What are Mail Order Brides & How to Find a Foreign Bride Explained

Mail order brides are widely discussed these days, and it's no wonder why. When an exhaustive love search within your location is off the table, international dating sites are at your service. However, there's so much more about the process of seeking a partner overseas. This guide uncovers the background of a foreign mail order bride notion, the best platforms to find a future spouse, related costs and statistics, and much more.

What does the term "mail order bride" mean?

A mail order bride is a single lady who expresses her will to find a potential husband abroad and relocate to the country of his living in the future. The term itself means meeting a partner and communicating with him through the mail and refers to the times when there was no Internet. If you take a deep dive into history, you'll see that British and French colonists actively searched for European females who would immigrate to America and marry them through advertisements. As people went West with the times, such an option became really popular.

Nowadays, if you want to get a mail order bride, you don't need to send a request to a newspaper and exchange letters with women. This industry keeps up with the times and offers an opportunity to find a potential wife through a dating site or an international marriage agency.

What are the main motivations of women to become mail order brides?

To research this topic, we interviewed over 500 ladies on the best dating sites. It came out that mail order brides are looking for serious relationships with men from abroad for the following reasons:

The desire to meet a guy with the same intentions. Many international brides say that they struggle to find someone with the same goals for the future, meaning marriage and kids.

Unsatisfying portrait of local men. Some ladies are disturbed by the common dating scene in their homeland. Although Russian mail order brides aren't a good option themselves, they insist that guys in their country are mostly alcoholics and unemployed. In Latin America, girls are tired of toxic masculinity behavior.

Attraction to Western men. Females from Eastern European countries, Asia, and South America love the physical appearance of US guys who go to the gym, dress up well, and act confidently.

Curiosity about a foreign dating culture. Mail order girls want to be treated differently. Chinese women strive to feel more initiative from a boyfriend, and ladies from Eastern European countries dream of attention.

Speaking of Eastern Europe, notice that mail order brides from Ukraine are incredibly popular among American singles on online dating services.

Why do men seek mail-order brides?

Now, let's take a closer look at men interested in finding a wife overseas. Here are the main takeouts from communication with guys on mail order brides websites and those who already met a foreign life partner:

They're looking for women with a traditional attitude to a relationship. Many modern US girls are more focused on their careers than on building a family. That's why guys turn to international marriage agencies.

It's important to find certain values. Mail order brides come from different cultural backgrounds, and it's a chance to meet a lady with the preferred features. Asian women are deeply respectful and calm, and those living in Eastern Europe are considered active and warm-hearted.

Western guys want to feel welcomed at home. Lots of modern American females prefer food delivery to cooking, hiring a housekeeper to do chores, and scrolling their Instagram instead of communicating with their husbands and children. Therefore, males choose Filipina mail order brides or any other foreign woman over a local one.

There may be more motives as each case is unique. However, the decision to find a wife overseas is a good solution for many men.

How to get a mail order bride?

For a man who wants to find Thai brides, it's not a problem at all. The same concerns other foreign women because there are several working options for those looking for a wife abroad:

Specialized mail order brides sites

Some of such platforms have a female base from a particular region, for example Sofiadate.com primarily targets at connection Slavic ladies with foreign men. Others, such as Theluckudate.com, have a multigeo audience,. Let's discover the main positives and negatives of using mail order bride websites.

✅Pros:

A top dating service gives easy access to ladies from around the world.

You can use a range of effective communication tools.

Profiles are verified.

There's an opportunity to save time and money in comparison with trips.

❌Cons:

Interaction is paid.

Mail order brides tours

Professional marriage brokers organize romance trips for single men. That may involve registration on a dating site of this company and getting acquainted with women online first. Then, you can request to organize a real appointment with one lady or pick a few. There are solo and group journeys for singles.

✅Pros:

All travel arrangements are made for you.

You may request a translator's assistance.

Date organization and transportation are involved.

❌Cons:

It's expensive, especially for an individual client.

Having a company increases competition.

No guarantee that you'll find a girlfriend during one visit.

Personal international matchmaker

Such mail order brides services assist you in searching for females who may be the best choice for you. You're surveyed to define what you look for in a partner, your preferences concerning appearance, your interests, and relationship purposes. Then, a specialist seeks the most relevant matches.

✅Pros:

An agency saves you time on search.

You don't have to communicate with people who don't meet your expectations.

As potential matches are carefully checked, the possibility of meeting a scammer is zero.

❌Cons:

It costs a lot to hire a professional.

Social media and forums

Potentially, you can find a foreign wife on such platforms considering that singles create groups and try to meet like minded partners there. It's possible to get acquainted with an interesting person among followers on a page related to your hobbies.

✅Pros:

In some sense, it may be beneficial in terms of making new friends and expanding your social circle.

Usually, communication on such sites is free.

It's a chance to meet a girl with the same interests.

❌Cons:

The effectiveness for those seeking more mail order brides is low.

Weak data protection system and high presence of fraudsters.

No extra services, like real gift delivery.

All in all, signing up on an international dating website seems the best decision due to the named advantages.

