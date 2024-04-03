Asian Mail-Order Brides: Find an Asian Wife Online

Asian women are still the most popular mail-order brides. What is that: the echo of picture brides’ and catalog brides’ popularity or the unique level of compatibility with Westerners? How do you meet, date, and marry Asians, and is it worth it? You’ll find all the answers here.

Choose a dating website for finding Asian women for marriage

How to get an Asian wife? Go online—it’s the easiest option. But you need a good site, and we have some great picks for you.

SakuraDate — Best for meeting beautiful Asian brides overall EasternHoneys — Best for having half online dating and half social networking experience NaomiDate — Best for finding a perfect match among thousands of Asian ladies TheLuckyDate — Best for meeting Asian girls all over the continent AsianMelodies — Best for those who appreciate privacy

Which site should you choose? We explain the policies, perks, and drawbacks below, so take a look.

Types of dating: Serious relationships, mail-order bride marriages

Features:

Letters & live chat — members can choose between the two main communication features and enjoy communicating in real-time or writing and reading longer and more meaningful love letters

Multiple search features — there is the basic search, extended search, and the swiping Like feature

Exchange of media files — most members prefer to exchange photos and videos in private messages

Tutorials, FAQs & guides — the site has a very transparent policy, and every newcomer can learn everything they need to know about the system from the Tutorial and useful articles

Bonus program — there are bonuses for all new members, bonuses for those who confirm their email addresses, etc.

SakuraDate is a niche dating site with Asian brides only, and though it was launched just a few years ago, it has already gained over 800,000 monthly visits from all over the world. The vast majority of users are looking not just for new friends or something casual but rather for serious relationships and future spouses.

Most male members registered on the site are from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, while most females are from China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.

It’s a freemium Asian dating site. Though many features like search, likes, access to profiles, etc. are free, members still pay for actual communication with others. Instant messaging, Letters, and exchange of media files will cost credits, and the prices range from $2.99 for 35 credits to $200 for 1,000 credits.

Types of dating: Romantic online relationships, long-distance dating

Features:

Instant messaging & Mails — members can switch between an online messenger and Mail service

Followers & Mails — this site works like a social networking site, too, so members can share their own posts and see posts shared by others

Swiping & basic search — although some basic search filters are available, most users prefer swiping

Virtual & real gifts — EasternHoneys members can not only send virtual items but also use international gift delivery services

EasternHoneys is an international dating website designed for people with different relationship goals. You can use this platform for chatting or finding causal relationships, but it might also be effective for those who expect their new romantic story to transform into something more.

This is a popular site with around 400,000 monthly visits and the most active female members in the Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Thailand. Most male users are based in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Registration is completely free, and so are all types of search, access to profiles, winks, likes, and multiple other features. Members who want to start conversations will need to pay, though, and the costs of credits range from $2.99 for 20 credits to $149.99 for 750 credits.

Types of dating: Serious relationships, mail-order bride marriages

Features:

Letters & online messenger — like on most other sites, members can choose one of the two convenient communication features

Audio & video messaging — members can share private videos and record audio messages without restriction

Extended search — multiple advanced search features can be used by both Standard and Premium users

Bonuses for new members — all newcomers get free credits, no exception

If you’re looking for Asian brides to marry, NaomiDate will be one of the best sites to choose. Though it’s a rather new platform, it was designed exclusively for Asians and Westerners seeking serious relationships with foreign partners.

Now, the site has around 40,000 monthly visits, and most of its members are located either in Asia, namely in the Philippines, China, Japan, and Thailand, or the United States and countries of Western Europe.

Just like most other mail-order bride sites, it lets members use multiple free features but makes them pay for using special services like messaging (including audio & video messaging). At the moment, users can choose among six packs of credits. The more credits, the lower the price per credit. For example, you can get 50 credits for $19, 400 credits for $100, and 1,000 credits for $200.

Types of dating: All types of dating, including serious relationships

Features:

Instant messaging — TheLuckyDate offers only an online messenger, but it works perfectly, and the exchange of media files is available, too

Swiping feature & basic search — the platform works like the most popular dating apps, so basically, you only swipe profiles and like people who seem attractive to you

Virtual gifts — there’s a wide selection of virtual items that may help get the attention of someone special

Detailed profiles — though TheLuckyDate is similar to mainstream apps, the quality of profiles of Asian girls is much higher

TheLuckyDate is an international dating site with a pretty interesting concept. It works like a dating app and connects users worldwide. Still, it will be rather effective for those who want to find an Asian wife.

A large percentage of its female members come from Asia, in particular, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and China, while most male users are from the United States and the United Kingdom. Considering that over 300,000 people visit the site monthly, the chance of finding a special Asian woman on the site is rather high.

You can set up an account in just a few minutes and access profiles of Asian girls without paying. However, you’ll need to spend credits on actual conversations with Asian mail-order brides, and the costs of credits range from $19 for 4,500 credits to $179 for 80,000 credits.

Types of dating: Online communication, romantic relationships online

Features:

Online messenger — live chat can be switched to Mails which are long letters up to 3,000 characters each

Profile verification — most Asian women on the site have blue verification badges

Profile videos & private albums — members can not only share profile pictures but also add introductory videos and create albums with secret photos

Winks & the Say Hello feature — you can get the attention of someone attractive by sending a free wink or choosing one of the standard first message templates

Though AsianMelodies isn’t promoted as the site where men can meet Asian mail-order brides, it still connects Asian and Western singles looking for different types of relationships.

It’s not the largest but still a pretty big online dating community. With over 300,000 monthly visits, AsianMelodies connects people from the UK, the US, and Australia with singles from China, Thailand, Vietnam, and some other Asian countries.

As for the prices, they are pretty reasonable, considering it’s a niche website with specific target audiences. Here, you can get 20 credits for just $2.99, 125 credits for $44.99, or 750 credits for $149.99. You can see more options on the site, and every newcomer will get 20 free credits as a bonus, too.

Asian brides: Who are they?

Modern Asian mail-order brides are single women intentionally looking for foreign partners. They:

Aren’t compensated financially for their decision;

Are motivated to find a compatible partner and build a genuine relationship;

Aren’t interested in anything casual and are seeking a serious relationship only;

Want to build a deep emotional connection with a man before marrying him.

So, there’ll definitely be a dating period for everyone who’s seeking an Asian mail-order wife. But it will be shorter than in regular dating and more likely to end with marriage.

Read also: Who should look for a wife in Colombia? Top sites, costs, legality

Reasons why Asian women seek foreign partners

Isn’t an average Asian woman for marriage interested only in migration and financial stability? Not really.

The motivation of a typical Asian mail-order bride is more complex, and though a lot will depend on the country, we can still distinguish a few main reasons why Asian girls migrate to marry foreigners.

Inability to find a partner. It’s often explained by negative social trends like the growing number of “herbivore” men in Japan. Strong motivation to get married shortly. This, in turn, is often explained by social and family pressure, too. Attraction to foreign men. Dating a foreigner is considered prestigious in some Asian countries. Desire for appreciation. Unlike locals, foreigners don’t usually take the beauty and virtues of Asian women for granted. Desire for modernity. Many Asian girls are marriage-minded but they are still seeking more “modern” relationships with more freedom for every partner.

As you can see, none of those reasons has anything to do with money.

Asian mail-order brides: Statistical insights

What else should you know about Asian women and the Asian dating market? Here are a few interesting figures for those who want to find an Asian wife:

Though researchers admit that collecting statistics on international marriages in Asia may be tricky, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan are the countries with the highest intermarriage rates. In the Philippines, they’re over 34% of all marriages. About 41% of all international migrants in the world were born in Asia (106 million out of 258 million). Asian girls marry young. In the Asia Pacific region, the mean age of first marriage for women is 27.

Yes, marrying foreigners is more than just common, and young Asian women are still motivated to start families, which is great news for all Western singles.

Read also: Are Latin brides real? Top places to meet Latin singles

How much is an Asian bride?

How to find an Asian wife? If you see any ads with Asian wives for sale or catalogs with Asian brides at fixed prices, it’s nothing but scams. The term “Asian mail-bride cost” refers only to the total cost of all services a man will need to use to find an Asian bride, date her, and then legally marry her. What are they? Take a look at the list below.

Online dating sites — around $600 for six months. On most top dating sites where you can meet an Asian woman for marriage, you’ll need to buy credits and control your spending. $100 per month is an average sum of money most singles spend on such sites. Round-trip flight — $500-$700 on average. The cost largely depends on the country and the season. A three-week trip to a bride’s country — $1,500 on average. Again, a lot will depend on the country and your traveling preferences. Visa for the bride — around $1,000. That’s the average price for a visa to the United States. For example, in the UK, it’s twice as expensive. Spending on romance — from $1,000. Dates, gifts, wedding—it can cost you $1,000 if you keep the presents simple and pay only for a wedding license or $20,000 and more if you have other preferences.

