Latin Mail Order Brides: 10 Destinations to Meet Them

Latin America is a region with an amazing potential for men who look for women for marriage. The overall female population of this continent exceeds 334 million, so the chances to meet Latin singles are incredibly high. It's important to mention that many Latinas look for love abroad and are very attracted to Western men.

It encourages them to become Latin mail order brides on popular sites and seek serious relationships with the hope that they will lead to a real family. But do all Latin ladies join reputable dating sites searching for life partners? Of course, there are regions where the number of Latina mail order brides is higher. Learn Latin countries with more Latina brides, and discover why looking for potential wives is better there.

10 Best Latin American Countries to Meet a Latina Wife

It's possible to meet a beautiful Latin woman in almost every country on this continent, but appearance isn't the most important thing when choosing a Latin America life partner. You should consider what family traditions the country and people have, whether marriages are durable, what you can expect from local wives, and if Latina women living there are likely to look for serious relationships online.

It's important to make a careful choice of a country in Latin America where you plan to seek a soulmate, so browse the following guide before starting the search for a Latin bride.

Mexico

Female population: 65.8 million

Online dating user penetration: 4.2%

Divorce rate: around 30%

Fertility rate: 1.9 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 30.5 years

Women's employment rate: 45%

Mexico is a paradise for foreigners who are looking for single Latin brides. The share of single ladies in this country is 31.6%, so finding a Latin bride there won't take much time. Latin American women from this country are known for being passionate, emotional, and proud to be Mexicans. They love compliments and have a prowess in presenting themselves to others. You'll surely spot how outgoing, friendly, and witty they are. No wonder men fall in love with their beauty, sexual appeal, and loyalty. When you marry a Mexican girl, you can spot how polite, positive, and cheerful these Latin women are.

The role of women in Mexican culture has always been limited, so modern ladies do a lot to change that. Many women prefer to work, but men still believe their main roles are household and maternal responsibilities. The majority of women are still subordinate to their husbands and revolve around their families and children. No wonder the average marriage duration is 12 years.

Men who are wondering how to find a Mexican wife should definitely try mail order bride sites. Getting a Latin woman from Mexico there requires money since some website services are paid for. Traditional matchmaking sites operate on a prepaid basis, so a man needs around $200 a month to interact with a woman of his choice and around $3,000 to spend a couple of weeks with her in Mexico.

Colombia

Female population: over 18 million

Online dating user penetration: 5.1%

Divorce rate: 30%

Fertility rate: 1.74 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 24

Women's employment rate: 48%

A perfect Latin wife can be found in Colombia, where women are called supportive, faithful, and caring partners. You can spot those Colombian girls are rather demanding and may be high to maintain, but it may happen because they always try to look their best for their spouses.

Not all Colombian women are the same. Ladies from the low and middle classes are more hard-working, patient, and traditional, while upper-class representatives become more independent and ambitious. The majority of Colombian women are conservative and protective of their children. Since local families are very strong and close to each other, they often spend time together. Colombian women's role in the family is clear. They're expected to be homemakers, but these strong women perform many roles because a high percentage of families there consist only of a woman and children.

Getting a Colombian girl on a mail order bride website involves online (from $150 a month) and offline (from $2,500 a trip) expenses. The general Latin bride price may reach $5,000 or more.

Brazil

Female population: 110 million

Online dating user penetration: 7.8%

Divorce rate: 21%

Fertility rate: 1.65 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 28 years

Women's employment rate: 53.5%

Brazil is one of South America's largest countries, so millions of Latin mail order brides are looking for love online. Local women are represented as confident, strong-willed personalities with a high spirit and warm hearts. They're full of energy, sporty, and have tempting curves of tanned bodies in contrast to tender and white-skinned Asian mail order brides. Men never get bored beside these Brazilian hot creatures. A Latin woman from Brazil attracts foreign men with her playfulness, caring nature, and progressive viewpoints, so they look forward to meeting a Hispanic bride of Brazilian origin who's creative and hospitable, too.