How much does a mail order bride cost?

When searching for foreign wives, men should take into account such an important aspect as a mail order brides cost. Find out about all major expenditures, fees, and factors that form a total sum next.

Mail order spouse search price

Although it's impossible to find mail order brides for sale, your wallet should be thick enough so you pay on an online dating site and visit your girlfriend abroad. Current prices were carefully checked to discover how much you'll spend:

Using an international dating platform or a mail order brides agency. The sites mentioned earlier use credits or coins as the internal currency. Once you buy a package, you can use different premium options. Usually, men's purchases reach $150-$200 per month.

Communicating on the best mail order bride websites. On average, 1 minute of chatting costs 2 credits, and 1 letter reaches 10. If you want to send virtual and real gifts to a young lady, prices will be higher, especially for a present delivery that is from around 700 credits. However, virtual interaction will make the sum mentioned above.

Preparing a visit. As a recommendation, 1 week is the best solution for the first-time meeting. Your expenses for traveling to mail order bride countries will be approximately $1,000-$2,000.

On average, an online dating period is around 6 months, so this part of getting an overseas bride will make nearly $3,000.

Legal and documentation fees

Arranging the coming of your future wife requires you to take care of potential expenses. Whether you find her among Eastern European women, Asian, or Latin females, she'll have to get a non-immigrant fiancee visa to get to the USA and marry you. Charges are the following:

Application–$535

Processing–$265

Total–$800

Additional fees connected with taking a foreign bride to the USA can be a $20-$40 document translation service, vaccination, and photography. After getting married within 90 days, your wife will have to apply for the Adjustment of Status or Green Card which costs $1,225.

The total sum for a legitimate mail order bride immigration process will be around $2,000.

Maintenance & adaptation costs

Once you find a mail order bride to marry and take her to the USA, you'll face other expenses. Those may include:

English classes–$30 - $100 per hour

Coverage of average monthly expenses–$3,000

Professional studies–$1,000

According to the calculations, post-marriage expenditures are approximately $4,000-$5,000. However, it's necessary to remember about personal needs, interests, and other points.

What factors impact a final mail order bride price?

The formation of an average cost of mail order bride comprises many important details. Let's explore the major ones:

Longevity of using an online dating service. As it's been said earlier, virtual search and communication can take up to 6 months.

Intensity of courting a mail order girfriend. Long distance relationships need the performance of great romantic solutions. You might want to send your partner flowers or gifts, help her improve her English, etc.

Number of trips to see your lady. When you find a soulmate among Asian mail order brides or women of other nationalities, you'll have to buy tickets and head to her country destination to enjoy real dates.

Meetings in person. The price of a dinner with your woman is around $35-$40, and a bouquet can be $30 or so. Basically, that's all about what you're going to do together. A romantic getaway on a weekend can cost $500-$1,000.

Wedding. A small budget celebration is possible to handle with $10,000. Anyway, the largest financial part of mail order marriages can be higher considering your expectations.

So, if we count all the presented sums, the approximate cost of getting foreign brides in the USA is $20,000-$25,000.

Mail order marriages statistics: success & divorce rates

Knowing some facts is crucial for a man searching for a serious relationship with a woman from overseas. Below, you'll find valuable statistics related to foreign mail order brides:

The number of K-1 visa applications reached 23,101 in 2023. There were 19,825 approvals, which means that those lucky ladies became mail order wives.

Asian women lead in numbers. Around 7,000 Filipino ladies entered the USA as partners of US citizens. The second and third places are taken by Mexican and Colombian females, and the entire list also includes mail order spouses from Brazil, Vietnam, and Ukraine.

Around 20% of international marriages end in divorce. It's normal considering that the total US rate is nearly 50%, which is reflected in numbers–689,308 breakups compared to 1,985,072 weddings.

The average income of people who get mail order brides is more than $60,000 per year. A usual annual salary in America is $59,428. Anyhow, a large percentage of men earn at least $100,000 yearly, and this sum is well enough to cover the cost of marrying a foreign lady and post-marriage expenditures.

As you can see, an overseas life partner is a popular option, and the diversity of countries is vast, so you should try to find foreign brides in USA.

Mail order brides legality & regulations

There's a serious reason to ask yourself are mail order brides legal due to worries connected with the possibility of marrying a foreign lady. You should know that the legality of being in international relationships and making a female from overseas your wife is absolutely clear. Nothing here is related to human trafficking crimes or violation of rights. Moreover, there are strict US government regulations on this aspect, including the following ones:

International Marriage Brokerage Regulation Act. Also called IMBRA, this document was made in 2005 to protect mail order women who come to the USA on fiancee visas in order to marry their local boyfriends. The background of a female's financial sponsor, which is a potential husband, is checked in the search for a criminal past. Foreign girls must be provided with information about their rights, laws, and services they can use in case they're abused.

Violence Against Women Act. VAWA was signed in 1994 to let a foreign woman who became a victim of spousal violence and abuse use the benefits of immigration without the participation of her husband, stay in the USA, and apply for a Green Card.