So, if you’re looking for an Asian wife, you’ll pay at least $4,600. Note it’s rather the minimum price, and it will largely depend on your choices—the time you stay on a dating site, the frequency and duration of your trips, your preferences when it comes to romance, etc.

Combatting stereotypes and misconceptions

Of course, there are certain national characteristics and traits that distinguish Asian women looking for marriage from girls you can meet on Ukrainian dating sites or Latin dating platforms. Still, some things many think they know about Asian women are nothing but stereotypes.

We’re going to bust some myths below, so read on.

The only submissive wives left in the world? Women in Asian countries aren’t submissive. Moreover, some live in matriarchal societies where women have more responsibilities than men do. In nearly all Asian countries, women are self-reliant. They can live without a man. Most just don’t want to. Asian women are just trying to escape poverty. No, immigration for the sake of immigration isn't the primary reason for Asian marriage migration. As we’ve noted previously, Asian girls aren’t money-hungry—they are just often attracted to foreigners, experience difficulty with finding local partners, believe they can get married sooner if they choose a foreigner, etc. Former bar girls looking for relationships. Bar girls are mostly associated with Thailand, but that stereotype is negatively affecting all mail-order brides from Asian countries. In reality, the so-called bar girls are less than 0.5% of single females, and you will hardly meet them anywhere besides bars for foreigners. Always shy and non-emotional. That’s just another myth. Yes, Asian girls are well-mannered, and they usually prefer to keep things private. But they don’t conceal emotions when communicating with their closest friends and family.

One can’t mail-order Asian brides; they aren’t submissive, and they don’t migrate to get a Green Card. These are just stereotypes we should get rid of.

Asian mail-order wives scam: How not to lose money?

According to statistics, over 70,000 people in the US reported romance scams in 2022, and the median loss was over $4,000. Every user who’s going to search for Asian brides online should follow certain safety rules, the most important of which are as follows:

Try to find a legit site with Asian women for marriage. The truth is that even the best mail-order bride websites can’t guarantee 100% security, but the stricter the moderation, the lower the chance of meeting a scammer or a catfish. Check photos and information on profiles. There are free tools that allow you to check pictures, so you can just google search someone’s profile photos to ensure they aren’t stolen. Also, spot weird things on bios, ask questions, and see whether the answers match what’s said on a member’s bio. Any contradictions are a good reason to stop communicating with this user. Distinguish auto-generated messages. If you notice that messages from Asian mail-order brides sound weird, if you receive tons of messages daily, and if different Asian ladies say the same thing, this is likely to be a scam site. Never send money to your “Asian bride.” That’s the number one rule when it comes to online dating. Even if it seems that you’ve found your perfect Asian bride and if you think you’ve got really close but you have never met, never agree to help her financially, regardless of the “accident” or “emergency” that happened to her.

Sad but true—you should never get too optimistic and always remain a bit more rational than emotional. Don’t blindly trust anyone or anything—the ads, the site, or the Asian ladies you meet. Make phone and video calls and meet your date in real life—the sooner, the better.

Final thoughts

Yes, a man can find a mail-order bride in Asia quite easily. However, you should keep in mind that the times of catalogs with Asian girls and picture brides are gone. Now, Western singles can build genuine relationships with girls from any Asian country, and that’s how technology improves the average mail-order bride marriage success rate.

Basically, all a man needs to do is choose the right place to find an Asian bride, choose the right site, and start looking for someone really special online. The rest is simple—start your love story like you would do with a girl from your home country. Stay open-minded and build a legitimately deep emotional connection with someone you’re going to marry one day.

FAQ

Why are Asian brides still popular?

Basically, that’s explained by the fact that it’s still easy to find an Asian mail-order bride who’d be family- and marriage-minded, physically attractive, well-educated and well-mannered, and 100% motivated to build a healthy relationship with a partner.

Are there any legal issues with marrying an Asian woman?

No, dating Asian women and marrying them isn’t prohibited by the law. A man can legally marry an Asian bride he met online if the couple is able to prove that they have a genuine romantic relationship and that they’ve met in person within a few previous years.

Do Asian mail-order brides speak English?

It largely depends on the country where the Asian bride is from. For example, there are more English speakers among Filipino women than among Chinese women. Still, most women (around 70%) who use Asian dating sites to find future spouses either speak English rather well or are ready to improve their language skills.

Sponsored by David Wygant

















Disclaimer: Pittsburgh City Paper does not endorse or practice services described in paid content.