Brazilian society is patriarchal, so all household matters are considered the wife's responsibilities. South American women from Brazil are taught to nurture their spouses from childhood, seeing an example of parents.

Women whose home country is Brazil have extensive experience of using matchmaking sites. Men should prepare for much communication and high monthly dating bills from $250. If you add a couple of trips to Brazil, beautiful courtship, wedding, and relocation costs to the total price, the Latin bride's price will start from $12,000.

Peru

Female population: 17.3 million

Online dating user penetration: 2.1%

Divorce rate: 0.5 divorces per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 2.22 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 23

Women's employment rate: 66%

Peruvian women differ a lot from many Latin brides in their independence, love for children, and loyalty. These are affectionate, attractive, and family-oriented Latin girls who want to marry once and forever and, therefore, look for long-term relationships. They're characterized by a welcoming nature and practical mind, making them amazing partners for many men.

The role of these Latin brides is very significant in Peruvian families. Many men give the role of the head to their wives, who are called the pillars of the home. Despite such recognition in their eyes, these Latin women still have to cope with the abundance of home chores and care about their close people. Women have to suffer from gender inequality and struggle to be as respected and highly paid as local men.

Getting a Latin wife in Peru is less expensive than in many other countries. The local cost of living index is 1.37 times lower than the world's average, so you can save on Latin bride costs. Buying a Peruvian wife for $10,000 is possible without a posh wedding and a simple real life first date experience.

Argentina

Female population: 23 million

Online dating user penetration: 11.3%

Divorce rate: 1.1 per 1,000 residents

Fertility rate: 1.91 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 33.2

Women's employment rate: 50.8%

Argentina has a wide selection of single Latin women interested in family-oriented relationships. Local Latinas are friendly and welcoming. Like Ukrainian mail order brides, ladies from sunny Argentina are known for hospitality, health consciousness, and a strong sense of independence. These women always look amazing since they're obsessed with their appearances. Men should know that Argentinian brides are also characterized as passionate, strong-willed, and at the same time nurturing.

The lifestyle of modern Argentinian ladies is rather diverse. Family and relationships take a central place in this society, so ties with parents always remain strong, even after marriage. Latin women from Argentina consider careers crucial, but they find work and family life balance for everyone's comfort.

The cost of a 2-week trip to Argentina starts at $2,500. If you spend 3-4 months online, make at least three trips to your Latin bride's country, add visa, small wedding, and relocation costs, you may see that your wife's budget is around $12,000.

Chile

Female population: 10 million

Online dating user penetration: 4.1%

Divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 1.54 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 32.6

Women's employment rate: 55.3%

Wondering how to buy a wife in Chile? Websites with Latin mail order brides list many potential female partners with much in common. Chilean girls are somewhat conservative, respectful, and modest. It's one of the best countries to find a Latin wife who's hospitable, open-minded, and enjoyable. When you meet a woman from Chile in real life, you'll spot their charm, intellect, and some sort of independence.

Having a Chilean wife has a number of advantages. Local people prefer to have small families with one or two kids, and their focus is on family. They also appreciate extended families and help their parents even when they separate from them. Local people usually conflate womanhood with motherhood, but more local ladies want to achieve success in their careers. No wonder Chile received the first female president in 2006 with a cabinet where half of all members are female.

The cost of living in Chile is a little higher than in other Latin American countries, so visiting a Latin bride personally and relocating her will cost more. Therefore, a Latin bride price can range from $6,000 without a wedding up to $16,000 with it.

Venezuela

Female population: 13.6 million

Online dating user penetration: 3%

Divorce rate: 0.7 divorces per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 2.23 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 29.4

Women's employment rate: 40.3%

Latin women from Venezuela are the epitome of beauty and care. Their striking appearances, high level of intelligence, and charisma make them desired by men worldwide. The warmth and inner heat of these women allow enjoying passionate, emotional, and vibrant relationships. It's worth adding that these Latina women are also exceedingly loyal, affectionate, and quite possessive, so men shouldn't even think to look at other women.

Venezuelan women have always played asymmetrical roles to men. They continue to have a prominent position in the domestic sphere and make the backbone of the family structure. All family members highly respect women, and grannies are revered in exceptional ways. Though many Venezuelan women look for equality with men, they still have to come to terms with their current role.

A Latin bride from Venezuela isn't a cheap alternative to a woman met in a traditional way. A Latin bride met online can be more suitable for a life partner role than other ladies. Moreover, getting a Latin wife this way can be more affordable since the total bride cost is around $8,000.

The Dominican Republic

Female population: 5.5 million

Online dating user penetration: 3.8%

Divorce rate: 2.7 per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 2.3 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 19 years

Women's employment rate: 52%

Latin mail order brides from the Dominican Republic will be great partners for men who dream of big families with several children. They're robust and confident, so men shouldn't be surprised to see initiative from Latin ladies living there. Dominican Republic women are also hot, sensual, and kind, with captivating beauty and a friendly nature.

Though Dominican women are expected to be submissive and obedient, it often isn't the case. These Latin American brides are known as nurturers, but they can easily take the roles of decision-makers and financial providers. Not everyone knows that many Dominican households are single, and Latin girls from this country maintain them successfully even without male supporters.

The cost of a Latin mail order wife from the Dominican Republic is similar to other Latina brides' prices. Men should spend several months interacting with ladies and winning the love of one Latin bride, visiting her, and preparing for a wedding, so the general Dominican bride's price will be from $7,000.

El Salvador

Female population: 3.3 million

Online dating user penetration: 5%

Divorce rate: 0.8 per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 1.82 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 22.5

Women's employment rate: 41%

Though Latin women living in El Salvador are unique, they have much in common with Mexican brides. At the same time, they have a strong sense of personal pride and may be sensitive to other people's grief. They like strong hugs and friendly kisses even with new acquaintances, so try not to be jealous about your Latin mail order bride from El Salvador.

All Salvadorans are about an easy angle towards life, so they won't work if it can tomorrow. Despite such a light-minded attitude to many duties, local women make amazing moms and care well about their children. These ladies also like to spend time alone, so men should be understanding when their Latin brides ask them to leave for some time.

Since the quality of life in El Salvador is similar to the majority of countries located in South America and it's cheaper than in the USA more than 40%, the Latin wife price is also similar, ranging from $7,000 to $11,000.

Jamaica

Female population: 1.5 million

Online dating user penetration: 4.6%

Divorce rate: 1.5 per 1,000 people

Fertility rate: 1.36 births per woman

Average marriage age for women: 33.2

Women's employment rate: 46%

Jamaica is home to peculiar Latin women since men can find stunning African-American ladies to marry here. Local women have a great passion for American men and other Western grooms since local men are rather lazy and can reject sending money to their close people even if they're in need.

Jamaican brides are exclusive Latin women who like freedom, independence, and traditional family values. They are witty and educated, so you may also spot their flirtatious and confident nature in online interaction. The greatest benefits of these Latin American women are their straightforwardness, inner strength, and endless optimism. They like to eat and are characterized as creative and resilient personalities.

Speaking of Jamaican family values, they have a deep respect and love for their extended family. They can be called stern parents who take responsibility for their children and do their best to raise them with intelligent and well-mannered personalities. Jamaicans are also religious and have tightly-knit families even when they marry and live separately.

An average Jamaican bride costs more than in most Latin countries. It's more expensive to arrive and live in this country, almost 30%, so the bride's price will start at $10,000.

Summary

Latin America is a continent that Western feminized trends haven't strongly influenced. The majority of countries still promote traditional family values of the patriarchal society. That’s what attracts foreign men to Latin brides, besides their unique characters, exceptional beauty, and vibrant personalities.

It's also easier to look for a Latin mail order bride since the number of singles is calculated in millions, and lots of these women are registered on mail order sites to seek overseas partners first of all. Therefore, it doesn't make sense to postpone your search for a Latina bride, so start it as fast as possible.