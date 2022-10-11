6 Best Online Casino and Online Gambling Sites in 2024





Casino games have always attracted a wide variety of people. In part, this is because of the different games available, which can often mean that there is a game for every person. Of course, there's also the thrill that comes with gambling.

An emergence of online gambling sites has made casino games widely available. The top online casinos will normally offer live dealer games, slot games, and specialty games, as well as sports betting and real money games. With so many websites claiming to be the best online casino, it can be hard to find the best ones. This is why we have created a handpicked list of the best online casino sites for you to choose from.

Some of the best online casino sites include:

Disclaimer: Before you begin your journey with online real money casinos you should know that playing online casino games can be addictive. With real money gambling sites, there is also a financial risk that you need to consider. If you need more information on this, you can find free gambling addiction resources online. These will help you get the help you need or assist those in your circle who might need help.

Top Online Gambling Sites in 2023

Red Dog Casino is one of the most popular online casinos in the United States. The online website was created in 2019 and has since become one of the most notable gambling sites. Red Dog Casino is also licensed. With every gambling site, a license ensures its legitimacy.

One of the things that many enjoy about Red Dog Casino is the large welcome bonus of up to 245%. This bonus allows you to play online casino games for much longer than you might have anticipated while reducing the financial risk.

If you want to play games without worrying about financial risk, this online casino offers free versions of every single casino game. What's more, for those wanting to deposit money to play, there are no fees required. You can use Visa, Mastercard, direct bank transfers, and crypto coins.

And the user interface is very easy to use. It features quality graphics and easy-to-find games, which makes this website an easy choice among competitors. Outside of the web interface, Red Dog Casino also offers mobile gaming, which is great for those who want to play on the go. The mobile interface is fully adjusted to be more compatible with the smaller screen.

Finally, they have excellent customer support for those who need help using online gambling sites.

Pros:

No fees for withdrawals or deposits

Instant customer support available through different channels

Free versions of every game

Cons:

Very few table game selection

Withdrawals are only allowed if you have $150 in your account

No sports betting

Ignition Casino is another one of the top online casinos. It was created in 2016 and allows players from all over the US to play. Its license is under Curacao.

This online gambling site boasts 280 different games belonging to different categories. The easy-to-use interface also allows users to quickly browse through the available games.

However, when compared to other websites the game selection on this one might seem limited. The game categories include:

Over 200 slot games

Over 25 table games

22 specialty games

17 different video poker games

5 different live dealer games

For deposits and withdrawals, they allow nine different banking options. However, these don't include any e-wallets, which have quickly become the norm in the online casino space. The minimum deposit for those who want to join varies based on the payment method they choose. For example, American Express, Visa, and MasterCard also require fees of up to 9.9%. Checks also have a fee of $100.

For those who do choose to join, there are many impressive welcome bonuses and promotions which they can benefit from. The website boasts that their welcome bonus is up to $3,000.

Outside of the welcome bonus, Ignition Casino also offers some deposit match bonuses, which can be found weekly. These could amount to $5,000 over a year. They also have Bitcoin reload bonuses for those who want to make the most of the available promotions.

One of the biggest downsides of this online gambling site is the lack of mobile gaming. While there is some compatibility between devices, those who choose to game on their phone could lose up to 30% of games. This is a large percentage as it reduces the available games to almost 200.

Pros:

Wide variety of online casino games

Excellent customer service

Many recurring bonuses

Cons:

High fees with most deposit methods

Limited mobile gaming

E-wallet banking method not available

Super Slots was created in 2020, making it one of the newest online gambling sites. This online casino is located in Panama and it's licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission.

Those in the US playing its online casino games will be able to fully access all of the real money casino games on this website. They will also be able to use all of the features and deposit options of this online casino.

With Super Slots, players can choose between either the Black or Red Casino. Both of these live dealer game options include a wide variety of games. The Black casino is the biggest of the two.

In terms of bonuses, there are 11 different bonuses that users can benefit from. These offer a wide variety of rewards which include, free spins, money, and even a $1,000 bitcoin bonus.

They also have a $6,000 welcome bonus available, as well as a 10% weekly rebate. This variety of different bonuses means that everyone can find a way to benefit from Super Slots - between the referral casino bonuses, the welcome bonus, or a combination of the two.

In terms of banking options, most cards and cryptocurrencies are accepted. Wire transfer is also an option, but it usually carries a 3% fee.

