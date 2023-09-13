 Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20
Photo: Courtesy of Reservoir Media
Madison McFerrin, part of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Thu., Sept. 14

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN/SOUTH SIDE
Music acts from all over the world will convene in Pittsburgh for a multi-day event. The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center with the Uhuru Jazz Series — a live performance featuring composer Nigel Hall and vocalist Madison McFerrin — and Taste of Jazz. The festivities then move to Highmark Stadium where crowds will experience an impressive roster of talent from Pittsburgh and beyond. Some events have already sold out, so get your tickets while you still can. Continues through Sun., Sept. 17. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown and 510 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $33-100. pittsburghjazzfest.org

COMEDY • SEWICKLEY
Nicole Travolta: Doing Alright. 7:30 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $30. thelindsaytheater.org

Fri., Sept. 15

MUSIC • OAKLAND
Oakland Block Party. 3–11 p.m. Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. oaklandblockparty.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20
Photo: Travis Shinn
Twin Temple at Stage AE

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Behemoth with Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $39.50–75. promowestlive.com

ART • NORTH SIDE
Andrea Peña Opening Reception. 6–8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 1. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. Registration required. mattress.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20
Photo: Courtesy of Acrobatique Creative
Pittsburgh Fashion Week at the PPG Place Wintergarden

FASHION • DOWNTOWN
Local designers flaunt their sartorial ideas during Pittsburgh Fashion Week at the PPG Place Wintergarden. The catwalk unfolds for models ready to showcase stylish works by several designers, each of which contributed five to six looks. Select ticket holders can also enjoy VIP perks before the show, and attend an after party featuring opportunities to meet the talent and collect exclusive swag bags. 6:30–10 p.m. One PPG Place, Downtown. Tickers start at $25. pghfw.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL
Deon Cole: My New Normal Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50–99.50. librarymusichall.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.25–71.25. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 16

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
Millvale Days. 12–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Millvale Community Library. 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. All ages. millvalelibrary.org

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Arbor Aid. 5–9 p.m. Tree Pittsburgh Heritage Nursery. 32 62nd St., Lawrenceville. $25-75. treepittsburgh.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD
Speedy Ortiz with Poolblood. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. therobotoproject.com

MUSIC • CHESWICK
moe. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater. 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $35-40. mntviewamp.com

FILM • DOWNTOWN
Three Stooges Festival with Sean Collier. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 17

FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL
Polish Hill Arts Fest. 12–6 p.m. Polish Hill Civic Association. 3060 Brereton St., Polish Hill. Free. facebook.com/phca.pittsburgh

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
A time-honored rural tradition receives an urban twist when two local organizations present the first-ever Pittsburgh County Fair. Created by Ferment Pittsburgh and Grow Pittsburgh, the fair will bring hands-on demonstrations, workshops, contests, vendors, entertainment, farm animals, and local food, drink, and farmers to Allegheny Commons Park West. Thresh beans to live thrash music, tie-dye with natural ink, and learn how to make a number of food and household goods by hand, plus so much more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. West North Ave., North Side. Free. growpittsburgh.org

TOUR • NORTH SIDE
Mexican War Streets Home and Garden Tour. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Mexican War Streets. 604 West North Ave., North Side. $30. mexicanwarstreets.org

SPORTS • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Pirates Hispanic Heritage Game. 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $32–42. mlb.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20
Photo: Courtesy of University of Pittsburgh
Indigenous Cultural Festival in Oakland

Mon., Sept. 18

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
The Indigenous Cultural Festival returns with family-friendly activities described as celebrating “contributions made by Native Americans — past and present — in Pennsylvania and across North America.” Experience special exhibits at the Hillman Library and workshops on Indigenous music and leather working, as well as a “mini pow wow” in Schenley Plaza. The event serves as a precursor to the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center’s annual Pow Wow in Dorseyville, Indiana Township. Co-presented by the University of Pittsburgh. Times vary. Continues through Wed., Sept. 20. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required for workshops. diversity.pitt.edu

ART • EAST LIBERTY
Opening Reception: Eternal Maternal by Fran Flaherty and Meg Foley. 6 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what moves you. Registration required. kelly-strayhorn.org

LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Zadie Smith. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18 online tickets only. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

Tue., Sept. 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Guster with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-76. pittsburghsymphony.org

Wed., Sept. 20

WORKSHOP • BLOOMFIELD
Vogue 101. 6-7:30 p.m. True T Studios. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5–20. facebook.com/TrueTpgh

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Phat Man Dee's Jazz Extravaganza. 6–9 p.m. Con Alma. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. $10. conalmapgh.com

Tags

Related Content

A giant puppet comes to Pittsburgh, and, with it, recognition of child refugees

By Sean Beauford

A giant puppet comes to Pittsburgh, and, with it, recognition of child refugees

Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening across Pittsburgh

By August Stephens

Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening across Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 15-21

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 15-21

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

By Kate Oczypok

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

Latest in This Week's Top Events

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 17-23

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 17-23
More »
More This Week's Top Events
All Listings

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-19, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 17-23

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 17-23

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

By CP Staff

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Sept. 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation