3 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (Personally Tested) | Pittsburgh City Paper

The best site to buy YouTube views, according to our findings, is MediaMister.com

In the fast-paced world of content creation, ambitious YouTubers know the struggle all too well. Crafting engaging videos takes time and effort, but getting those all-important views on YouTube can also be an uphill battle.

Whether you're a seasoned content creator looking to boost your channel's reach or a newcomer eager to monetize your content, getting those views is a crucial step in every YouTube journey. You need all the eyes you can get on your videos to make your make, but waiting for them to trickle in can be frustrating.

That is precisely why Buying YouTube views can be a game-changer - a quick way to boost your video’s visibility. But let's be honest; finding a reliable source for buying YouTube views can be a daunting task.

That's where we step in - our review team has extensively evaluated 20+ social media growth websites to bring you the top three sites to buy YouTube views. These recommendations are based on quality, authenticity, value for money, and real customer feedback – everything you need to make the right decision.

Let’s dive in...

Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views

Our Overall Score: 4.8/5

Media Mister continues to lead the charge as a top-rated YouTube service provider, achieving an impressive 4.8-star rating. In terms of quality, reputation, and all-round value for money, there's no better place for YouTube creators looking to get ahead.

Overview and Features

A staple on the scene for around 12 years now, Media Mister remains the best site to buy YouTube views of guaranteed authenticity. They’ve put together a fantastic platform with a user-friendly interface, stacked with a choice of YouTube views packages with limitless customization options.

Their targeted YouTube views are particularly impressive – more than 50 major markets to choose from, including the USA, the UK, Arab Countries, France, Germany, Egypt & Morocco, Nigeria & Ghana, and dozens more.

Across the board, they guarantee nothing but 100% real YouTube views performed by legit members of the YT community in the normal way. No passwords are needed – you just enter the URL of any public YouTube video, and they do their thing.

Most major payment methods are accepted (including cards, PayPal, and Crypto), and all transactions are processed through an SSL-encrypted payment gateway. Perhaps most importantly of all, you get a full money-back guarantee on every order, valid for the first 30 days.



Also, Media Mister is widely acknowledged as the top spot for buying YouTube views. Trusted news sources like the Monterey Herald, Times Herald Online, and The Reporter have highlighted its excellence, making it the go-to choice for boosting your YouTube presence.

In short, Media Mister offers a fast, effective, and affordable way to get your YouTube view count in order, with pretty much zero risk involved.



Read this full review of Media Mister

Pros:

A huge range of customization options is available

Guaranteed 100% authentic YouTube views

There are more than 50 major target markets to choose from

An established and reputable YouTube growth company

A broad range of payment methods are accepted

Friendly and helpful customer support team

Cons:

No Free Trial

Pricing and Packages

Outstanding overall value for money – popular package options include 1000 Normal Views for $16, 5000 Shorts Views for $82, and 2500 High-Retention Views for $89.

User Testimonials

Media Mister’s extensive archive of positive feedback points to a popular choice for all types of YouTube creators, vloggers, brands, and businesses on the lookout for genuinely high-quality social signals that don’t cut corners. They promise wall-to-wall authenticity, and that’s exactly what they deliver.

Refund Guarantee

The refund guarantee at Media Mister is valid for 30 days, during which customers can request a refund if their order is not delivered within the agreed time frame.

Our Overall Score: 4.5/5

Coming in at a close second with a huge 4.5 out of five stars, GetAFollower has grown into one of the most advanced and dynamic YouTube growth specialists on the scene. It is a great place to pick up promotional packages for all major social media platforms, particularly if you’re out to buy them in bulk.

Overview and Features

If you’re the type that believes bigger is better, this is definitely one of the best sites to head to buy cheap YouTube views. There’s no shortage of low-cost entry-level options available, but the real magic lies in their top-end packages. They can set you up with anything from 100 to 1 million views per order – all guaranteed authentic and with plenty of customization options.

They also cover the full spectrum of YouTube view types - Live Stream Views, Shorts Views, Premiere Waiting Views, High-Retention Views, and more.

Demonstrating total commitment to safety and discretion, GetAFollower uses a slow, drip-feed delivery system to incrementally roll out views. Rather than algorithms or bots, they perform views manually in the normal way, at a speed that’s completely natural. It takes time, but it’s worth it.

GetAFollower is also a great place to head if looking to learn about the whole YouTube engagement thing, with an archive of FAQs, regularly updated blog posts, and other useful articles. Their live chat support is available at the click of a button, and they guarantee an unbeatable retention rate – backed by a refill warranty.

Some sellers claim to cover all bases (from newcomers to the biggest influencers), but this is one of the few places that actually does it.

