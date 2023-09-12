Musical condiments, taco deals, ice cream for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream x Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA
Multiple locations. millieshomemade.com
A Pittsburgh ice cream company partnered with Steelers player Pat Freiermuth to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA. Throughout the 2023-24 football season, Millie’s customers can purchase the Pat’s Pick sundae, featuring scoops of Peanut Butter Chip and S’Mores ice cream, hot fudge sauce, rainbow sprinkles, and crushed waffle cone topping. For every sundae sold, Millie’s will donate 88 cents —an homage to Freiermuth’s jersey number — to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA. Any time Freiermuth scores during the season, Millie’s will also host a sundae bar popup at a BGCWPA location. For updates on the sundae-bar popups, follow Millie’s on Instagram.
Those looking for gluten-free and vegan baked goods can now order from Wild Rise Bakery
. The local small business, which has a kitchen based in Homewood, announced on Instagram that it now offers local delivery through Market Wagon
.
Condado Tacos
USA Today
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
recently ranked Condado Tacos as one of the country's top restaurants for “Cheap Eats,"
and the Tex-Mex food chain wants to celebrate with some deals. The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which has opened multiple locations throughout the Pittsburgh region, announced its Throwback Happy Hour, during which patrons can enjoy $5 house margaritas and and $1 off tacos. The menu will also feature a Throwback Taco priced at just $4. Check the Condado website
for happy hour days and times at the location nearest to you.
Shaka
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. citykitchenpgh.com
The transition of Galley Bakery Square into City Kitchen took a big step with the debut of Shaka. Officially opened today, the concept by chef and entrepreneur Hoa Le
promises to bring Hawaiian fusion cuisine to Pittsburgh, with a variety of poke bowls and other dishes that feature Spam (a favorite in the island state) and fish, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.
Turner's switched its focus from its iconic iced tea to its dairy products with a new milk flavor. The company released its limited edition Chocolate Caramel milk, now available to buy in pint and gallon containers wherever Turner's products are sold. Speaking of limited editions, Turner's also announced pre-orders
for new gear, including a wild shirt design of a screaming iced tea carton.
ShadoBeni
1524 Brighton Road, North Side. shadobeni412.com
Being a vegetarian football fan can be rough, as tailgates and parties are often full of grilled meat. ShadoBeni
, a Trinidadian vegan restaurant in the North Side, has the perfect gameday option for plant-based people. Customers can now get Crispy Oyster Mushroom Wangzzzz, a Buffalo wing alternative that comes with a variety of sauces and a side order of either sweet plantain chips or spicy pickled veggies.
SpectroDolce Boutique
711 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. spectrodolce.com
Monroeville Mall announced the re-opening of SpectroDolce Boutique, a storefront described in a press release as providing provide training, support, and a "meaningful workplace experience" to adults with autism. The Monroeville location sells ice cream, waffles, and other sweet treats.
Local musicians have found an unlikely promoter in Beano’s Deli Condiments. Beano’s of Conroy Foods, a local company that grew out of a restaurant called “Beano’s” Pizza & Suds in Blawnox, announced that it added a QR code to 2.5 million bottles of Beano’s Original Submarine Dressing. Once scanned, the code brings up a curated playlist featuring Pittsburgh acts like The Clarks, The Commonheart, and Gene the Werewolf. Beano’s will also sponsor two live Jam and Sam music performances taking place on Sun., Sept., 24 at Johnny Angel’s Ginchy Stuff & Museum and on Oct. 15 at Mancini’s Bakery.
Honeygrow will expand its presence in Pittsburgh with a new location. The fast-casual, plant-based chain announced what it will add to its current East Liberty location with a second spot in Monroeville, according to an article from the Pittsburgh Business Times
. The restaurant will become a part of the "newly-constructed shopping center" at 3975 William Penn Hwy., where it will join Mission BBQ, Aldi, and Jersey Mike’s Subs. An opening date is set for sometime in the fall.