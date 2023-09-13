Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Sept. 14
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN/SOUTH SIDE
Music acts from all over the world will convene in Pittsburgh for a multi-day event. The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center with the Uhuru Jazz Series — a live performance featuring composer Nigel Hall and vocalist Madison McFerrin — and Taste of Jazz. The festivities then move to Highmark Stadium where crowds will experience an impressive roster of talent from Pittsburgh and beyond. Some events have already sold out, so get your tickets while you still can. Continues through Sun., Sept. 17. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown and 510 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $33-100. pittsburghjazzfest.org
COMEDY • SEWICKLEY
Nicole Travolta: Doing Alright. 7:30 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $30. thelindsaytheater.org
Fri., Sept. 15
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Oakland Block Party. 3–11 p.m. Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. oaklandblockparty.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Behemoth with Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $39.50–75. promowestlive.com
ART • NORTH SIDE
Andrea Peña Opening Reception. 6–8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 1. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. Registration required. mattress.org
FASHION • DOWNTOWN
Local designers flaunt their sartorial ideas during Pittsburgh Fashion Week at the PPG Place Wintergarden. The catwalk unfolds for models ready to showcase stylish works by several designers, each of which contributed five to six looks. Select ticket holders can also enjoy VIP perks before the show, and attend an after party featuring opportunities to meet the talent and collect exclusive swag bags. 6:30–10 p.m. One PPG Place, Downtown. Tickers start at $25. pghfw.com
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Deon Cole: My New Normal Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50–99.50. librarymusichall.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.25–71.25. trustarts.org
Sat., Sept. 16
FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
Millvale Days. 12–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Millvale Community Library. 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. All ages. millvalelibrary.org
PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Arbor Aid. 5–9 p.m. Tree Pittsburgh Heritage Nursery. 32 62nd St., Lawrenceville. $25-75. treepittsburgh.org
MUSIC • GARFIELD
Speedy Ortiz with Poolblood. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. therobotoproject.com
MUSIC • CHESWICK
moe. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater. 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $35-40. mntviewamp.com
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Three Stooges Festival with Sean Collier. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org
Sun., Sept. 17
FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL
Polish Hill Arts Fest. 12–6 p.m. Polish Hill Civic Association. 3060 Brereton St., Polish Hill. Free. facebook.com/phca.pittsburgh
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
A time-honored rural tradition receives an urban twist when two local organizations present the first-ever Pittsburgh County Fair. Created by Ferment Pittsburgh and Grow Pittsburgh, the fair will bring hands-on demonstrations, workshops, contests, vendors, entertainment, farm animals, and local food, drink, and farmers to Allegheny Commons Park West. Thresh beans to live thrash music, tie-dye with natural ink, and learn how to make a number of food and household goods by hand, plus so much more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. West North Ave., North Side. Free. growpittsburgh.org
TOUR • NORTH SIDE
Mexican War Streets Home and Garden Tour. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Mexican War Streets. 604 West North Ave., North Side. $30. mexicanwarstreets.org
SPORTS • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Pirates Hispanic Heritage Game. 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $32–42. mlb.com
Mon., Sept. 18
FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
The Indigenous Cultural Festival returns with family-friendly activities described as celebrating “contributions made by Native Americans — past and present — in Pennsylvania and across North America.” Experience special exhibits at the Hillman Library and workshops on Indigenous music and leather working, as well as a “mini pow wow” in Schenley Plaza. The event serves as a precursor to the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center’s annual Pow Wow in Dorseyville, Indiana Township. Co-presented by the University of Pittsburgh. Times vary. Continues through Wed., Sept. 20. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required for workshops. diversity.pitt.edu
ART • EAST LIBERTY
Opening Reception: Eternal Maternal by Fran Flaherty and Meg Foley. 6 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what moves you. Registration required. kelly-strayhorn.org
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Zadie Smith. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18 online tickets only. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Sept. 19
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Guster with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-76. pittsburghsymphony.org
Wed., Sept. 20
WORKSHOP • BLOOMFIELD
Vogue 101. 6-7:30 p.m. True T Studios. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5–20. facebook.com/TrueTpgh
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Phat Man Dee's Jazz Extravaganza. 6–9 p.m. Con Alma. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. $10. conalmapgh.com