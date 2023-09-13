Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Reservoir Media Madison McFerrin, part of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Thu., Sept. 14

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN/SOUTH SIDE

Music acts from all over the world will convene in Pittsburgh for a multi-day event. The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center with the Uhuru Jazz Series — a live performance featuring composer Nigel Hall and vocalist Madison McFerrin — and Taste of Jazz. The festivities then move to Highmark Stadium where crowds will experience an impressive roster of talent from Pittsburgh and beyond. Some events have already sold out, so get your tickets while you still can. Continues through Sun., Sept. 17. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown and 510 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $33-100. pittsburghjazzfest.org

COMEDY • SEWICKLEY

Nicole Travolta: Doing Alright. 7:30 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $30. thelindsaytheater.org

Fri., Sept. 15

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Oakland Block Party. 3–11 p.m. Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. oaklandblockparty.com

click to enlarge Photo: Travis Shinn Twin Temple at Stage AE

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Behemoth with Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $39.50–75. promowestlive.com

ART • NORTH SIDE

Andrea Peña Opening Reception. 6–8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 1. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. Registration required. mattress.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Acrobatique Creative Pittsburgh Fashion Week at the PPG Place Wintergarden

FASHION • DOWNTOWN

Local designers flaunt their sartorial ideas during Pittsburgh Fashion Week at the PPG Place Wintergarden. The catwalk unfolds for models ready to showcase stylish works by several designers, each of which contributed five to six looks. Select ticket holders can also enjoy VIP perks before the show, and attend an after party featuring opportunities to meet the talent and collect exclusive swag bags. 6:30–10 p.m. One PPG Place, Downtown. Tickers start at $25. pghfw.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Deon Cole: My New Normal Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50–99.50. librarymusichall.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.25–71.25. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 16

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE

Millvale Days. 12–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Millvale Community Library. 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. All ages. millvalelibrary.org

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Arbor Aid. 5–9 p.m. Tree Pittsburgh Heritage Nursery. 32 62nd St., Lawrenceville. $25-75. treepittsburgh.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD

Speedy Ortiz with Poolblood. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. therobotoproject.com

MUSIC • CHESWICK

moe. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater. 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $35-40. mntviewamp.com

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Three Stooges Festival with Sean Collier. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 17

FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL

Polish Hill Arts Fest. 12–6 p.m. Polish Hill Civic Association. 3060 Brereton St., Polish Hill. Free. facebook.com/phca.pittsburgh

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

A time-honored rural tradition receives an urban twist when two local organizations present the first-ever Pittsburgh County Fair. Created by Ferment Pittsburgh and Grow Pittsburgh, the fair will bring hands-on demonstrations, workshops, contests, vendors, entertainment, farm animals, and local food, drink, and farmers to Allegheny Commons Park West. Thresh beans to live thrash music, tie-dye with natural ink, and learn how to make a number of food and household goods by hand, plus so much more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. West North Ave., North Side. Free. growpittsburgh.org

TOUR • NORTH SIDE

Mexican War Streets Home and Garden Tour. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Mexican War Streets. 604 West North Ave., North Side. $30. mexicanwarstreets.org

SPORTS • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Pirates Hispanic Heritage Game. 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $32–42. mlb.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of University of Pittsburgh Indigenous Cultural Festival in Oakland

Mon., Sept. 18

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

The Indigenous Cultural Festival returns with family-friendly activities described as celebrating “contributions made by Native Americans — past and present — in Pennsylvania and across North America.” Experience special exhibits at the Hillman Library and workshops on Indigenous music and leather working, as well as a “mini pow wow” in Schenley Plaza. The event serves as a precursor to the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center’s annual Pow Wow in Dorseyville, Indiana Township. Co-presented by the University of Pittsburgh. Times vary. Continues through Wed., Sept. 20. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required for workshops. diversity.pitt.edu

ART • EAST LIBERTY

Opening Reception: Eternal Maternal by Fran Flaherty and Meg Foley. 6 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what moves you. Registration required. kelly-strayhorn.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Zadie Smith. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18 online tickets only. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

Tue., Sept. 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Guster with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-76. pittsburghsymphony.org

Wed., Sept. 20

WORKSHOP • BLOOMFIELD

Vogue 101. 6-7:30 p.m. True T Studios. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5–20. facebook.com/TrueTpgh

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Phat Man Dee's Jazz Extravaganza. 6–9 p.m. Con Alma. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. $10. conalmapgh.com