In terms of the user interface, this is not the easiest website to use, especially when compared to some of the other options. However, they do offer mobile compatibility which can be important to users. They also have an advanced search bar, which makes it easier for users to search for the games they need.

Like most online casinos the games in the mobile version are limited. This can make it hard for those who love real money casino games and want to play their games on the go. Still, even in the mobile version, you should be able to find certain table games, online poker, and other options.

The most limited category in the mobile version is surprisingly slot games. This is certainly something that US online casinos don't usually do, as they try to have compatible versions of all of their games.

Pros:

Great banking options, especially for those interested in using cryptocurrencies

Great welcome bonuses and recurring bonuses

Very good selection of games

Cons:

The user interface is not as easy to use as in some other online casinos

The mobile version is very limited

Their customer service is not as good

Wild Casino is another great option for those looking for the best casino games. This is one of the oldest-standing casino websites, having first begun in 1991. This in part has allowed it to build its reputation as a legit online casino.

Those interested in using Wild Casino will be glad to know that US players are accepted on this online casino site, even though the license for this casino site comes from the Panama Gaming Commission.

As far as game selection for real money casino games, this online casino has just about everything. They offer a variety of slot games, table games, online poker, and several other types of card games. They also have two live casinos to choose from.

In terms of bonuses and promotions, the list is extensive. There are several welcome bonuses available, which widely depend on the type of currency you are using. There are also casino reload bonuses, sports reload bonuses, and first deposit match bonus available. For those who want to gamble online, but also want to make the most out of their money, this large selection can be key.

As far as payment options go, they allow all credit cards with a 3% fee and cryptocurrencies without any additional fees. Bitcoin is the most popular crypto used on the website. Direct money deposits also require a 3% fee.

One area where Wild Casino is lacking in comparison to other casino websites is its customer support. Their customer support is not as fast or effective as the customer service offered by other casino sites.

Finally, their interface can be fairly straightforward. But the online casino lacks a mobile app. Still, their website seems to load fine on mobile, which can be nice if you want to play games on your phone.

Pros:

Best welcome bonuses

Huge variety of games

Great payment options

Cons:

No mobile app is available

Live chat and phone support are unavailable

The mobile website requires a flash player

BitStarz Casino was originally launched in 2014. It is currently licensed and regulated in Curacao. This is one of the few online casino sites on this list that doesn't allow US players to join.

There are many banking options, with a minimum deposit starting from $5. The most impressive aspect of Bit Starz is that bank transfers don't require any fees. Most cards do have a 2.5% fee. Bitcoin can also be used without a fee on this website.

The no-deposit welcome bonus is another great feature of this website. Essentially, all users can get 20 free spins. Once they have finished, they can continue with the deposit match. Their match amount goes up to $100 or 1 BTC.

Bit Starz Casino has 850 available games, but depending on the user, some games might not be available. Their most impressive game is their 3D online slots which have quite a few fans.

Pros:

Over 850+ different games

Great payment options

Compatibility with most devices

Cons:

Past problems with payouts

Not all games are available everywhere

Not open in the US

Mbit Casino is many users' favorite online casino. It offers a large number of games - 3,500 casino games to be exact. This is one of the biggest reasons why so many users choose this casino. The games are also known to be fair and legitimate, and there is no evidence of rigged games.

Mbit Casino has also created a wide range of bonuses and a loyalty program to keep customers coming back. Another big selling point is their welcome bonus, which can include up to 5BTC and 300 free spins.

Mbit Casino is heavily focused on community, which is why they have an active discord server for players. They also offer excellent customer support that is available 24/7 to support players.

The interface is another big selling point for this site as it is easy to navigate and has beautiful graphics. This makes it easy for people to not only enjoy the available games, but also the tournaments. Most tournaments also offer great rewards like free spins.

Mbit Casino is completely legitimate. It is licensed and regulated by Curacao. Additionally, all payment methods are fully secure to use. The most common way to pay on Mbit is with cryptocurrency. They also offer a converter for when you want to exchange the cryptocurrency you are using.

Pros:

Instant payouts

Discord server for faster communication with other players

Over 3,000 different games

Cons:

Some countries don’t have live dealers

There is no sports betting

Some negative online reviews by customers

How We Picked the Best Online Casino Sites

When choosing the best casinos for online casino gambling, we took into account a wide variety of factors.