Read this full review of GetAFollower

Pros:

Unbeatable deals on bulk purchases

A huge range of views package options is available

Real views sourced from active YouTubers

Extensive refill warranty on all orders

Quick and easy purchase process (no password)

Great live chat support

Cons:

No support available outside working hours

Pricing and Packages

The best on the web for bulk purchases – package examples include 50000 Live Stream Views for $355, 50000 Normal Views for $770, or 10000 Shorts Views for just $161.

User Testimonials

GetAFollower’s feedback points to a fantastic all-rounder, where safety and discretion are clear priorities. No gimmicks or questionable claims to fame – they keep things simple and deliver packages of all sizes through completely organic channels.

Refill Guarantee

A particularly impressive facet of GetAFollower’s service is that every order is covered by a 60-day retention warranty, during which any drops in the views you buy will be refilled at no additional cost.

Our Overall Score: 4.2/5

Buy Real Media has built its name on supplying safe YouTube views from real people at consistently rock-bottom prices. For anyone looking to spend as little as possible while still benefiting from real views, this is about as good as it gets.

Overview and Features

Make no mistake about it - Buy Real Media offers a dizzying array of YouTube growth and engagement packages. It also happens to be a great site to purchase real YouTube views for next to nothing.

Turn up with just ten bucks, and you'll still be taking home some change – their sub-ten-bucks package range really is something else.

Even for this, you’re still looking at the real thing – everyday YouTube users watching your videos in the normal way, with no funny business involved. Buy Real Media can set you up with hundreds (if not thousands) of views for pocket money, complete with a full refund guarantee and solid customer support.

Simple yet effective, they’ve put together a no-nonsense platform that gets straight down to business. If your main goal is to give your YouTube channel a boost without breaking the bank, Buy Real Media is the place to be.

Read this full review of Buy Real Media

Pros:

Massive range of sub $10 packages available

Guaranteed authenticity across the board

Streamlined and simplified purchase process

Good customer support service

Excellent cross-platform engagement packages

Very positive customer feedback

Cons:

Less Expertise

Pricing and Packages

Simply amazing low-cost options – typical package prices include 1000 Live Stream Views for just $8, 1000 Shorts Views for $17, and 5000 High-Retention Views for $176.

User Testimonials

It’s the sheer value for money of what’s on offer at Buy Real Media that shines, as is evident in their feedback and testimonials. They’ve built a solid track record for turning tiny budgets into measurable results, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Refund Guarantee

Buy Real Media’s refund guarantee is valid for one month from the date of purchase. During this, you can request a refund if they fail to get the job done.

Factors to Consider When Buying YouTube Views

Buying YouTube views can be a great way to kickstart your YouTube channel’s growth. However, it's essential to understand that not all sellers are created equal. In fact, choosing the wrong provider can potentially harm your YouTube account rather than help it.

Before you even consider placing an order for YouTube engagement services, you must ensure that the seller gets the job done right. This means considering four equally important quality and performance factors, as follows:

Reputation and Experience of the Seller

When considering a seller, always dig into their background. How long have they been in business? Do they have a strong online presence with a professional website and social media profiles? Experienced sellers are more likely to provide high-quality services and adhere to ethical standards. They understand the intricacies of YouTube's algorithm and know how to deliver views and engagement that won't trigger red flags or penalties on your YouTube account.

Refill Warranty and Money-Back Guarantee

Reputable YouTube growth services will always stand behind their products. Look for sellers who offer a refill warranty and a money-back guarantee. A refill warranty ensures that if the views or engagement you buy drop below a certain threshold, the seller will refill them without any additional charges. Meanwhile, a money-back guarantee provides you with a safety net, just in case things don’t turn out as planned.

Safe Delivery Speed

One of the most common mistakes people make when buying YouTube views is opting for services that promise instant delivery. While it may be tempting to see your view count skyrocket overnight, this can be a red flag for YouTube. An instant surge in views can trigger YouTube's algorithms, resulting in a potential suspension or removal of your video. A safe delivery speed is essential - a pace that mimics natural user behavior, keeping your YouTube account safe from penalties.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

Customer reviews and ratings are valuable resources to gauge the reliability of a seller. Look for authentic, detailed testimonials that discuss the results achieved and the overall experience. However, be discerning when examining reviews. Some reviews can be fake or manipulated to create a positive image. It's a good idea to look for reviews on third-party websites or forums where customers have discussed their experiences with YouTube engagement services.

Each of the three sellers discussed above was analyzed on the basis of these four key performance indicators and, in all instances, comfortably outperformed comparable YouTube growth specialists.

Benefits of Buying YouTube Views

Buying views can be a fantastic way to support and speed up your channel's growth. When purchased views for YouTube videos come from real people in the normal way, they can be just as effective as organic views.