Thus, legit mail order brides are carefully protected from possible crimes that can be committed by their spouses. However, these laws are called not only to keep women safe but also to fight violence against them.

Where do most mail order brides come from? Top 5 сountries

Discover which countries are the most popular ones to find the best mail order brides below:

Ukraine 🇺🇦

🌐Best site to meet Ukrainian women: sofiadate.com

Around 2,000 Ukrainian females entered the USA on fiancee visas in the last few years. They're a perfect mix of modernity and pure classics in terms of relationships. More and more succes stories created on Ukrainian dating sites each year. Unlike Russian women who seek a sugar daddy, these girls strive to progress with their careers and not be dependent on anyone. They bring lots of traditions common to Ukraine to their families, like cleaning the house on Maundy Thursday before Easter and cooking borscht for their spouses and kids.

The Philippines 🇵🇭

🌐Best site to meet Filipina women: sakuradate.com

On average, around 15,000 marriages with foreigners are concluded here per year. Like ladies from other Asian countries, Filipinas use a mail order bride service to find love internationally. Western guys adore Filipino females for their supportive nature and great family values. They love and respect the closest people of their husbands same as theirs.

Vietnam 🇻🇳

🌐Best site to meet Vietnamese women: naomidate.com

More than 1,500 fiancee visas were issued to Vietnamese real mail order brides during the last several years. Their modest, respectful characters and high moral values can't escape the attention of foreign guys who want to have harmony in their marriages. Although Vietnamese women are modern, they still believe in ghosts and other superstitions, which has some charm.

Mexico 🇲🇽

🌐Best site to meet Mexican women: la-date.com

Over 1,000 Mexican women are approved for K-1 visas annually, so if you want to get a mail ordered bride from this country, the chances are great. Girls from Mexico are well-skilled, educated, and hard-working. No wonder why Mexican ladies are so popular among American men. They're not only smart but also easy-going and cheerful. No Birthday will go without a traditional Mexican piñata, and no Cinco de Mayo will be missed.

Colombia 🇨🇴

🌐Best site to meet Colombian women: colombialady.com

Around 1,000 best Latin American brides from Colombia go to the USA with K-1 visas on their passports per year. Ladies from this country are exceptionally enthusiastic and loyal to their men. Whether they dance at a party or cook for their partners, they do it with passion. By the way, chances are you'll be involved in some coffee business as it's common in Colombia and brings income to approximately 550,000 families.

You can find all those foreign girls on a mail order bride app, so you just need to make a choice.

Potential problems with mail order brides

If you want to find a bride in USA, learn typical issues that can appear when seeking and dating a foreign female:

Cultural differences. A girl's background has formed her views and habits which may essentially differ from yours. While dating an Asian girlfriend pay a lot of respect to her family, be tolerant and accept her beliefs, religion, and opinion.

Language barrier. For example, many Russian brides don't know English and have no will to learn it. So, you can switch to ladies from other countries, like Ukraine, Mexico, or the Philippines where many women speak well or strive to improve their level.

Dating etiquette. In Asia, kissing or even hugging in public is badly accepted, and in Latin America, showing feelings and affection is normal. You should research and know how to act and court girls from various regions.

View of a family life. In Scandinavian countries, women want to have equality in relationships so they share chores, care for a child, and other aspects with their husbands. Russian brides don't want to work or do anything about the house, preferring to spend all day at SPA or chatting with girlfriends while their spouse earns money. Thus, it's necessary to define what you want and discuss it with your foreign partner.

When communicating on a mail order bride website, you should be polite and respectful with all females disregarding misunderstandings that may pop up.

Is mail order bride industry worthy of trying?

Best mail order brides sites have opened multiple opportunities for men and women who fail to find soulmates locally. As you can see from the statistics above, real mail order wives exist, and they're not scared of cultural differences or a language barrier. In the online dating industry, love knows no boundaries. However, you must be thoughtful about getting a foreign spouse and conduct deep research before making any serious steps.

Popular questions about mail order brides

How successful are mail order marriages?

In fact, 17% of couples in the USA are intermarried, and lots of them met through mail order bride services. Mixed marriages usually represent the blend of different cultures that goes with acceptance, patience, and respect. So, families involving a foreigner are strong.

What is the average age of a mail order bride?

Women using the services of a mail order bride agency are mostly 24-35. However, you can meet females who are younger or older. Although they have different life stories, they all are searching for a serious relationship.

Are there any legitimate mail order bride websites?

Yes, the top mail order bride sites are listed in this article. Sofiadate is the best option to start with as this platform is equipped with everything you might need, from effective interactive features and a matching system to strong safety measures.

What qualities do mail order brides look for in a man?

Mail order brides want to find respectful men without fetishist purposes or stereotypical views. Those should be family-focused, reliable guys with solid intentions. You must also be aware of the danger connected with a Russian woman who only plans to empty your banking account.

How long does it usually take to get a mail order wife?

Communication with a mail order bride online can take several months before a real meeting. Usually, a dating period lasts from half a year to actually a year, which is quicker than an offline romance period.