These are things that any gamer should consider before joining online gambling sites.

Fairness

There have been many reports of rigged games with untrustworthy online casinos. This can be a problem and lead to money loss. For this reason, we have only selected real money online casinos that are safe to use and maintain the required licensing. Licensing ensures online gambling is done fairly and safely.

Keep in mind: With any online casino, there is always a risk of losing money after losing the game. But, with the top online casinos presented on this list, you do not need to worry about losing money if you actually win real money in the game.

Licensing

A gaming license for online casinos will usually be issued by the governing body or agency in the country it’s located in. The license means that the casinos are operating legally.

It is also important because the license helps secure the payment systems and prizes used when gambling online. Finally, it can be a good way of ensuring that online slots, video poker games, and other casino games are not rigged.

Game Variety

Game variety can vary widely with each website. For the most part, many online gambling sites will try to offer games in every category. However, there are always occasions when real money online casinos only focus on a limited number of games.

This practice is relatively uncommon as most people playing casino games online will want to access different games. This is why most websites have online slots, live dealer games, video poker, and several other games available.

When looking at game variety, we also look at whether they are compatible on both mobile and desktop. Many online casinos offer limited compatibility on mobile devices. This can be a problem for players who prefer to play on the go.

Bonuses

There are many different types of online casino bonuses available. Each website will normally offer a welcome bonus as well as some other promotion(s).

When looking at the bonuses, you should always check to see if there is a deposit bonus, reload bonus, or recurring weekly bonus that you can benefit from. These types of bonuses can make all the difference when you are gambling online.

Payment Methods

Most online casinos typically offer a variety of payment methods. These almost always include a credit or debit card deposit. This method typically requires the user to pay fees, which tend to range from 3% to almost 10% of the total deposit amount.

Another frequently used payment method is direct deposit. This is usually an easy way of adding money to your account, but it often has the highest minimum deposit.

Finally, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies have slowly become the norm in the online gambling world. This is why most online gambling sites offer an extra welcome bonus and deposit bonus if you use bitcoin or some other type of crypto for your first deposit.

When selecting the top online casinos for this list, we took note of both the payment methods and the fee structures that these gambling sites used.

UI/UX

Finally, all of the best online casinos have easy-to-use interfaces that allow users to quickly find the games they are looking for.

This is why the interface on both mobile and desktop was taken into account when we were deciding which sites should make it on this list.

Best Online Casino FAQs

Which online casino has the best payouts?

All of the online casinos mentioned above have excellent payouts. mBit Casino offers instant payouts, and therefore, might be the best online casino for payouts.

Not only are mBit Casino payouts extremely fast but they also offer large payouts. For example, they reported a payout of 100 bitcoins to a single player for their earnings.

This helps set mBit casino games as the best online casino in terms of payouts.

Can you win real money playing at this list of online casinos?

Yes, you can make real money from these online casinos. What is important to remember with that is that different games can often have different payout rates.

It is also important to remember that there is always a financial risk when gambling and not every game will result in a win.

If you find yourself getting addicted to playing and hoping for a win, then you might need to contact someone for help. Online gambling addiction can be harmful to both the person and their finances.

Are online casinos safe?

Many online casinos are safe. The best way to ensure online gambling is legitimate is by looking through the website for proof of licensing. Apart from licensing, you should also take note of previous user reviews.

Note: Websites that are known for rigging games or not paying out, should be avoided.

What is the best legitimate online casino?

The best legitimate online casino is different for each person. All of the online casinos on this list are legit, but you may prefer one option over the others based on the types of online games you prefer to play.

Fee structures also weigh heavily on which site is best. That, along with the bonuses and payouts, can make a huge difference.

Where can I find a trusted online casino?

If you want to find trusted online casino sites, you will need to begin by thoroughly researching the licensing of each website. By knowing the licensing, terms and conditions, and regulations of each casino site, you will be able to determine which one is best for you.

Our handpicked list of the best online casinos that can be trusted includes:

Conclusion

There are many casino sites online that are great for gambling. When choosing the best online casinos, you need to look at the different payment methods available, bonuses, fee structures, licensing, and payouts offered. That, along with the variety of games available, can help you determine which website is best for you.

Always make sure to use a safe website. You don't want to risk your safety and security while gambling online. Choosing a website with the right licensing is the key to a safe gaming experience.