabinoids, offering better entourage effects.

Taste and Texture

When selecting THC gummies, consider your personal taste preferences. If you enjoy specific flavors like raspberries, choosing gummies with that flavor is a natural choice. Variety packs can also be a great option if you want to try different flavors and find your favorites. Remember, finding gummies with flavors that you enjoy can provide a better experience with these products.

What Are THC Gummies?

THC gummies are cannabis edibles infused with THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana that produces the "high" effect. These gummies often contain other cannabis compounds like terpenes and cannabinoids such as CBD.

They are made by blending THC-rich hemp extract with a gum base, and some brands may include additional additives like citric acid, cane sugar, MCT oil, or tapioca.

Other ingredients present in THC gummies, like melatonin, antioxidants, or vitamins, can affect the desired effects, such as inducing relaxation, promoting calmness, or adding beneficial properties.

History and Evolution of THC Gummies

THC gummies emerged in the 2010s during the explosive growth of the medical marijuana and CBD industries. They quickly became popular among those seeking alternative methods to consume cannabis without smoking or vaping.

Over the past decade, these gummies have evolved significantly, fueled by increased awareness and the legalization of recreational cannabis in many states.

A significant turning point came in 2018 when the Farm Bill legalized THC-infused hemp products at the federal level. The law stipulated that these products must contain no more than 0.3% THC.

Types of THC Gummies

There are two main types of THC gummies:

Delta 9 THC Gummies: These gummies contain the traditional psychoactive compound naturally found in cannabis, known for its euphoric effects. Delta 8 THC Gummies: These gummies are similar to Delta 9 THC but may produce milder effects.

Apart from the different types like Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC, gummies can be found in a variety of flavors and fun shapes like rings, worms, bears, and cubes. Additionally, you can find THC gummies with varying potencies, offering options from low doses to higher concentrations.

What Are the Benefits of THC Gummies?

THC gummies offer unique advantages over other cannabis products, making them a preferred choice for many people.

Here are some of the benefits of using THC gummies:

Precise Dosage: THC gummies come in pre-dosed forms, making it easy to control the dosage without the guesswork of measuring.

Long-Lasting Effects: THC gummies undergo a slower absorption process through the digestive system, resulting in longer-lasting effects compared to vaping cannabis.

Discreet and Portable: THC gummies look just like regular candies, so you can consume them discreetly in public without drawing attention. Plus, their compact size and packaging make them easy to carry.

No Equipment Required: Unlike vaporizers, THC gummies require no additional equipment or preparation. Users can simply pop a gummy in their mouth and enjoy the effects without any hassle.

How Do You Use THC Gummies?

Using THC gummies is straightforward, much like eating regular candy. However, it's essential to approach them with caution and follow a few guidelines:

Start Low and Go Slow: If you are new to THC gummies or edibles in general, start with a low-dose gummy, typically around 5-10 mg of THC. Pay attention to how you feel and the effects on your body.

Wait for Effects: After consuming THC edibles, wait for at least 2-3 hours before taking more. Gummies take longer to take effect compared to other methods, so patience is key.

Gradually Increase Dosage: If you find that the initial dose doesn't provide the desired effects, you can increase the dosage by 5-10 mg at a time.

Pair with Food: To help ease into the effects of THC, consider eating a small snack with high protein content.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water while consuming THC gummies can help mitigate dry mouth, a common side effect of cannabis.

Store Safely: Keep THC gummies out of reach of children and pets, as they can mistake them for regular candy. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Know Your Limits: Understand your personal tolerance level and limit your consumption accordingly. Remember that the effects of THC can vary from person to person.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take for THC Gummies to Kick In?

THC gummies and other edible cannabis products may take a few hours to kick in. Patience is key, as increasing the dose too soon can lead to overwhelming effects.

How Long Do the Effects of THC Gummies Last?

The effects of THC gummies can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours. However, this varies from person to person depending on metabolic rate, weight, tolerance, etc.

Do THC Edibles Have Any Side Effects?

Yes, THC edibles can have side effects, especially when consumed in higher doses. Common side effects may include dry mouth, red eyes, impaired coordination, increased heart rate, anxiety, and drowsiness.

Can You Overdose on THC Gummies?

Yes, it is possible to overdose on THC gummies. Consuming a high dose of THC can lead to intense side effects and discomfort, including extreme anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, and even temporary loss of consciousness. A severe overdose can also lead to cardiac incidents, especially in vulnerable older adults. This was covered in a 2019 study.

What Is the Difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9?

Delta-8 and Delta-9 are both forms of THC. The main difference is in their chemical structures, with Delta-8 being less potent and often producing milder effects compared to Delta-9 THC.

Are THC Gummies Legal?

The legality of THC gummies varies by country and state. In some places, THC gummies are legal for medical and/or recreational use, while in others, they may be illegal. It's important to check local laws and regulations before you purchase or consume THC products.

Can THC Gummies Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test?

Yes, THC gummies can cause you to fail a drug test, as they contain THC. Even small amounts of THC in gummies can be detected in drug tests, potentially leading to a positive result.

How Do I Store THC Gummies?

Store THC gummies in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat. Keeping them in an airtight container or their original packaging helps maintain their potency.

Can I Travel with THC Gummies?

Traveling with THC gummies is risky and not recommended. The legality of THC varies by location, and carrying THC products across state or international borders can lead to consequences. It's best to research local laws and avoid traveling with weed edibles to be safe.

Are There Any Health Risks Associated with Consuming THC Gummies?

Yes, potential health risks associated with consuming THC gummies include impaired motor skills, increased heart rate, anxiety, and dependence.

How Do THC Gummies Differ from Other Cannabis Products?

THC gummies are edibles, meaning they are ingested and metabolized differently than other cannabis products like smoking or vaping. This often leads to delayed effects and longer-lasting highs.

The Bottom Line

The THC gummy market offers a variety of options to suit different preferences.

Budder is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced users, boasting all-natural, vegan, and budget-friendly gummies. Binoid stands out with terpene-rich live resin extracts and high-quality ingredients. cbdMD impresses with yummy flavors, while Exhale Wellness offers excellent value with high-count, affordable bottles. Finally, DiamondCBD's gummy variety is hard to beat.

Before making a decision, consider factors like potency, ingredients, lab tests, brand reputation, and customer feedback. Take your time to find the best fit for your needs before making a purchase.