From engagement to monetization to getting more organic eyes on your content, an investment in premium video views can pay dividends. Here’s how:

Increase the Visibility of Your Channel

One of the biggest benefits of paid views is that they instantly increase the visibility of your channel. When you have a substantial number of views on your videos, your content appears more credible while gaining favor with the YouTube algorithm. This can be especially helpful if you're just starting and looking to establish your presence in a competitive niche. As your videos gain more views, they show up in search results and recommendations, attracting a wider audience to your YouTube channel.

Boost engagement

The YouTube community loves engagement. When your videos receive a healthy number of views, it signals to other people that your content is worth checking out. As more people engage with your videos, they benefit from more organic shares, comments, and general recommendations. This boost in engagement can snowball, creating a ripple effect that results in increased organic engagement and better all-round performance for your content.

More Organic Views

There’s really no better way to jumpstart the growth of your channel than with a paid package of social proof. As your videos gain momentum and appear in front of more viewers, you'll see a surge in organic views. Organic views are those that come from real, interested viewers who discover your content naturally, without any paid promotion. This is where the real value lies – it's a legitimate way to attract a dedicated audience and build a loyal following.

Make More Money

Once you've achieved the milestone of 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours, your YouTube channel becomes eligible for monetization. Buying YouTube views can be a strategic step towards reaching this goal faster. Plus, the more views you get, the more revenue you can generate through ad placements, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing. Every view contributes to the amount of money you can make on YouTube, so more is always better.

How Can You Buy YouTube Views?

Irrespective of how many you intend to buy, purchasing YouTube views should be pretty straightforward. Be wary of sellers who complicate the purchase process or request too much information, as you could be looking at a scam.

Here’s how the basic purchase process should look:

Use reviews and recommendations to find a seller you can trust.

Choose the type of views you need (regular views, YouTube Shorts views, etc.)

Find the right package to suit your requirements and budget.

Choose a geo-targeted location aligned with your target audience.

Ensure they’re legit views from real YouTube users before buying.

Submit the URL of the video you want the views added to.

Add your package to your cart and head to the checkout page .

Complete the transaction securely and await delivery.

FAQs About Buying YouTube Views

What are YouTube Views?

YouTube views refer to the number of times a video has been watched on the YouTube platform. Each time a user clicks on a video and watches it, the view count increases. Views are a key metric for measuring the popularity and reach of a video.

What Is Meant by ‘Purchasing’ YouTube Views?

Purchasing YouTube views means paying real users to watch your videos. It's a strategy to increase your video's exposure and enhance engagement within the YouTube community.

Is Buying Views Safe for My YouTube Channel?

Absolutely, it's safe to buy YouTube views if you buy it from the reputable provider. Purchasing real views from active, authentic YouTube users can boost your visibility and engagement without risking your channel's integrity.

How to Ensure the Purchased Views Are Real?

Carefully evaluate the seller to ensure they deliver views from genuine users, not bots or spam. Real views are essential for maintaining your channel's credibility.

How Much Does It Cost to Purchase Views for YouTube?

The cost varies based on the seller and the quantity you order. You can start buying real views for as little as $2.00 with some reputable sellers.

Why Do Views Matter on YouTube?

Views matter because they enhance your video's credibility, increase visibility, and attract more organic engagement. The more views you have, the more likely your content is to be recommended.

Is Buying Views Legal?

Yes, it's legal when you buy 100% legitimate views from real users. These views occur naturally, just like organic views, and do not breach any of YouTube's terms and conditions.

When Will My Purchased Views Be Delivered?

Delivery typically begins quickly, but it's essential to ensure the gradual rollout of your views to maintain the appearance of organic growth.

Are There Any Limits to How Many YouTube Views I Can Buy?

There are no fixed limits – it all depends on the seller. Some offer packages with a few thousand views, while others can provide you with a million or more, depending on your needs.

Which is the Best Place to Buy YouTube Views?

The best place to buy YouTube views is MediaMister.com. They provide real views to help you improve the ranking of your videos.

Buying YouTube Views: A Game Changer for Your YouTube Channel

Buying YouTube video views can be a powerful tool to boost your channel's visibility and credibility, but the key lies in approaching it through the proper channels. When you invest in genuine views from real people, it can bring a broad range of benefits - increased exposure, improved search rankings, enhanced social proof, and the potential to attract more organic viewers.

Each of the companies in our listings has established a solid reputation for delivering authentic and effective services for YouTube channel growth. All equally safe places to pick up real YouTube views for your videos without taking risks on spam or bots.

Nevertheless, it's important to remember that while purchased views can provide an initial boost, they can't compensate for substandard content. No matter how many views your videos accumulate, if the content itself is lacking in quality, engaging storytelling, or value to the audience, it won't sustain a loyal viewership.

Investing your time and effort in creating top-tier content should, therefore, be your main focus, complemented and accelerated by services like these.